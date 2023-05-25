About Cookies on This Site

Mejores Prácticas De Cuidado Para Tu Ropa De Invierno1

Mejores Prácticas De Cuidado Para Tu Ropa De Invierno

05/25/2023

Con el clima de lluvia, aprende cómo cuidar y lavar adecuadamente tus prendas

LG-Featured-Contents-WM-Care-for-Clothes-02-desktop

Minimiza La Pelusa En Tus Prendas De Punto

Retira cualquier pelusa visible de tu prenda de punto antes de lavarla en el ciclo de prendas delicadas/ lana. Lávalas con agua fría (30°C) y utiliza un detergente neutro.

LG-Featured-Contents-WM-Care-for-Clothes-04-desktop

El Cuidado Adecuado Es Importante

Tu prenda de punto puede estirarse si se cuelga en un gancho, por lo que es preferible secarla a la sombra y doblarla cuando esté seca. Con el fin de evitar olores procedentes de las prendas de punto, se recomienda colocar periódico entre ellas para absorber cualquier humedad residual.

LG-Featured-Contents-WM-Care-for-Clothes-06-desktop

¡Cuidado Con Los Abultamientos En La Lana!

Para proteger tu ropa de lana, debes lavarlas en una red de lavandería en el ciclo de prendas de lana/ delicados. Asegúrate de lavarlas con agua fría (30°C), sécalas, y luego cuelga cada prenda en un gancho a la sombra.

LG-Featured-Contents-WM-Care-for-Clothes-08-desktop

Mantén Tu Lana En Buenas Condiciones

Con el fin de mantener la calidad de tus prendas de lana, es importante cuidar adecuadamente de la piel. La mejor manera de hacer esto es usar un cepillo de lana para peinar cualquier enredo en el pelaje y colgarlo para que se seque y que la lana no se prense o enrede.

LG-Featured-Contents-WM-Care-for-Clothes-10-desktop

Lava Cómodamente Tu Ropa De Invierno En Casa

Todo el mundo quiere mantener la calidad original de su ropa y la forma número uno para hacer esto es cuidar de ellos correctamente. Ahora puedes proporcionar a tu ropa el mismo cuidado profesional que pagarías pero usando los ciclos de lavado correctos en casa. Disfruta de la comodidad de cuidar tu ropa de invierno en casa con lavadoras LG.