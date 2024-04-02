24 Zoll IPS-Monitor mit Full HD

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Eingebauter Lautsprecher
Weg frei für Ihre Videokonferenzen
Der 24BA550 ist mit integrierten Lautsprechern ausgestattet, sodass keine zusätzlichen Lautsprecher installiert werden müssen, wenn Sie an Webkonferenzen teilnehmen oder Videos ansehen.