Histórias com LG I Outubro

Testar, Sentir, Comprovar:
A tecnologia LG no ritmo da minha rotina

Precisão no trabalho, conforto em casa e imersão em família.
Veja como a nova tecnologia LG se integra à rotina de um criador de conteúdo Tech.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

“Será que o AI Cooling realmente ajusta a temperatura sozinho?”
“Por que um monitor OLED é ideal para correção de cor?”
“É mesmo possível ver a tela da TV com clareza em ambientes iluminados?”

Sou Maxsuell Roger, criador de conteudo sobre tecnologia no Brasil, também conhecido como Max Dicas.
Meu objetivo é tornar a tecnologia simples de entender e mostrar como ela se encaixa naturalmente no dia a dia.
Sempre que encontro uma novidade, penso:

“Isso vai melhorar minha rotina de verdade?”

Hoje vou responder mostrando a minha rotina

 

 

 

 

Ofertas Exclusivas de Outubro

12/10/2025 ~16/11/2025

Confira a história de Maxsuell e ganhe 10% de desconto com seu cupom. Não perca esta oferta especial!

10%

de desconto

Código do cupom

HISTORIASOUT

Monitor OLED LG em uso para edição e criação de conteúdo

09:30

Onde a Precisão Encontra a Criação

A pergunta que mais ouço é:
“Um monitor OLED realmente faz diferença na edição?”

Todas as manhãs verifico e-mails, escrevo roteiros e começo a editar e corrigir cores. Em vídeos de tecnologia, até a menor variação de cor pode mudar o resultado.

É aí que o Monitor OLED LG se destaca. De cenas escuras a imagens claras, tudo permanece natural e nítido. Os pretos são profundos, as cores vibrantes e os detalhes cristalinos.

Ele reduz o cansaço visual e me ajuda a manter o foco. Com o recurso LG Switch, posso alternar em segundos entre edição, design, streaming ou até um momento de descanso. E no fim do dia, garante imersão total nos games também.

Para mim, esse monitor não é apenas uma tela — é um parceiro que acompanha meu ritmo criativo.

14:00

Onde o Conforto Inspira o Foco

Outra pergunta comum que recebo é:
“Dá mesmo para sentir o AI Cooling?”
“Ele realmente ajusta a temperatura sozinho?”

Gravando à tarde, o estúdio esquenta rápido. Antes eu precisava parar o que estava fazendo pra ajustar o ar ou ligar o ventilador.

Agora, meu ar-condicionado LG já entende minha rotina e regula a temperatura sozinho. Mesmo quando tô focado no trabalho, o fluxo de ar se adapta de forma natural e o conforto fica garantido sem eu nem perceber.

E como tenho alergia, o UV Nano faz muita diferença. O ar fica mais limpo e fresco, deixando meu dia bem melhor.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Casal assistindo TV OLED LG juntos

19:00

Onde a Família Vive a Imersão Verdadeira

A última pergunta que sempre me fazem é sobre TVs:
‘Uma TV OLED realmente consegue trazer uma imersão de cinema em casa?’

À noite, eu costumo assistir TV com a minha esposa. Ela adora doramas, e eu sou mais da ficção científica e da ação. O gosto é diferente, mas sempre encontramos algo pra curtir juntos. E cada vez a gente acaba reparando em detalhes diferentes como brilho, som, nitidez.

Com o AI Picture Pro, a tela se ajusta sozinha garantindo qualidade em qualquer conteúdo. Quando som e imagem se misturam de forma tão natural, parece mesmo que estamos no cinema.

Foi aí que percebi: o verdadeiro valor da LG OLED não é só a qualidade de imagem — é transformar o tempo em família em algo realmente especial.

Criador de conteúdo tech falando ao microfone

Criador de conteúdo tech falando ao microfone

O que mais importa no meu conteúdo é a honestidade. Mostro minhas experiências reais e como a tecnologia se encaixa na minha rotina.

 

Vou continuar explorando novidades, testando no dia a dia e compartilhando percepções genuínas para ajudar você a fazer melhores escolhas.

Escolha de Maxsuell

Foto de produto do monitor OLED

Como o Monitor OLED LG ajuda no seu trabalho?

• Tela OLED
Cores vivas e detalhes nítidos, sem borrões

• Curvatura 800R
Curvatura perfeita e tamanho ideal para a verdadeira experiência gamer

• LG Switch
Configuração rápida com troca fácil de modos

Foto de produto do ar-condicionado

Como o AI Cooling ajuda enquanto você trabalha?

• AI Cooling
Aprende os hábitos de uso e configura automaticamente a temperatura e a velocidade do vento

• Controle pelo App LG ThinQ
Gerencie facilmente pelo app — sem precisar do controle remoto

• Tecnologia UVnano
Com luzes LED Ultravioleta, elimina até 99,99% dos vírus e bactérias

Foto de produto da TV OLED

Como a TV OLED aumenta a imersão no conteúdo?

• Preto Perfeito OLED
Níveis de preto puro em cada pixel para contraste, profundidade e detalhes impressionantes

• Imagem Pro AI
Mapeamento dinâmico de tom analisam os elementos de cada quadro para aprimorar a resolução, brilho, profundidade e clareza

• AI Sound Pro
Equilibra o áudio conforme o tipo de conteúdo para um som claro e otimizado

Uma oferta exclusiva para tornar seus momentos do dia a dia ainda mais especiais.

