Cómo Almacenar Correctamente Ropa Recién Lavada

05/30/2023

¡Nada huele mejor que la ropa recién salida de lavar!

¡Nada huele mejor que la ropa recién salida de lavar! Pero lo primero que puede arruinar un atuendo después de lavarlo son las arrugas y pliegues no deseados de métodos de almacenamiento inadecuados. Si deseas eliminar estas líneas no deseadas, sigue nuestra guía sobre cómo almacenar adecuadamente tu ropa después de que haya salido del lavado.

LG-Featured-Contents-WM-Storing-Clothes-03-desktop

Enrolla Tu Ropa De Punto

Las prendas de punto de marca que usas cuando el clima comienza a ser más frío son también algunas de las más rápidas de arrugar debido a su material. Para evitar dichas arrugas, lo mejor es enrollarlas para almacenarlas. Cuando las pones en un cajón o armario, son fáciles de ver de un vistazo, a diferencia de cuando se apilan una encima de la otra. Sin embargo, si no tienes éxito en la prevención de arrugas en tus prendas de punto, simplemente rocía un poco de agua en ellos con una botella de aerosol y las arrugas deben desaparecer rápidamente.

LG-Featured-Contents-WM-Storing-Clothes-07-desktop

Enrolla Tus Bufandas En Cilindros

Las bufandas son un elemento básico para los cambios de temporada, por lo que tener un método de almacenamiento adecuado para ellas es ideal para prevenir las arrugas. Si cuelgas un pañuelo de seda en una percha, puedes terminar con una línea no deseada en el toque final de un atuendo perfecto. Para evitar esto, es mejor mantener las bufandas enrolladas. Después de enrollar las bufandas, puede ser difícil evitar que se desenrollen. Con el fin de mantener su forma, trata de usar cartón de desecho para mantenerlos en forma y eliminar cualquier humedad residual.

LG-Featured-Contents-WM-Storing-Clothes-09-desktop

Cuidado más Inteligente con LG AI DD™

Las lavadoras de LG emplean la tecnología Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DDTM), proporcionando una protección del tejido un 18% mayor que un ciclo de lavado convencional. Este impresionante resultado es posible debido a la capacidad de la IA para detectar la sensibilidad de los tejidos que se lavan. Sin necesidad de ajustar manualmente el programa de lavado, AI DD sabe automáticamente qué prendas tratar suavemente y ajusta el método de lavado/enjuague/centrifugado en consecuencia. ¡Administra tu ropa de forma más inteligente y eficiente con la tecnología LG AI DDTM)!

1. Probado por Intertek, en marzo de 2019. Ciclo de algodón con 4,41 libras de ropa interior en comparación con el ciclo de algodón convencional LG (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). Los resultados pueden variar dependiendo de la ropa y el entorno.

