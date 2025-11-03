Canberra Institute of Technology Woden Campus Transforms Learning with LG & Cisco

OVERVIEW

The newly opened A$300m Canberra Institute of Technology (CIT) Woden campus has set a new benchmark for modern learning environments. With over 66 flexible teaching spaces spanning five storeys, the digitally-enabled vertical campus was designed to be future-ready, sustainable, and accessible. To achieve this, CIT partnered with Audio Systems Logic (ASL), Cisco, and LG to create a fully integrated digital learning environment that is seamless, inclusive, and easy to manage — without the need for an in-house AV department.

CHALLENGE: CONSISTENCY & ACCESSIBILITY



CIT wanted to deliver a consistent learning experience across all classrooms while ensuring the system was simple for educators and students to use. The goal was to eliminate complexity in AV operations, reduce onsite technical support requirements, and make classrooms accessible for every learner.



CIT Chief Information Officer, Craig Neiberding, explains: “Historically, you needed racks of equipment in every room and staff to maintain them. If something didn’t work, people would unplug and re-plug, often making the situation worse. For CIT, that wasn’t an option. We needed a platform that just works — every time.”



Accessibility was also a key priority. CIT wanted to provide real-time support for students with hearing impairments and non-English speakers, ensuring equal participation in both face-to-face and hybrid learning.

SOLUTION: LG WORKING WITH CISCO



Working with consultant Sam Dockrill from ASL, CIT standardised its teaching spaces on the integrated Cisco Classroom platform with LG’s Cisco-certified display portfolio.



Each general learning space includes:

• Three LG displays: one interactive and one standard display at the front, plus a rear display for lecturers to view remote participants.

• Sennheiser TCC2 ceiling microphone arrays for crystal-clear audio pickup.

• Q-SYS DSP and QSC loudspeakers for in-room sound.

• Cisco cameras to track both lecturers and student contributions.



The choice of LG was critical.



“For our design to be Cisco-certified, we needed Cisco-certified displays,” says Dockrill. “LG was one of the few suppliers with certification across the full suite — from 43-inch panels to 98-inch touchscreens. That breadth, combined with quality and reliability, made LG the perfect choice.”



Specialised learning spaces also benefit from LG technology, for example, the Cyber Centre of Excellence features a 2x3 LG video wall using ultra-narrow bezel displays.