36 Inch, 25 cu.ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

Specs

Reviews

Support

36 Inch, 25 cu.ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

LMC25785ST

36 Inch, 25 cu.ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Design Look

4-door French Door

Capacity

25.0 cu.ft.

Refrigerator Capacity

17.7 cu.ft.

Freezer Capacity

7.3 cu.ft.

FEATURE

Freezer Door Type

Drawer

MultiAir Flow System

Yes

Digital Temperature Controls

External LED Membrane

Door Alarm

Yes

LoDecibel Operation

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split

Shelf Style

4 Slide-Out

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Bins

3-Humidity Crispers, 1 condiment box

Glide N Serve Pantry Drawer

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Door Bin

1 Dairy, 5 Gallon, 2 Half (2 Piece)

Door Bin Material

3 Piece Clear

Dairy Bin

Yes

FREEZER

Divider

Yes

Express Freeze / Ice Plus

Ice Plus

Ice Bin

Yes

MATERIAL AND FINISHES

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Door Style

Contour

Back

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

Color

Stainless Steel

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Depth w/ Handles

34 1/4"

Depth w/o Handles

31 3/4"

Depth w/o Door

27 7/8"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

46 1/2"

Height to Top of Case

68 3/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

69 3/4"

Width

35 3/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)

44 1/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)

39 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance w/Handle

4 1/2"

Door Edge Clearance w/o Handle

1 3/4"

Installation Clearance

Side 1/8 inch, Top 1 inch, Back 1 inch

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

35 1/8” x 73 1/4” x 36 1/2”

Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton

359/399

UPC CODE

UPC Code

772454 053597

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year parts and Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System

Linnear compressor

10 Years Parts on Linear Compressor

What people are saying