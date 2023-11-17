About Cookies on This Site

LG OLED evo 77" G1 Diseño de Galería 4K Smart TV con ThinQ AI(Inteligencia Artificial), α9 Gen4 AI Processor

Especificaciones

Opiniones

Soporte

LG OLED evo 77" G1 Diseño de Galería 4K Smart TV con ThinQ AI(Inteligencia Artificial), α9 Gen4 AI Processor

OLED77G1PSA

LG OLED evo 77" G1 Diseño de Galería 4K Smart TV con ThinQ AI(Inteligencia Artificial), α9 Gen4 AI Processor

(2)
vista frontal

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

Todas las especificaciones

DISPLAY

TIPO DE DISPLAY

OLED

TAMAÑO DE LA PANTALLA EN PULGADAS

77

TAMAÑO DE LA PANTALLA EN CM

195

RESOLUCIÓN

UHD (3840*2160)

ÁNGULO DE VISIÓN

Wide Viewing Angle

COLOR

Perfect Color

DIMMING

Pixel Dimming

NEGROS

Perfect Black

TruMotion / Refresh Rate

Refresh Rate 120Hz

CALIDAD DE IMAGEN

HDR

Cinema HDR

PROCESADOR

α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

AI Face Enhancing

SI

AI Brightness Control

SI

Escalador (Resolución)

AI Upscaling

G-Sync/FreeSync Compatible

SI

HGIG Mode

SI

TIPO DE SEÑAL

Compatible con TV análoga

SI

"COMPATIBLE CON TELEVISIÓN TERRESTRE (TDT)

SI

AUDIO

SALIDA DE AUDIO

60W

CANALES

4.2 ch (WF:20W, 10W)

DIRECCION

Disparo inferior

SONIDO

DOLBY ATMOS

AI Acoustic Tuning

SI

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro

Clear Voice

Clear Voice Pro

SMART CONVENIENCE

ThinQ App

SI

Reconocimiento de voz

SI

360° VR Play

SI

Home Dashboard

SI

Numero de CPU´s

Quad

Sistema Operativo

webOS Smart TV (6.0)

Apple Homekit + Airplay2

SI

Galeria de Arte

SI

Quick Access

SI

Navegador Web

SI

Screen Share

SI

ENTRADAS

AUDIO RETURN CHANNEL

eARC (HDMI 2)

USB

3

LAN

SI

SALIDA AUDIO OPTICO DIGITAL

SI

WiFi

SI

Bluetooth

SI

Wisa speaker

SI

ACCESORIOS

Cable de poder

SI

BASE

Soporte a la Pared

CONTROL MAGICO

SI ( SIN NFC)

Año de creación

2021

