38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
WQHD+ (3840x1600) Curved (2300R)
Ultra-spacious
productivity
The UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) screen with 2300R curvature and a 3-side borderless design is ideal for multitasking, as it can display multiple programs at once.
Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
Every detail comes to life
With Nano IPS and support for DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) coloor gamut on the high-resolution WQHD+ (3840x1600) display, you can experience a wide colour spectrum with detailed colour and contrast.
Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).
VESA DisplayHDR™ 600
Clean and bright HDR
Featuring VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, this monitor offers a wide range of brightness and contrast for an immersive experience when playing the latest HDR games, watching movies, and viewing pictures.
*This feature may vary depending on the user's PC setting or environment.
Dual Controller (Built-in KVM)
Multi devices, one monitor
The dual controller helps to work through a single monitor with two computers and transfer files to either computer. Also, the built-in KVM feature allows you to control both computers with a single keyboard and mouse.
Dual Controller (Built-in KVM).
*Connect two computers to the monitor with USB-C and USB A-B cables to work properly. Both cables are included in the package.
*For the dual controller feature, both computers (Main PC and SUB PC) are required to be on the same network. And this monitor has to connect to the computer running in Main PC mode.
PBP & PIP
One screen, multi views
Streamline your multitasking by making use of Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture to connect multiple devices, split your screen, or float a smaller window over your main window.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 38BR85QC in the LG.com Support Menu.
Productivity hub
with easy connectivity
Make the most of your productivity with a monitor featuring RJ45 (LAN port) for wired Ethernet. The USB Type-C™ port supports connection to various devices, data transfer, and up to 90W of power delivery via only a single cable.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The cables included in the package are HDMI, USB-C, USB A-B, HDMI, and DP.
Supported ports
Easy and comfy
Get your perfect viewing angle with the ergonomically designed stand: adjust the height, tilt, and swivel easily to find the position that fits you best.
What’s in the box
1. Stand body 2. Stand base 3. Cable holder 4. Power code 5. HDMI cable 6. DP cable 7. USB A to B cable 8. USB C to C cable
Stand body, Stand base, Cable holder, Power code, HDMI cable, DP cable, USB A to B cable and USB C to C cable in the box.
Alle Spezifikationen
ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHTE
-
Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]
896.4 x 483.9 x 306.8 mm
-
Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]
896.4 x 394.4 x 110.1 mm
-
Gewicht ohne Standfuß [kg]
8 kg
-
Gewicht mit Verpackung [kg]
13,7 kg
FEATURES
-
Automatische Helligkeit
Ja
-
Smart Energy Saving
Ja
DISPLAY
-
Auflösung
3840x1600
-
Bildformat
21:9
-
Reaktionszeit
1 ms
