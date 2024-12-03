About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
This image highlights digital signage in an outdoor space, displaying a range of ads covering topics like music, travel, and beauty.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Take the Next Step into the Advertising Industry by Utilizing Your Screens

Discover LG DOOH Ads, a comprehensive Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) advertising platform that transforms ordinary screens into dynamic advertising venues. This powerful solution facilitates the monetization of existing screens, enabling screen owners to effortlessly receive and display ads without direct contact with advertisers, paving the way for new business opportunities.

Contact Us

Advertisement Management

Media owners are keen on leveraging their screens for increased profitability, often using advertising as the primary approach. Therefore, effective advertisement management stands as a pivotal task. LG DOOH Ads is a platform that connects media owners with advertisers, simplifying interactions for them and enhancing the effectiveness and impact of the ads. It serves as a single access point, allowing users to manage both Direct Ads and Programmatic Ads, as well as monitor the audience data* seamlessly.

* Connecting with external solutions is necessary for advertising optimization and may result in additional costs.

Advertisement Management

Two Ways to Operate Advertisements

This diagram outlines LG DOOH Ads' setup for Direct Ads and Programmatic Ads. It features Advertisers on the left, LG DOOH Ads in the center, and Media Owners (who are also Signage Owners) on the right, illustrating that LG DOOH Ads is available for either type of ad.

Direct Ads

Media owners, who own and operate displays, engage directly with advertisers to secure advertising content and showcase it on their screens. Often, they need to adjust creatives to customize advertising materials for their specific environments. With LG DOOH Ads, they can conveniently expose advertisements on multiple displays.

Programmatic Ads

Media owners connect with advertisers via a specialized platform, like LG DOOH Ads. In collaboration with ad tech companies, LG DOOH Ads manages a collection of content from advertisers and provides it to publishers. Display owners can now bypass the search for advertising content and seamlessly run multiple ads on their displays.

* Revenue from advertisements will be shared between the media owner and LG, and the revenue may vary depending on the advertisement.

Maximum Convenience

LG’s DOOH Ads solution features a robust programmatic ads module. It provides a diverse array of customizable settings to provide the most convenient user experience and precise targeting of advertising content.

This image features a man and a woman standing next to a monitor displaying LG DOOH Ads' Programmatic Ads options, highlighted by simple icons. It indicates that users can set preferences such as content filtering, language settings, bottom price settings, and content approval.

Programmatic Ads Setting

AD Screening

Filter out particular types of advertising content on your display. For instance, content from a coffee brand can be excluded from airing in cafes, allowing for optimal placement of ads.

Language Setting

Media owners can specify the language of the ads to ensure content is regionally accurate and resonates with the local audience.

* Language options may be limited or vary by country.

Bottom Price

Setting prices facilitates clear communication between advertisers and publishers, helping advertisers estimate media costs and publishers manage their revenue efficiently.

Content Approval

Publishers have the option to either automatically approve all content or exclude materials that conflict with their business ethos or values.

On the left, a woman watches a digital signage screen displaying an ad for a classical music concert, while on the right, another person checks attention data.

Advertising Optimization

Merely displaying ads may not achieve desired results. LG DOOH Ads enhances ad effectiveness through optimization based on attention data. Using computer vision, the system measures audience engagement to tailor ad frequency, thus boosting the impact of the media displayed.

* Connecting with external solutions is necessary for advertising optimization and may result in additional costs.

This image shows the view from the digital signage itself, demonstrating how it analyzes foot traffic data of people nearby.

Audience Engagement Monitoring with Cameras

Several creatives are analyzed collectively, with attention data collected via cameras to identify the most engaging content.

This image shows digital signage inside a cafe displaying an ad for fast delivery services.

Revenue Generation

LG DOOH Ads connects publishers with advertisers, enabling advertisers to display their messages on more screens and assisting media owners in sourcing quality advertisements for their displays. Our solution can help boost revenue through smart advertising techniques and creates synergy among all existing screens, allowing for seamless advancements without the need for additional devices.

This image shows speech bubbles from an advertiser and a media owner commenting on why LG DOOH Ads is beneficial for them.

* Revenue from advertisements will be shared between the media owner and LG, and the revenue may vary depending on the advertisement.

Dashboard and Reports

Tracking the current status and monitoring historical data across multiple devices is now simpler than ever. LG DOOH Ads’ intuitive dashboard and detailed reports offer a quick snapshot of comprehensive advertising operations, simplifying management.

Dashboard

The LG DOOH Ads Dashboard allows users to easily monitor the status of device, venue, and programmatic ad revenue.

Reports

Data from devices and content stored on the cloud server are utilized to produce reports for both advertisers and publishers, facilitating more informed decision-making.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 