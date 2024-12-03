We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Wall paper OLED signage
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55" (139cm)
-
Panel Technology
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
400 cd/m2
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Response Time
1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating (2H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front polariser (Reflectance Typ.1.0%)
-
Life Time (Min.)
30,000 hrs
-
Operation Hours
18 hrs / 7 days (moving video only)
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (1), DP (1)
-
Output
DP (1), Audio (1)
-
External Control
RS232C (1), RJ45 (1), IR Receiver, USB 2.0 (1), USB 3.0 (1)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
9.3 x 12.4 x 8.7 x 8.7mm (U | B | L | R - on set bezel)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
Head : 1,227 x 702 x 3.65mm
Signage Box : 420 x 230 x 75mm
-
Weight
Head: 5.6kg / Signage Box: 5.5kg / Wall Bracket: 1.8kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,383 x 834 x 252mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Additional
Temperature Sensor, Cooling FAN, Source Selection, DPM Select, Energy Saving, File Play with USB, Internal memory (64GB), Wi-Fi Dongle Ready, Holiday Schedule, USB cloning, Contents scheduling, Local time auto setting, Fail over, Mirroring, SoftAP, BEACON
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR 22, RCM (Class A)
-
Energy Rating
N/A