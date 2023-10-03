We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
36 Inch, 25 cu.ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator
All Spec
-
Design Look
-
4-door French Door
-
Capacity
-
25.0 cu.ft.
-
Refrigerator Capacity
-
17.7 cu.ft.
-
Freezer Capacity
-
7.3 cu.ft.
-
Freezer Door Type
-
Drawer
-
MultiAir Flow System
-
Yes
-
Digital Temperature Controls
-
External LED Membrane
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel Operation
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
4 Split
-
Shelf Style
-
4 Slide-Out
-
Cantilevered Shelves
-
Yes
-
Shelf Construction
-
Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass
-
Bins
-
3-Humidity Crispers, 1 condiment box
-
Glide N Serve Pantry Drawer
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Ceiling LED
-
No. of Door Bin
-
1 Dairy, 5 Gallon, 2 Half (2 Piece)
-
Door Bin Material
-
3 Piece Clear
-
Dairy Bin
-
Yes
-
Divider
-
Yes
-
Express Freeze / Ice Plus
-
Ice Plus
-
Ice Bin
-
Yes
-
Foam Door Insulation
-
Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)
-
Door Style
-
Contour
-
Back
-
Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts
-
Handles
-
Matching Commercial Handles
-
Color
-
Stainless Steel
-
Depth w/ Handles
-
34 1/4"
-
Depth w/o Handles
-
31 3/4"
-
Depth w/o Door
-
27 7/8"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
46 1/2"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
68 3/8"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
69 3/4"
-
Width
-
35 3/4"
-
Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)
-
44 1/4"
-
Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)
-
39 1/4"
-
Door Edge Clearance w/Handle
-
4 1/2"
-
Door Edge Clearance w/o Handle
-
1 3/4"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Side 1/8 inch, Top 1 inch, Back 1 inch
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
35 1/8” x 73 1/4” x 36 1/2”
-
Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton
-
359/399
-
UPC Code
-
772454 053597
-
Warranty
-
1 Year parts and Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System
-
Linnear compressor
-
10 Years Parts on Linear Compressor
