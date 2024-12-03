About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
The images show an administrator demonstrating LG ConnectedCare (DMS License)’s feature, which enables LG CreateBoards (interactive digital boards) and digital signage screens in the library, hallway, and classrooms across the school to display the same content simultaneously.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Manage the Displays on Schools
Anytime, Anywhere More Efficiently

LG ConnectedCare is a comprehensive cloud-based solution that facilitates the remote control and monitoring of LG Signage devices. The active monitoring feature detects abnormal operating conditions in signage displays, enabling uninterrupted operation and reducing device downtime.

Contact Us
Monitoring : Dashboard, Always On Monitoring, Device Issue Detection Device Control : Remote Control, Multi Device Control, Auto Cloning Data Broadcasting : Broadcast Scheduling, File Box, Alert Message, CAP Settings

* Broadcast Scheduling, File Box, Alert Message, and CAP Settings are available only when purchased with DMS license. ** The availability of LG ConnectedCare may differ by models. Please contact the local sales office for more details.

Structure of LG ConnectedCare

With the ability to remotely change device settings and manage multiple devices simultaneously, LG ConnectedCare saves you time and money on costly on-site visits, which can be an effective solution for signage operators for signage operators.

This is a schematic image of LG ConnectedCare (DMS License)’s structure. As a cloud-based solution, it eliminates the need for a separate physical server, offering the benefit of remotely managing multiple signage displays.

Why Is a Cloud-Based Solution Essential?
Boundless, Low-Cost & Easy Access

This demonstrates that LG ConnectedCare (DMS License) enables identical content to be displayed on an LG CreateBoard and a digital signage screen located in different areas of the school.

LG ConnectedCare is a cloud-based software solution that operates over the internet, rather than being installed on physical computers or servers. It provides a range of benefits to businesses, including accessibility from any location with an internet connection, reduced upfront costs, and simplified maintenance and updates. Using cloud-based solutions allows businesses to avoid costs associated with physical servers, such as hardware, maintenance, and upgrades. Opting for a cloud-based subscription model reduces facility and operating expenses compared to on-premise solutions, making it a cost-effective option for businesses of all sizes.

Easy Access via the Internet

Simpler than ever before, users can remotely monitor or update digital signage anytime, anywhere via the internet without the need to visit sites physically.

Lower TCO*

As it is a cloud-based solution, it offers a lower TCO and can be an alternative to on-premise physical setups, which require server setup and upfront investment costs.

* TCO : Total Cost of Ownership
* TCO may vary depending on the user's actual usage patterns or environment.

Device Monitoring

For business owners, keeping signage displays running without downtime is crucial to avoid revenue loss. LG ConnectedCare monitors signage displays for proper operation, detects errors, and sends email notifications to designated IT managers. It also offers intuitive dashboards for clear visibility of issues, ensuring efficient signage management.

This illustration shows an administrator managing LG CreateBoards, interactive digital boards installed in various classrooms using LG ConnectedCare (DMS License).

Device Setting & Control

Remote Control

Remote control of the device reduces the necessity for on-site visits.

* There may be a limit to the number of devices that can be remotely managed or connected. For more details, please check with your local sales for confirmation.

Multi Device Control

Multiple devices can be effortlessly controlled simultaneously by selecting device models or groups and activating the Quick Controller button.

Auto Cloning Data

Grouping devices with the same settings allows for convenient control. Any new device added to the group will automatically be updated using auto data cloning.

Dashboard

The dashboard allows administrators to monitor the status of multiple devices simultaneously, helping them save time and work more efficiently.

"This is an image of a laptop displaying the LG ConnectedCare (DMS License) dashboard. Each feature on the LG ConnectedCare (DMS License) dashboard is represented by an icon. These include options for monitoring connection status and device issues, checking recent issue types, filtering no-response status by date (webOS, Android), viewing frequently used apps on LG CreateBoard, and reviewing scheduling history for the past seven days."

Device Issue Management

The current status of all raised issues can be categorized using the filter feature, facilitating more effective management and faster response times.

On the desk, a laptop displays the LG ConnectedCare (DMS License) dashboard on its screen.

Issue / Status Detection

With an intuitive user interface for efficient device management, users can monitor the device connection status while also tracking changes in device temperature, fan speed, and more.

Always on Monitoring
The important metrics of the displays are monitored in real-time and alert the user. Users can also check specific display issues as needed.

Device Status
Users can conveniently obtain a comprehensive overview of the device connectivity status at a glance.

A Core Solution
for Educational Institutions

LG ConnectedCare with DMS License* offers not only centralized control, but specific ‘Broadcast Scheduling’ and ‘Alert Messaging’ functions to broadcast important messages at desired times in school.

This image depicts a student viewing content on a digital signage screen in the school hallway. The displayed notification says, "MATH FOR YOUTH"(special session for math), instructing students to gather in the lecture hall.

* DMS option is only activated when you purchase a DMS license.

Schedule / Alert Messages

With the LG ConnectedCare DMS License, users can deliver consistent messages on LG CreateBoards and digital signage, and schedule class-specific announcements and reminders.

LG ConnectedCare (DMS License) enables content distribution scheduling, including scheduling commands for adjusting device screens. Users can manage schedules for videos, images, messages, and live streaming, as well as control screen on/off times as desired. Additional features include input control, screen locks, USB port and touchscreen locks, infrared locks, and device volume adjustments.

Broadcast Scheduling

The administrator can set schedules on the specific days and times to broadcast content such as videos, images, audios, messages or live streaming. Furthermore, scheduling commands are available for functions such as display brightness and volume control, screen on/off, and screen/touch lock.

File Box

Each ‘File Box’ account comes with 1GB of storage space to save and use files required for broadcasting and installing applications.

* The file box capacity is limited to 1GB, and additional expansion is currently unavailable.

Alert Messages

In critical situations such as fire drills or school lockdowns, users can promptly transmit alerts to connected devices. These messages can be distributed across the system, guiding teachers and students on implementing necessary safety protocols.

One major advantage of LG ConnectedCare (DMS License) is the ability for administrators to send real-time emergency warning messages to multiple LG CreateBoards or digital signage screens in schools. This image demonstrates that capability.

* The administrator needs to manually create the warning message to use the alert message function.

CAP Settings (Administration)*

With the CAP settings in administration, emergency and warning alarms will automatically be dispatched to devices when specific disasters transpire. This functionality can be activated when utilized with the ‘Singlewire solution*’.

Warning Message Categories

The following emergency warning alarms will be displayed on screens based on the urgency and severity of the situation.

Using CAP settings, emergency alarms or warnings are automatically sent to devices during disasters. Based on the urgency and severity, the messages are displayed in full screen, centered, or at the bottom of the screen. This image illustrates such a scenario.

* Users are required to register the URL generated by ConnectedCare DMS with the Singlewire solution. * Singlewire (InformaCast) is a 3rd party solution that can notify your emergency and disaster situation to connected devices in real-time (Using U.S Federal Standard Protocol). * CAP (Common Alerting Protocol) : The internationally recognized standard for emergency alerts and public warnings.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 