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One of the challenges facing finn poké as a pioneer in the poké restaurant industry was portraying their message, story and value across to potential customers.
Founder/Owner, jem jacinto, reveals how digital signage from LG helped finn poké overcome this challenge and provided a vibrant solution that is helping entice customers to try their product.