Interactive-10K-Video-Wall-Made-of-LG-Screens

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CBUS wanted to provide a unique and immersive experience to showcase their landmark new development in the heart of Brisbane's CBD.
Cuan naidoo (CEO of Q1 Design) explains how the interactive 10K video wall serves as an impressive visual drawcard, and an integral part of the display centre at the queen street development.