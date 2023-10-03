About Cookies on This Site

8,000 BTU Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Window Air Conditioner

Specs

Support

8,000 BTU Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Window Air Conditioner

LW8017ERSM

8,000 BTU Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Window Air Conditioner

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

Capacity (BTU)
8,000
Dimension
19.56" x 12.36" x 19.37"
ThinQ
Yes
10 YEAR WARRANTY
No

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

575 x 395 x 545 mm
22.63 x 15.55 x 21.45 inch

Product Dimensions (WxHxD)

497 x 314 x 492 mm
19.56 x 12.36 x 19.37 inch

Net Weight (kg)

26

Shipping Weight (kg)

29

PERFORMANCE

Cooling BTU Performance

8,000

Est. Cooling Area (Sq. Ft.)

340

CEER

12.0

Dehumidification (Pts/hr)

2.2

Energy Star®

Yes

Refrigerant

R32

Noise - Indoor dB (A) (High/Mid/Low/Sleep)

58/-/52

Noise - Outdoor dB (A) (High/Mid/Low/Sleep)

66

Dry Air Flow (CFM)

220

Wi-Fi Connection

Yes

FEATURES

Fan Speed (Cooling)

3

Fan Speed (Fan Only)

3

Indoor Fan Type

Turbo

Air Deflection

4-Way

Energy saver Fuction

Yes

Thermostat Control

Thermistor

Remote Control

Yes

Compressor

Rotary

Air Discharge Type

Top Discharge

Chassis Type

Slide In-Out

SmartThinQ®

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Outdoor Vent / Exhaust

Yes

Timer

24Hr, On/Off

Filter Alarm Function

Yes

ELECTRICAL RATINGS

Voltage / 60 Hz

115 V

Cooling Power (W)

660

Cooling Current (A)

6.2

MATERIALS/FINISHES

Colour

White

Installation Kit

Yes

Air Filter

Washable

WARRANTY

Parts & Labor

1 Year Parts and Labor

UPC CODE

UPC

772454068690

