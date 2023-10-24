About Cookies on This Site

43US342H9ZC

US342H-Serie

(3)
Vorderansicht mit eingefügtem Bild
Pro:Centric Direct und Schnellmenü

4K-UHD Hospitality-TV

Die US342H-Serie gewerblicher TV-Geräte bietet Hotels eine wirtschaftliche TV-Lösung mit Pro:Centric Direct für eine zweiteilige Lösung (mit externer Set-Top-Box). Die Geräte verfügen über eine UHD-Auflösung, die lebendige Details und ein nahezu makelloses Bild erzeugt. Und selbst wenn Sie US342H separat und ohne Set-Top-Box verwenden, können Sie durch die Verwendung von Vorlagen in der Schnellmenü-Lösung eine ansprechende Benutzeroberfläche anbieten.

4K-UHD Hospitality-TV

*Alle Bilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung.

Pro:Centric Direct

Die Content-Management-Lösung für Hotels Pro:Centric Direct bietet leicht bedienbare Bearbeitungstools mit einer Vielzahl von Vorlagen. Es ermöglicht Benutzern, Benutzeroberflächen einfach zu bearbeiten, indem benutzerdefinierte Benutzeroberflächen bereitgestellt werden, und verwaltet alle Fernseher in den Zimmern effizient, indem die Informationen und Inhalte, welche die Benutzer auf einem Server eingestellt haben, über RF freigegeben werden.

Pro:Centric Direct

*Einige Funktionen von Pro:Centric Direct werden von der US342H-Serie möglicherweise nicht unterstützt.

Schnellmenü

Schnellmenü

Genießen Sie die einfache Home-Menü-Lösung von LG. LG bietet nun das neue Quick-Menü (Ver 3.0) an, das einfacher zu bedienen und benutzerfreundlicher denn je ist.

Klonen von USB-Daten

Klonen von USB-Daten

Das Klonen von USB-Daten macht die Einrichtung mehrerer Displays für einen optimalen Betrieb effizienter. Es ist nicht erforderlich, jedes Display einzeln einzurichten. Die Daten von einem Display können auf einen USB-Stick kopiert und über ein USB-Plug-in auf andere Displays übertragen werden.

Hotelmodus (öffentlicher Anzeigemodus)

Hotelmodus (öffentlicher Anzeigemodus)

Von der Senderauswahl bis zur Lautstärke können Sie die TV-Einstellungen in den Geschäftsbereichen steuern.

Anti-Diebstahl-Abdeckung Chromecast-Dongle

Anti-Diebstahl-Abdeckung Chromecast-Dongle

Verhindern Sie den Diebstahl Ihres installierten Chromecast-Dongles, indem Sie die Anti-Diebstahl-Abdeckung von LG verwenden.

*Das obige Dongle-Gehäuse ist das Modell AM-AC18BA (*separat erhältlich).

Externer Lautsprecherausgang

Externer Lautsprecher-ausgang

Verbessern Sie das Unterhaltungserlebnis mit einem zusätzlichen Lautsprecher. Gäste können den Fernsehton von überall aus hören und steuern, sogar von den Toiletten aus.

*Diese Funktion kann je nach Installationsumgebung eingeschränkt sein.
Alle Spezifikationen

INFO

Kategorie

Pro:Centric V

DESIGN

Farbe Vorderseite

Ceramic Black

Standfuß-Typ

Ohne Standfuß (Separat erhältlich: Standfuß mit 1 Standelement) * 32~55": schwenkbar/Alle anderen: fest installiert

Werkzeugname

UM73

DISPLAY

Helligkeit (Typ.)

300 nit

Auflösung

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)

Größe (Zoll)

43

VIDEO

AI Picture Pro

-

Game Optimizer

-

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

JA

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

JA

AUDIO (SOUND)

AI Acoustic Tuning

-

AI Sound

-

LG Sound Sync

-

Lautsprecher (Audioausgang)

20 Watt

ÜBERTRAGUNGSSYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

Teletext (Autom. Teletext)

JA

LÖSUNG FÜR DAS GASTGEWERBE

Sonstiges DRM

-

Pro:Centric Cloud

-

Pro:Centric Direct

JA

Pro:Centric Server

JA

Pro:Centric Smart

-

Pro:Centric V

JA

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

JA

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

JA

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

JA

webRTC (Echtzeitkommunikation)

-

SMART-FUNKTION

AOD

-

Bluetooth

-

Bluetooth-Audiowiedergabe

-

DIAL

-

Gallery Mode

-

HDMI-ARC

-

Home Office

-

IoT

-

Kompatibilität mit der Magic-Remote-Fernbedienung

-

Mood Display

-

Multi-View

-

Screen Share

-

Soft AP

-

Spracherkennung (eigenständig/Lösung)

-

webOS version

webOS 4.5

Webbrowser

-

WLAN

-

GASTGEWERBE-FUNKTION

b-LAN

-

Conformal Coating

-

Diagnose

JA (Selbstdiagnose(USB))

Energiesparmodus

JA

Enterprise Mode

-

External Power Out

-

External Speaker Out / Line Out

JA (Line-Out)

EzManager

JA

Vollwertiger Touchscreen

-

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

JA

HTNG-CEC (Version)

JA (1.4)

Insert Image

JA

Instant ON

JA

IR-Ausgang

JA (RS-232C, HDMI)

Lock mode

JA (begrenzt)

Mobile Remote

-

Mehrfach-IR-Code

JA

One Channel Map

JA

Port Block

-

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

JA

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

JA (1.4)

SNMP

-

Autom. Wiedergabe über USB/Wiedergabe+

JA (autom. Wiedergabe über USB)

USB Cloning

JA

V-Lan Tag

-

Wake-on-RF

JA

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

JA

Welcome Video

JA

WOL

-

HOCHKANT-FUNKTION (KRANKENHAUS)

Medizinischer-Kopfhörer-Modus

JA

Pillow Speaker

-

Schutzabdeckung (Glas)

-

HOCHKANT-FUNKTION (UNTERNEHMEN/EINZELHANDEL)

BEACON

-

CISCO-Zert. Kompatibilität

-

Crestron-zertifiziert Kompatibilität

-

DPM (Digital Power Management)

-

Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

-

Embedded GM (Group Manager)

-

Ausfallsicherung

-

NTP-Servereinstellung

-

NTP-Synch.-Timer

-

Play Via URL

-

Promota / Mobile CMS

-

RTC (Real Time Clock/Echtzeituhr)

-

Zeitschaltuhr

-

Vertikale Einrichtung

-

Video Tag

-

SUPERSIGN-SW-KOMPATIBILITÄT

CMS(Premium)

-

Control / Control Plus

-

LG Connected Care

-

Simple Editor

-

KONNEKTIVITÄT

Audio Line Out (3,5-mm-Klinkenstecker)

JA

AV-Eingang

JA

CI-Slot

JA (CI+ 1.4)

Komponenteneingang (Y, Pb, Pr – Video)

JA

DC-Adapter-Eingang

-

Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)

JA

ECI (RJ12-Buchse)

JA

Erweiterungssteckplatz (60-polig)

-

External Speaker Out(3,5-mm-Klinkenstecker)

-

EXT. IR-Eingang

-

HDMI-Eingänge

JA (2)

Kopfhörer-Ausgang

JA

Nur LG SVC (Klinkenstecker)

-

MPI-Anschluss (RJ12-Buchse)

-

PC-Audioeingang

-

Kissenlautsprecher-Schnittstelle (6-polig)

-

PoC (Power over Coax/Stromversorgung per Koax)

-

Tuner-Anschluss

JA (2)

RGB-Eingang (D-Sub, 15-polig) – PC

-

RJ45 (Verwendungszweck)

1 (Service)

RS-232C (D-Sub, 9-polig/Klinkenstecker)

JA (D-Sub, 9-polig)

TV-Link-Konfiguration (Klinkenstecker)

-

USB (Ver.)

JA (2x USB 2.0)

MECHANISCH

Credenza/Sicherheitsschraubenloch

JA (Standfuß erforderlich)

Kensington Lock

JA

Arretierungsplatte (zur einfachen Montage)

JA (Standfuß erforderlich)

Unterstützter VESA-Standard

200 x 200 mm

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHT

Rahmenbreite (L/R/O/U ohne Rahmen)

14.0/14.0/14.0/20.2 mm

Rahmenbreite (L/R/O/U mit Rahmen)

15.5/15.5/15.5/21.7 mm

Abmessungen in Transportverpackung (B x H x T)

1060 x 660 x 152 mm

Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T)

973 x 572 x 85.0 mm

Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T)

-

Transportgewicht

10.1 kg

Gewicht (ohne Standfuß)

8.0 kg

Gewicht (mit Standfuß)

-

LEISTUNGSDATEN

Stromverbrauch (max.)

114W

Stromverbrauch (typ.)

97W

Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

Unter 0,5 Watt

STANDARD

EMC

CE

Weitere

-

Sicherheit

CB, CU TR

STANDARD (EU_ALTES LABEL(~`21.3))

Durchschnittlicher Jahresverbrauch (kWh)

87

ErP-Klasse

A

Luminanzverhältnis (%)

65

Stromverbrauch, wenn eingeschaltet

63W

STANDARD (EU_NEUES LABEL(`21.3~))

HDR-Klasse

G

HDR-Ein-Modus

88W

SDR-Klasse

G

SDR-Ein-Modus

65W

ZUBEHÖR

Stromkabel

YES (1.55M / Angle Type)

Fernbedienungstyp

S-Con

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(43US342H9ZC)
Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(43US342H9ZC)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (43US342H9ZC)
Erweiterung
WEB INFO(43US342H9ZC)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.