*The above content and certification refer to 65C3 and may vary by model.

**All Z3, G3, C3, B3 and A3 models are certified "Eco Product".

***The "Reducing CO2" footprint label applies to 77/65/55/48/42C3. All G3 & 83C3 models features a "CO2 Measured" label.

****The “Recycled Content” label applies to all G3 & C3 models.