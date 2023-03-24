LG launches MULTI V WATER 5 air solution

Latest addition to the Multi V Water range delivers reliability and flexibility with innovative design.



SYDNEY, 24 March 2023 – LG Electronics Australia has announced the local availability of its latest Multi V Water 5 (ARWM), delivering convenience and flexibility for a variety of Australian businesses.



Designed with commercial spaces in mind, the Multi V Water 5 offers efficient operation and convenient installation. Featuring powerful cooling and heating within a compact design, the new LG Multi V Water 5 offers various configurations to suit a range of commercial buildings and create the optimum comfort for work environments.



Among the key heating and cooling features include Geothermal Applications, which use underground heat sources such as soil, ground water, lakes, and rivers to produce renewable energy for its cooling and heating systems. This results in delivering enhanced temperature control that is less affected by external conditions.



“At LG, we are passionate about providing Australian businesses with innovative heating and cooling technology that deliver flexibility and customised solutions to support their ever-changing needs,” said Andrew Barron, Sales Director, Air Solution at LG Electronics Australia.



“Our new Multi V Water 5 is a reliable commercial air solution for a variety of buildings and spaces, providing businesses with optimal comfort for all work environments. Built with durable, underground HDPE piping and the next generation of LG compressor, the Multi V Water 5 reduces costs associated with unnecessary repairs and improves energy efficiency, while LG Dual Sensing technology delivers innovative temperature control to create a consistently comfortable environment in shared commercial spaces.”

Coverage capacity to suit the needs of businesses

The Multi V Water 5 air solution offers businesses the flexibility to select an arrangement that suits the needs of the building space thanks to its large capacity and piping length.

The solution offers 8 ~ 20HP (22.4 ~ 56kW) in a single unit and can scale to 60HP (168kW) with three units to suit a range of environments from small office spaces to large halls. The Multi V Water 5 also offers a compact, lightweight design to conveniently blend seamlessly into any building, while providing users the option to double stack the units to free up 50 percent of floor space. The Multi V Water 5 ensures that water pipes are not connected to indoor units to prevent water leakage issues, while a total piping length of up to 300m (500m) provides flexible design and installation.

Innovative temperature control

For added convenience, the Multi V Water 5 is also equipped with the innovative LG Dual Sensing Control technology, which helps the air conditioning unit evaluate climate conditions down to the smallest detail. The LG Multi V Water 5 system measures not only temperature but also humidity levels for outdoor and indoor environments. The comprehensive understanding of multiple climate conditions helps the solution determine its parameters to achieve optimal energy efficiency and help maximise indoor comfort levels.



Cost-cutting technology delivers energy and water efficiency

Beyond its innovative energy sources, the LG Multi V Water 5 is also equipped with the company’s fifth generation inverter compressor which improves energy efficiency for businesses when compared to the Multi V Water 4, by providing more efficient and accurate motor speed control.

The Multi V Water 5 compressor also features a range of advanced LG technologies including:

● 6 by-pass valves to reduce pressure loss in part load operation.

● High lubricity PEEK (Polyether ether keHPe) bearing technology that reduces vibration and bearing loading, improving performance during oil-less operation.

● Extended compressor speed of 20Hz to 150Hz, with a rapid operation response capable of reaching the required temperatures quickly.

● HiPOR™ (High Pressure Oil Return) reduces loss in suction gas by returning oil directly to the compressor, thereby eliminating issues with compressor efficiency loss caused by oil return.

● Active Oil Control uses an oil level sensor to trigger an oil recovery operation only when required and ensures continuous heating and even oil distribution between compressors. Unlike Multi V Water 4 - fan-cooling heat sink, the Multi V Water 5 can also remove heat from inverter PCB through its Refrigerant-Cooling Heat Sink. As an optional offering to customers, the LG Multi V Water 5 can also be equipped with LG applied Water Flow Control to optimise water flow by up to 71 percent in comparison to conventional models with constant water flow. By using this innovative water flow feature for partial cooling or heating load conditions, uses can reduce the circulation pump Energy Flow level.

Sturdy against wear and tear

Circulating water and antifreeze solutions with temperatures ranging between -5°C to 45°C, the Multi V Water 5 uses closed loop pipes buried beneath the earth’s surface, forming a sealed, underground loop to constantly recirculate fluid to reduce water waste. Made with HDPE (High Density Poly-Ethylene), the pipes used in the Multi V Water 5 are also resistant to corrosion and biological growth and able to withstand shifts to the earth around it, helping businesses avoid costly repairs associated with corrosion and damage.



To find out more about LG Electronics Business Solutions HVAC solutions, please visit: https://www.lg.com/au/business/multi-v-water-5