Lavavajilla LG QuadWash™ de Empotre con EasyRack™ Plus

Funciones

Galería

Especificaciones

Opiniones

Soporte

Dónde comprar

Lavavajilla LG QuadWash™ de Empotre con EasyRack™ Plus

LDFN3432T

Razones para comprar Lavavajillas LG

Muestra a una mujer sacando un bowl del lavavajillas abierto.

icon

QuadWash™

Limpia

desde todos los ángulos

icon

EasyRack™ Plus

Fácil Carga &

Máxima Flexibilidad

icon

Motor Inverter Direct Drive

Silenciosa,

Eficiente & Confiable

*Las imágenes del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

Limpio desde Todos los Ángulos

Limpia desde todos los angulos

QuadWash™ proporciona la máxima cobertura para limpiar los platos desde la primera vez.

Cuatro brazos de lavado

Los brazos giratorios multidireccionales disparan una corriente de agua en varios ángulos que llegan a todos los rincones del lavavajillas.

Rotación Multidireccional

Con cuatro brazos rociadores en lugar de dos, QuadWash™ proporciona un mayor rendimiento de limpieza en cada plato en cada una de las rejillas.

Muestra que el lavavajillas esta abierto.

Fácil Carga & Máxima Flexibilidad

El Sistema Easy-load basket de carga fácil puede variar para encargarse de cualquier desafío que presenten tus utensilios de cocina.

Ajuste de Altura Fácil

Ajuste de altura del la rejilla superior a tres niveles diferentes para cargar artículos más altos.

Muestra una toma interior con un lavavajilla.

Silenciosa, Eficiente y Confiable

El motor Inverter Direct Drive™ controla la circulación del agua y el rociado para un rendimiento confiable.
Muestra el logotipo de Motor Direct Drive y el logotipo de 10 años de garantia
Motor Inverter Direct Drive™

Eficiencia energetica & Durabilidad con garantía de 10 años

El Motor Inverter Direct Drive está respadado con una garantía de 10 años, ayudando a aumentar la eficiencia energética.

* 10 años de suministro gratuito de repuesto del compresor Smart Inverter (Sólo la pieza)
* No incluye mano de obra

Mejora el aspecto de tu cocina

Mejora el aspecto de tu cocina

Los lavavajillas LG aportan un diseño elegante y moderno a tu cocina. Producidos con la tecnología innovadora LG, funcionan tan bien como lucen.

Ver para creer Lavavajillas

¡Sorprendete!

RESUMEN

CAPACIDAD
15 servicios
DIMENSIONES (ALTO X ANCHO X PROFUNDO)
603mm x 854mm x 625mm
TECNOLOGÍA PRINCIPAL
QuadWash™
BENEFICIO ADICIONAL
Motor Inverter Direct Drive - 10 años de garantía en el motor

Todas las especificaciones

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

Tipo

Lavavajilla

Detalle de Tipo

Automática

Tipo de carga

Frontal

Otros (especificar)

De empotre (sin cubierta)

CAPACIDAD

Capacidad (servicios)

15 servicios

ESPECIFICACIONES

Panel de Control

ABS

Touch

Ubicación del Control

Control Superior

Tipo de Manija

Pocket

LAVADO

Ciclos de Lavado

5

Auto

Heavy

Normal

Turbo

Machine Clean

OPCIONES

No. De Opciones

6

Flex Zone

High temp

Extra Dry

Inicio Programado

Hasta 12 hrs

Control Lock

Secado Nocturno

DESEMPEÑO

QuadWash™

Sistema de Lavado SenseClean

Vario Wash

No. De Brazos Aspersores

3 (Arriba, Superior, Inferior)

Dispensador de Detergente y Abrillantador

Sistema de Secado

Dynamic Dry

Indicador de Término de Ciclo

Indicador de beeper + END en la pantalla

Motor™ DirectDrive

Operación Silenciosa LoDecibel

50 dBA

DISEÑO Y ESTILO

Color

Acero Inoxidable

Material de la Tina

Acero Inoxidable NeveRust™

CARACTERÍSTICAS SMART

WiFi

X

NFC

X

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

Dimensiones de Lavavajillas (WxHxD) mm

603mm x 854mm x 625mm

Profunidad con Puerta cerrada

625mm

Profunidad con Puerta abierta

49 1/4"

Medidas con empaque

712mm x 885mm x 752mm

Peso sin empaque

34.3Kg

Peso con empaque

40.3KG

GARANTIAS

Motor

10 Años de Garantía en Motor

MOTOR

Motor Inverter Direct Drive

Qué opina la gente

