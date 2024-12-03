We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
Take the Next Step into the Advertising Industry by Utilizing Your Screens
Discover LG DOOH Ads, a comprehensive Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) advertising platform that transforms ordinary screens into dynamic advertising venues. This powerful solution facilitates the monetization of existing screens, enabling screen owners to effortlessly receive and display ads without direct contact with advertisers, paving the way for new business opportunities.
Advertisement Management
Media owners are keen on leveraging their screens for increased profitability, often using advertising as the primary approach. Therefore, effective advertisement management stands as a pivotal task. LG DOOH Ads is a platform that connects media owners with advertisers, simplifying interactions for them and enhancing the effectiveness and impact of the ads. It serves as a single access point, allowing users to manage both Direct Ads and Programmatic Ads, as well as monitor the audience data* seamlessly.
* Connecting with external solutions is necessary for advertising optimization and may result in additional costs.
Two Ways to Operate Advertisements
Direct Ads
Media owners, who own and operate displays, engage directly with advertisers to secure advertising content and showcase it on their screens. Often, they need to adjust creatives to customize advertising materials for their specific environments. With LG DOOH Ads, they can conveniently expose advertisements on multiple displays.
Programmatic Ads
Media owners connect with advertisers via a specialized platform, like LG DOOH Ads. In collaboration with ad tech companies, LG DOOH Ads manages a collection of content from advertisers and provides it to publishers. Display owners can now bypass the search for advertising content and seamlessly run multiple ads on their displays.
* Revenue from advertisements will be shared between the media owner and LG, and the revenue may vary depending on the advertisement.
Maximum Convenience
LG’s DOOH Ads solution features a robust programmatic ads module. It provides a diverse array of customizable settings to provide the most convenient user experience and precise targeting of advertising content.
Programmatic Ads Setting
AD Screening
Filter out particular types of advertising content on your display. For instance, content from a coffee brand can be excluded from airing in cafes, allowing for optimal placement of ads.
Language Setting
Media owners can specify the language of the ads to ensure content is regionally accurate and resonates with the local audience.
* Language options may be limited or vary by country.
Bottom Price
Setting prices facilitates clear communication between advertisers and publishers, helping advertisers estimate media costs and publishers manage their revenue efficiently.
Content Approval
Publishers have the option to either automatically approve all content or exclude materials that conflict with their business ethos or values.
Advertising Optimization
Merely displaying ads may not achieve desired results. LG DOOH Ads enhances ad effectiveness through optimization based on attention data. Using computer vision, the system measures audience engagement to tailor ad frequency, thus boosting the impact of the media displayed.
* Connecting with external solutions is necessary for advertising optimization and may result in additional costs.
Audience Engagement Monitoring with Cameras
Several creatives are analyzed collectively, with attention data collected via cameras to identify the most engaging content.
Revenue Generation
LG DOOH Ads connects publishers with advertisers, enabling advertisers to display their messages on more screens and assisting media owners in sourcing quality advertisements for their displays. Our solution can help boost revenue through smart advertising techniques and creates synergy among all existing screens, allowing for seamless advancements without the need for additional devices.
* Revenue from advertisements will be shared between the media owner and LG, and the revenue may vary depending on the advertisement.
Dashboard and Reports
Tracking the current status and monitoring historical data across multiple devices is now simpler than ever. LG DOOH Ads’ intuitive dashboard and detailed reports offer a quick snapshot of comprehensive advertising operations, simplifying management.
Dashboard
The LG DOOH Ads Dashboard allows users to easily monitor the status of device, venue, and programmatic ad revenue.