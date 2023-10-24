About Cookies on This Site

01-Reader-Mode
02-Mega-Contrast-Ratio
03-Color-Weakness-Mode
04-2XHDMI
05-AMD-Freesync
05-IPS
06-UltraWide-FHD
07-Flicker-Safe
08-HDR
09-OnScreen-Control
UltraWide™-Monitor mit 34 Zoll und Full HD

Das gewisse Etwas für Ihr Homeoffice

Die UltraWide™-Full HD-Auflösung (2.560 x 1.080) bietet 33 % mehr Bildschirmfläche als ein Display mit FHD-Auflösung (1.920 x 1.080) und ein Seitenverhältnis von 21:9.

Das 21:9-Full-HD-Display bietet 33 % mehr Bildschirmfläche als ein standardmäßiges 16:9-Full-HD-Display (1.920 x 1.080).

Mehr Bildschirmfläche durch die 21:9-UltraWide-Anzeige im Vergleich zur 16:9-Anzeige bei laufendem Online-Unterricht auf dem Bildschirm.

Online-Unterrichtsraum mit großem Blickfeld

Lehrbücher, Vorträge, Konversationen und Suchvorgänge werden auf einen Blick angezeigt – der breite Monitor wird zum Online-Unterrichtsraum.

Abbildung der Anzeige von Datenblättern und Folien nebeneinander auf dem 21:9-UltraWide-Monitor, während der 16:9-Bildschirm dies aufgrund unzureichenden Darstellungsplatzes nicht zulässt.

Nebeneinander-Vergleichsansicht

Ermöglicht ein übersichtliches Arbeiten mit Berichten, Datenblättern und Folien. Diese werden nebeneinander angezeigt, das ständige Betätigen der Tasten Alt und Tab fällt weg.

HDR, das bestimmte Farb- und Helligkeitsebenen unterstützt und mit leuchtenden Farben aufwartet, im Vergleich zu SDR.
HDR10

Detaillierter Kontrast

Die HDR-Technologie wird mittlerweile auf verschiedene Inhalte angewendet. Dieser Monitor ist mit dem Industriestandard HDR10 mit hohem Dynamikbereich kompatibel, der auf dem sRGB-Farbraum von 95 % basiert und bestimmte Farb- und Helligkeitsstufen unterstützt, sodass Betrachter Inhalte in lebhaften Farben genießen können.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

IPS mit 95 % sRGB (typ.): Wahre Farben und großer Betrachtungswinkel
IPS mit 95 % sRGB (typ.)

IPS mit 95 % sRGB (typ.): Echte Farben und großer Betrachtungswinkel

Der LG IPS Monitor zeigt eine einwandfreie Farbgenauigkeit. Das IPS-Display bietet bei einem größeren Betrachtungswinkel eine 95%ige Abdeckung des sRGB-Farbspektrums.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

OnScreen Control: Screen Split | Monitoreinstellungen | 5:9-Vorschau
OnScreen Control

Steuerung mit nur wenigen Klicks

Sie können den Arbeitsbereich anpassen, indem Sie die Anzeige teilen oder die grundlegenden Monitoreinstellungen mit nur wenigen Mausklicks einstellen.

*Besuchen Sie LG.COM, um die aktuelle Version von OnScreen Control herunterzuladen.
*Die Produktbilder und das OnScreen Control im Video dienen nur zu Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt und OnScreen Control abweichen.

Klare Spielanzeige mit nahtlosen, flüssigen Bewegungsabläufen bei eingeschaltetem AMD FreeSync™, während bei ausgeschaltetem AMD FreeSync™ Ruckeln und Aussetzer auftreten.
AMD FreeSync™

Flüssige, schnelle Bewegungen

Mit der AMD FreeSync™ -Technologie können Spieler nahtlose, flüssige Bewegungen in hochauflösenden und schnelllebigen Spielen erleben. Es reduziert praktisch das Reißen und Stottern des Bildschirms.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.
*Vergleich des Modus „AUS“ (linkes Bild) mit AMD FreeSync™.

  • Konventionell
  • DAS

Blitzschnell auf Gegner reagieren

Er bietet dank Dynamic Action Sync eine geringere Eingangsverzögerung, damit Spieler kritische Momente in Echtzeit erfolgreich bewältigen können.

*„Konventionell“ bedeutet, dass das Modell die Funktion DAS (Dynamic Action Sync) nicht unterstützt.
*Die obigen Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

  • Aus
  • Ein

Im Dunkeln als Erster angreifen

Dank Black Stabilizer können Spieler von Egoshootern lauernden Scharfschützen, die sich an dunklen Stellen verstecken, blitzschnell entkommen.

*Die obigen Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

  • Aus
  • Ein

Besseres Zielen

Der Zielpunkt wird in der Mitte fixiert, um die Schussgenauigkeit zu verbessern.

*Die obigen Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

Verbesserter Sehkomfort
Lese-Modus

Weniger blaues Licht, verbesserter Sehkomfort

Der Lesemodus reduziert blaues Licht, um einer Ermüdung der Augen vorzubeugen. Hierzu wird eine papierähnliche Farbtemperatur erzeugt, was optimale Bedingungen zum angenehmen Lesen schafft.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

Auf dem Monitor angezeigter Arbeitsbericht mit weniger Flackern im Vergleich zum herkömmlichen Modus
Flicker Safe

Schutz für die Augen

Flicker Safe reduziert unsichtbares Flackern auf dem Bildschirm und bietet eine angenehme Arbeitsumgebung für Ihre Augen.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.
*Die Zahl wurde anhand von auf LG-internen Tests basierenden Schätzungen unter Verwendung des Modells 34WP500 im November 2020 errechnet. Diese Angabe kann bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung variieren.

Ergonomisches Design

Einfach und bequem

Der One-Click-Standfuß ermöglicht eine einfache Installation ohne Werkzeug sowie die Anpassung der Neigung des großen Bildschirms, sodass Sie ihn in der für Sie optimalen Position ausrichten können.

Ergonomisches Design dank des nahezu randlosen Designs und des One-Click-Standfußes mit Neigungsfunktion.

icon

One-Click-Installation des Standfußes

Einfache Installation

icon

Neigbar

5~15°

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.