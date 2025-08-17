We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Business Cloud is a solution platform that gathers LG’s B2B solutions in one place. It includes solutions such as CMS, RMS and advertisement enabling diverse and efficient use of digital signage solutions. It is a cloud platform where upcoming solutions will be sequentially added. We have provided various explanations related to the solutions to enhance accessibility and made it possible to purchase, integrate, and manage solutions all from one website.
LG SuperSign Cloud
A solution that effortlessly enables content creation and distribution with flexible editing tools.
LG ConnectedCare
A cloud solution to centrally monitor and manage the operation of LG signage displays.
Get Started with LG Business Cloud
User Friendly Materials
In LG Business Cloud, you can not only access detailed pages of the solutions included but also download brochures to understand the solutions in detail, and watch tutorial videos.
Trial License
Also available is the option to apply for a free trial license* to experience the solution firsthand.
* The number and period of free trial licenses may vary by country.
Solution Purchase and Subscription
Select and purchase or subscribe to the necessary solutions based on quantity, type, grade, and duration of licenses according to the usage environment, similar to buying products online. Solutions purchased or subscribed to can be easily integrated with LG devices* on the same website.
* Depending on the device, available solutions may vary.
** Online purchases and subscriptions are now available in the U.S., with plans to expand to other countries in the future.
Device Management
In LG Business Cloud, registration of LG signage devices* enables support for simple controls such as power on/ off, rebooting, etc. Brief information about registered devices (device type, model name, serial number, etc.) can also be viewed.
* Applies to devices with webOS 6.0 version or above.