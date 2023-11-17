We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED evo 77" G1 Diseño de Galería 4K Smart TV con ThinQ AI(Inteligencia Artificial), α9 Gen4 AI Processor
RESUMEN
DIMENSIONES
Todas las especificaciones
-
TIPO DE DISPLAY
-
OLED
-
TAMAÑO DE LA PANTALLA EN PULGADAS
-
77
-
TAMAÑO DE LA PANTALLA EN CM
-
195
-
RESOLUCIÓN
-
UHD (3840*2160)
-
ÁNGULO DE VISIÓN
-
Wide Viewing Angle
-
COLOR
-
Perfect Color
-
DIMMING
-
Pixel Dimming
-
NEGROS
-
Perfect Black
-
TruMotion / Refresh Rate
-
Refresh Rate 120Hz
-
HDR
-
Cinema HDR
-
PROCESADOR
-
α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Face Enhancing
-
SI
-
AI Brightness Control
-
SI
-
Escalador (Resolución)
-
AI Upscaling
-
G-Sync/FreeSync Compatible
-
SI
-
HGIG Mode
-
SI
-
Compatible con TV análoga
-
SI
-
"COMPATIBLE CON TELEVISIÓN TERRESTRE (TDT)
-
SI
-
SALIDA DE AUDIO
-
60W
-
CANALES
-
4.2 ch (WF:20W, 10W)
-
DIRECCION
-
Disparo inferior
-
SONIDO
-
DOLBY ATMOS
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
SI
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Clear Voice
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
ThinQ App
-
SI
-
Reconocimiento de voz
-
SI
-
360° VR Play
-
SI
-
Home Dashboard
-
SI
-
Numero de CPU´s
-
Quad
-
Sistema Operativo
-
webOS Smart TV (6.0)
-
Apple Homekit + Airplay2
-
SI
-
Galeria de Arte
-
SI
-
Quick Access
-
SI
-
Navegador Web
-
SI
-
Screen Share
-
SI
-
AUDIO RETURN CHANNEL
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
-
3
-
LAN
-
SI
-
SALIDA AUDIO OPTICO DIGITAL
-
SI
-
WiFi
-
SI
-
Bluetooth
-
SI
-
Wisa speaker
-
SI
-
Cable de poder
-
SI
-
BASE
-
Soporte a la Pared
-
CONTROL MAGICO
-
SI ( SIN NFC)
-
Año de creación
-
2021
