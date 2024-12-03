We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" Curvable OLED Signage
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Panel Technology
OLED
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
150/400nit (APL 100%/25%)* Average Picture Level
-
Contrast Ratio
150,000 : 1
-
Colour Gamut
BT709 120%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Colour Depth
1.07 Billion Colours (10 bit)
-
Response Time
1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating (2H), Reflectance Typ. 1.2%
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
18 hrs/7 days (Moving video only)
-
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI(1), DP(1) , USB2.0 Type A(2)
-
Output
DP, Audio (Off / Fixed / Variable)
-
External Control
RS232C in/out, RJ45 in/out,
IR (Shared w/ RS232C Out Port)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
Off Bezel(T/R/L/B): 0.6/6.7/6.7/0.6mm (LandScape);0.6/6.7/6.7/0.6mm (Portrait)
On Bezel( T/R/L/B): 5.0/7.6/7.6/10.6mm (LandScape);5.0/13.2/7.8/5.0mm (Portrait)
-
Weight
5.8Kg (LandScape, Head) 7.0Kg (Portrait, Head)
3.5Kg (Signage Box)
-
Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D)
1224.9 x 696.2 x 38.0mm (LandScape, Head, w/Pemnut) 701.4 x 1219.7 x 38.0mm (Portrait, Head, w/Pemnut) 413 x 353 x 57.3mm (Signage Box)
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1360 x 842 x 252mm
-
Packed Weight
17.0Kg (LandScape), 17.6Kg (Portrait)
KEY FEATURES
-
Key Features
Internal Memory (16 GB), Temperature Sensor, FAN, webOS 4.0, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Video Tag (4), Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting, Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, Crestron Connected® (Network based control), Power (PM Mode, Wake on LAN), HDMI-CEC (Compatibility may differ by equipment.), SI Server Setting, Pro:Idiom
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ. / Max.
309W/318W
-
DPM
Less than 0.5 W
-
Power Off
Less than 0.5 W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme
-
EMC
CISPR32
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Software Compatibility
SuperSign CMS, SuperSign Control / Control+, LG ConnectedCare
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, FFC Cables(220mmx4ea for connection between panel and Sinage box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Tape(4EA for Cabling), Screw(M3xL4.5,30EA / M3xL5.5,50EA / M3x3.5, 10EA), Shield Cover Assy', Tiling Set Fixer 6EA, Flex Bar 2EA
-
Optional
No