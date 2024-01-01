About Cookies on This Site

Řada LV541H

Funkce

Galerie

Specifikace

Podpora

Zdroj

Najít prodejce

Řada LV541H

55LV541H

Řada LV541H

(4)

Lepší zážitky pro hosty

Funkce Pro:Centric umožňuje rozlišit zážitky z pokojů pro hosty přizpůsobitelnými reklamními tab...

Snadná správa obsahu

Funkce Pro:Centric umožňuje centralizovanou správu a intuitivní ovládání TV v pokojích, ať už...

Optimalizované celkové nák...

Optimalizujte díky funkci Pro:Centric® TCO ušetřením pracovní síly a času na vývoj a náklady na ...

Komerční otočný stojan

Rozšiřte rozsah komfortu pro hosty pomocí komerčních...

Uvítací obrazovka/video

Díky schopnosti zobrazovat různé formáty videa a obrázků umožňují televizory Commercial Lite ...

Vzdálená diagnostika (USB)

Umožňuje servisním technikům rychle a snadno rozpoznat technické problémy v televizoru pře...

Výstup pro externí reproduktor

Vylepšete zábavu přidáním dalšího reproduktoru. Hosté mohou poslouchat a ovládat zvuk TV odku...

Jednokanálová mapa

Funkce Jednokanálová mapa uživatelům umožňuje upravovat a procházet požadované kanály z někol...

Vícekanálové IČ

Funkce vícekanálového IČ odstraňuje rušení signálu dálkových ovladačů mezi televizory v pokojích ...
Lepší zkušenosti zákazníků<br>1

Lepší zkušenosti zákazníků

Přizpůsobte stránku pomocí aplikací Pro:Centric® (PCA), které vylepšují zkušenosti hostů z pokojů díky celé řadě aplikací určených právě pro ně.

Snadné vytváření obsahu a jeho správa<br>1

Snadné vytváření obsahu a jeho správa

Nyní můžete svůj hotel odlišit pomocí našich přizpůsobitelných šablon a stránek, které mohou být speciálně upraveny pro váš majetek.
Rychlá nabídka<br>1

Rychlá nabídka

Nyní si můžete vychutnat Rychlou nabídku, jednoduché řešení výchozí nabídky od společnosti LG. Poskytuje upravitelnou uvítací zprávu, datum a čas a další často používané nabídky ve formě lišty. Ty mohou být nastaveny pomocí dálkového ovladače nebo USB. Hosté se snadno dostanou k požadovaným nabídkám, což zvyšuje jejich spokojenost s ....
Tisk

Všechny specifikace

DISPLEJ

  • Typ

    Edge LED

  • Rozlišení

    1 920 × 1 080 (FHD)

SYSTÉM VYSÍLÁNÍ

  • Analogový

    PAL / SECAM

  • Digitální

    DVB-T2/C/S2

VIDEO

  • Obrazový procesor

    Triple XD Engine

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 Pull down)

  • Poměr stran

    • 6 režimů (16:9, originální, 4:3, vertikální zvětšení, celoplošné zvětšení, širokoúhlý)

ZVUK

  • Výstup zvuku / Systém reproduktorů

    10W + 10W / 2.0 kanály

  • Zvukové režimy

    • 6 režimů (Standard, Kino, Čistý hlas, Sport, Hudba, Hra)

ŘEŠENÍ

  • Typ

    Pro:Centric V, Rychlá nabídka (TV Embedded Home UI)

  • Streamování dat (IP & RF)

    • (pouze RF)

  • RF

    • (1 tuner)

  • HCAP (SDK)

    GEM / Flash

  • Aplikace Pro:Centric

    PCA 3.7

FUNKCE

  • Instalace

    EzManager, klonování přes USB

  • Správa

    Probuzení pomocí RF, vzdálená diagnostika, TVLink Interactive, výstup IČ, vícekanálový IČ kód, HTNG/HDMI-CEC

  • Pohostinství

    Hotelový režim, Režim zámku, Uvítací obrazovka/video, Vložení obrázku, Jednokanálová mapa, Výstup pro externí reproduktor, Okamžité zapnutí, Externí napájení, RJP kompatibilita, Externí čas, Automatické přehrávání z USB, Časový plán

ROZHRANÍ

  • Boční panel

    Vstup HDMI (2), USB , Slot CI

  • Zadní panel

    RF (2), vstup AV, komponentní vstup (RCA5), optický výstup digitálního zvuku, vstup HDMI, RS-232C, výstup pro sluchátka, časové rozhraní, výstup pro externí reproduktor (2), RJ45 (SNMP)

ROZMĚRY (MM)

  • Vesa

    300 × 300

  • Š × V × H / hmotnost (včetně stojanu)

    1 241 × 770 × 303 / 19,7kg

  • Š × V × H / hmotnost (balení)

    1 360 × 890 × 190 / 24,4kg

OBECNÉ

  • Region

    CIS

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ

Další technickou dokumentaci a materiály ke stažení naleznete na partnerském portálu LG B2B.