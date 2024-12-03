We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MULTI V IV
02_Multi-V-Air-Conditioners_feature_01_e_20180920
- World's First Class, Rated and Part Load Efficiency
- HiPOR™ (High Pressure Oil Return)
- Variable Heat Exchanger Circuit
- Continuous Heating Operation in Defros
Outdoor-Units_Feature_002_WORLD_a
World’S First Class,Rated and Part Load Efficiency
HIPOR™ (HIGH PRESSURE OIL RETURN)
Conventional
Loss of low pressure refrigerant to the extent of the oil volume returned by the refrigerant pipe.
HIPOR™ (HIGH PRESSURE OIL RETURN)
MULTI V IV
Maximising reliability and efficiency of the compressor by reducing high pressure refrigerant loss.
HIPOR™ (HIGH PRESSURE OIL RETURN)
Efficiency Comparison
HiPOR™ technology enables oil to return directly into the compressor, instead of returning through the refrigerant circuit, minimising energy losses.
Outdoor-Units_Feature_004_ACTIVE
Active Refrigerant Control
Active Refrigerant Control automatically controls the level of liquid refrigerant amount to maximise efficiency.
Conventional
Regardless of operation mode in a conventional VRF system a fixed amount of refrigerant is available which limits optimal efficiency of each modes operating.
MULTI V IV
IV In MULTI V [IV] Active Refrigerant Control automatically monitors and adjusts the volume of circulating refrigerant for each cycle cooling or heating. This precise, five-step control leads to an improvement in energy efficiency, for cooling or heating whether port on full load operation.
Outdoor-Units_Feature_007_VARIABLE
Variable Heat Exchanger Circuit
Variable Heat Exchanger Circuit is the world first technology which intelligently selects the optimal path for both heating and cooling.
Outdoor-Units_Feature_008_SMART
Smart Oil Return
World first technology, which enhances system and compressor reliability, optimises efficiency by checking compressor oil level with sensor in Real Time.
Outdoor-Units_Feature_009_WIDE
Wide Operation Range
MULTI V [IV] extended range of continuous cooling and heating operation through enhanced inverter compressor and control technology.