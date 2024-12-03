About Cookies on This Site

UltraFine Display OLED Pro

Features

Gallery

Specs

Resource

Find a dealer

UltraFine Display OLED Pro

65EP5G-B

UltraFine Display OLED Pro

(0)

Customised OLED Display Technology

Enhance your workplace with LG’s 65EP5G OLED professional monitor.
Developed to help meet a variety of professional applications and content production needs.?

A man is working on video editing using two 65EP5Gs installed on walls and desks at his workplace.

* 65 Inch (65EP5G)
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
*Additional screens and accessories are not included

Accurate Colour Reproduction

Advanced Calibration functionality enables the display to achieve reference performance for picture quality assisted by LG’s proprietary software (SuperSign for White Balance) and colour accuracy & uniformity via CalMAN.
It supports programmable hardware 1D & 3D LUTs and multiple colour-accurate profiles for rapid transitioning between calibrated modes.

65EP5G can compare and monitor colors of SDR and HDR on one screen at the same time.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
*Calman 3rd party software not included
*SuperSign: free software but 3rd party calibrator hardware required
*Additional screens and accessories are not included

Equipped with jack interfaces such as SDI, Genlock, and IP(SFP+

Input / Output Options

A variety of input interfaces are provided including HDMI and SDI In/Out with BNC.
The display supports SDI over IP via SFP+ case with a SFP module and Genlock input for use in broadcast and production applications.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

It is easy to set up through a control bar equipped with various functions such as APL, TALLY, Function keys, Power, and a profile key that can use 10 custom shortcuts.

Convenient Access to Controls

The control panel provides shortcuts to frequently used functions and profiles featuring different monitor settings and picture quality options. The display supports user selectable on-screen features such as Markers, Zoom, Audio Level Meters, Waveform & Vector Scopes.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

    Print

    All Spec

    PANEL

    • Screen Size (Inch)

      65

    • Panel Technology

      OLED

    • Back Light Type

      OLED

    • Aspect Ratio

      16:9

    • Native Resolution

      3840 x 2160 (UHD)

    • Refresh Rate

      120Hz

    • Brightness

      1000/900/500/180nit (APL 3%/10%/25%/100%)

    • Contrast Ratio

      1,850,000:1

    • Dynamic CR

      NO

    • Color Gamut

      DCI-P3 99%

    • Viewing Angle (H x V)

      178º x 178º

    • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

      1.07 Billion colors

    • Response Time

      0.1ms (G to G)

    • Surface Treatment (Haze)

      Haze 0%

    • Life time

      30,000Hrs (Typ.)

    • Portait / Landscape

      NO / YES

    • Transparency

      N/A

    • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

      N/A

    CONNECTIVITY

    • HDMI In

      YES (2ea)

    • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

      2.2/1.4

    • DP In

      NO

    • DVI-D In

      NO

    • RGB In

      NO

    • Audio In

      NO

    • RS232C In

      YES

    • RJ45(LAN) In

      YES (1ea)

    • IR In

      NO

    • USB In

      USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

    • HDMI Out

      NO

    • DP Out

      NO

    • Audio Out

      YES

    • Touch USB

      NO

    • External Speaker Out

      NO

    • RS232C Out

      NO

    • RJ45(LAN) Out

      NO

    • IR Out

      NO

    • Daisy Chain

      NO

    CONNECTIVITY (OLED PRO DEDICATED)

    • SDI In

      YES (4ea)

    • SFP+ In

      YES

    • REF(Gen-Lock) In

      YES

    • RJ45(GPI Remote) In

      YES

    • SDI Out

      YES (4ea)

    • RJ45(GPI Remote) Out

      YES

    MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

    • Bezel Color

      Black

    • Bezel Width

      T/R/L/B : 2.0/2.0/2.0/2.0mm (Off Bezel) T/R/L/B : 8.7/8.9/8.9/11.6mm (On Bezel)

    • Weight (Head)

      31Kg

    • Weight (Head+Stand)

      35Kg

    • Packed Weight

      45.5Kg

    • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

      1446.3 x 823.8 x 49mm (without Control Box) 1446.3 x 853.8 x 56.5mm (with Control Box)

    • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

      1446.3 x 896.5 x 272mm

    • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

      1670 x 1108 x 200mm

    • Handle

      YES

    • VESA Standard Mount Interface

      300 x 300 mm

    FEATURE - HARDWARE

    • Internal Memory (eMMC)

      8GB

    • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

      NO

    • Temperature Sensor

      YES

    • Auto Brightness Sensor

      NO

    • Pixel Sensor

      NO

    • Proximity Sensor

      NO

    • Current Sensor

      NO

    • BLU Sensor

      NO

    • Humidity Sensor

      NO

    • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

      NO

    • Power Indicator

      YES

    • Local Key Operation

      YES

    • FAN (Built-in)

      NO

    FEATURE - SOFTWARE

    • OS Ver. (webOS)

      webOS 5.0

    • PIP

      YES

    • PBP

      YES (2PBP)

    • ISM Method

      YES

    ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

    • Operation Temperature

      0 °C to 40 °C

    • Operation Humidity

      10 % to 80 %

    POWER

    • Power Supply

      AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

    • Power Type

      Built-in Power

    POWER CONSUMPTION

    • Typ.

      139W (IEC 62087)

    • Max.

      470W

    • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

      1054 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1085 BTU/Hr(Max.)

    • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

      N/A

    • DPM

      N/A

    • Power off

      0.5W

    SOUND

    • Speaker (Built-in)

      NO

    CERTIFICATION

    • Safety

      CB / NRTL

    • EMC

      FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

    • ERP / Energy Star

      YES / NO

    • ePEAT(US only)

      NO

    OPS COMPATIBILITY

    • OPS Type compatible

      N/A

    • OPS Power Built-in

      N/A

    SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

    • SuperSign CMS

      NO

    • SuperSign Control+

      NO

    • SuperSign WB

      YES

    • SuperSign Cloud

      NO

    • Promota

      NO

    • Mobile CMS

      NO

    • Connected Care

      NO

    LANGUAGE

    • OSD

      English, Korean

    ACCESSORY

    • Basic

      Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), IG(Installation Guide), Regulation Book

    • Optional

      NO

    SPECIAL FEATURE

    • Overlay Touch Compatibility

      N/A

    • Smart Calibration

      N/A

    • Tilt (Face up)

      N/A

    • Tilt (Face down)

      N/A

    • IP Rating

      N/A

    • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

      YES

    • Power Protection

      N/A

    • Direct Sunlight

      N/A

    DEDICATED FEATURE - OLED PRO

    • Color Adjustment

      OLED Light, Brightness, Contrast, Chroma, Sharpness, Tint, White Balance Control

    • Color Temp.

      VAR Temp/9300K/6500K/5400K/3200K/D65(6504K)/C(6774K)/D-Cinema(6302K)

    • Over scan

      Zero Scan, Over Scan, Under Scan

    • Aspect Ratio

      Auto, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, 13:9, 1.85:1, 2.35:1, 1:1

    • AFD (Active Format Description)

      NO

    • Zoom

      x2~x5

    • HDR/SDR monitoring

      YES

    • Peaking Filter (Camera Focus Assist)

      NO

    • False Color

      NO

    • Calibration SW

      SuperSign WB - including Uniformity Compensation, 9p/13p/25p, EBU Grade1

    • 3rd Party Cal. SW Compatibility

      CalMAN - including Uniformity Compensation, 9p/13p/25p, EBU Grade1

    • Eyesafe Certification

      YES

    • DeltaE < 2

      YES

    • Gamut

      HDR Gamut / SDR Gamut

    • SDI Color Format

      Auto, RGB444, YCbCr444, YCbCr422

    • Custom 3D LUT file Import (through USB)

      NO

    • R/G/B Gain

      -768~255

    • Mono/Blue Only

      YES

    • Transfer Matrix

      YES

    • Mastering Peak

      YES

    • EOTF(Electro-Optical Transfer Function)

      Auto/User/1.9/2.2/2.4/2.6/SDR(Calibration)/ST.2084 PQ/BT.2100 HLG/HDR(Calibration)

    • Marker

      YES

    • Marker - Safety Area

      YES

    • Marker - Center Marker

      YES

    • Audio - Source Selection

      YES

    • Audio - Level Meter

      YES

    • Audio - Sound Mode

      NO

    • Audio - Dolby Atmos

      YES

    • GPI Control (General Purpose Interface)

      YES

    • Video Analysis - Waveform

      YES

    • Video Analysis - Vector Scope

      YES

    • Video Range

      NO

    • Profile Load / Save

      YES

    • Function Key

      YES

    • Time Code

      YES

    • UMD (Under Monitor Display)

      YES

    • VPID

      YES

    • Internal Signal Pattern

      YES

    • Caption

      YES

    • Tally

      YES

    • Genlock

      YES

    • OLED Panel Setting (for image sticking prevention)

      TPC Auto-dimming (Temporal Peak Luminance Control), Pixel Refresher, Screen Shift, Logo Luminance Adjustment, GSR Auto dimming (Global Sticky Reduction), CPC (Convex Power Control)

    • LG Connect

      YES

    • Support Web API

      YES

