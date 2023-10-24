About Cookies on This Site

UHD TV Signage

50UR640S3ZD

UHD TV Signage

(9)
Frontansicht mit Bildschirm

LG TV Signage mit
Essential-Funktion

In einer luxuriösen Weinbar sind zwei Displays installiert. Eines zeigt eine Konzertszene, und das andere zeigt zwei Bilder, und zwar sowohl eine Werbung für Rotwein als auch eine Sängerin.

*Alle Bilder auf dieser Seite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung.

Präsentieren Sie lebendige und plastische Inhalte dank der hohen Bildschirmauflösung von ULTRA HD.

Hervorragende Bildqualität dank Ultra HD-Auflösung

Durch eine Auflösung, die viermal höher als die von FHD ist, werden Farben und Details der Inhalte lebendiger und realistischer dargestellt.

Die UR640-Serie ist im Vergleich zu LG-Herkömmlich-Modellen schlanker.

Verbessertes Design mit geringer Tiefe

Diese Serie ist schmaler als LG-Herkömmlich*-Modelle, um Platz zu sparen und eine einfache Installation zu ermöglichen. Darüber hinaus verschönert der TV mit Rahmenfarbe "Ashed Blue" das Interieur des Raums, in dem es installiert wird.

*„LG Herkömmlich“ bezieht sich auf die UT640S-Serie von LG.

Eine Reihe von Aufgaben, die gleichzeitig erledigt werden können, werden einfach über die Web-OS-Plattform organisiert.

Hochleistung dank LG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0, aktualisiert bezüglich SoC* und Web-Engine, ist auf den Modellen der UR640S-Serie für eine reibungslose Ausführung mehrerer Aufgaben verfügbar. Die webOS Smart Signage Platform von LG verbessert den Benutzerkomfort dank einer intuitiven GUI.**

*SoC: System-on-Chip
**GUI: grafische Benutzeroberfläche (Graphical User Interface)

Stellen Sie die Wiedergabeliste und die Zeitplanung mithilfe einer Fernbedienung einfach über die in das Display eingebettete Content-Management-Funktion ein. Die Gruppen-Management wird in den Displays Master, Gruppe 1 und Gruppe 2 überwacht.

Eingebettetes Content und Gruppen-Management

Das eingebettete Content- und Gruppen-Management-System ermöglicht Ihnen das Bearbeiten und Abspielen von Inhalten, das Planen von Wiedergabelisten und Gruppen sowie die Steuerung von Signage über Fernbedienung, Maus und Mobiltelefon ohne Verwendung eines separaten PCs oder einer separaten Software. Das macht das Content Management einfach und benutzerfreundlich.

Vielseitiges Content Management mit LG SuperSign CMS

LG SuperSign CMS ist ein integriertes Verwaltungsprogramm, das die Erstellung und Verwaltung von digitalen Medien und die Bereitstellung von Inhalten unterstützt und für LG Signage optimiert ist. Mit seinen einfachen und intuitiven Menüs und Layoutoptionen erhöht es die Effizienz bei der Erstellung und Bearbeitung von Inhalten sowie bei der Planung und Verteilung und verbessert die Benutzerfreundlichkeit. Darüber hinaus unterstützt es mehrere Displays und Konten, kann mit externen Datenbanken verknüpft werden und ermöglicht den Serverzugang von mobilen Geräten.

Mehrere Administratoren können über PC, Laptop, Tablet oder sonstige mobile Geräte auf LG SuperSign CMS zugreifen, um digitale Medieninhalte zu erstellen, zu steuern und zu verbreiten, die auf eine Vielzahl von Displays zugeschnitten sind.

*LG SuperSign CMS ist separat erhältlich.

Verwalten Sie bequem eine Vielzahl von Displays mit LG SuperSign Control.

Schnelle und einfache Signage-Steuerung mit LG Supersign Control

SuperSign Control ist die grundlegende Steuerungssoftware und kann bis zu 100 Displays über ein einziges Konto und einen einzigen Server verwalten. Leistung, Lautstärke und Zeitplan können aus der Ferne angepasst werden; Firmware-Updates werden unterstützt.

*LG SuperSign Control muss separat erworben werden.

Es schaltet sich nur ein, wenn ein Signal vorhanden ist, und schaltet sich aus, wenn kein Signal im DPM-Modus vorhanden ist.

Unterstützung des Display-Energie- Managements

Das Display Power Management (DPM/Display-Energiemanagement) kann so konfiguriert werden, dass es nur aktiviert ist, wenn ein TV-Signal vorhanden ist, was ein effizienteres Energiemanagement bewirkt.

Ein Filialleiter bietet Kunden Coupons über Bluetooth an. Durch das Spiegeln eines Mobiltelefonbildschirms auf ein großes Display an der Wand des Bistros über WLAN werden Tagesmenüs beworben. Ein Display der UR640S-Serie hängt an der Wand, und eine Frau nutzt ihren Computer und ihr Mobiltelefon. Dieses Bild zeigt, dass Signage als virtueller Router fungieren kann, sodass sich der Computer und das Mobiltelefon mit dem Display verbinden können, um einen drahtlosen Zugang zu erhalten.

Werbung in Echtzeit

Mit Beacon und Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) können Shop-Betreiber Coupons und Informationen in Echtzeit bereitstellen.

Teilen von Inhalten

Content Mirroring zwischen Geräten ist über das gleiche WLAN-Netzwerk verfügbar.

WLAN-Zugangspunkt

Die Displays der UR640S-Serie fungieren als virtuelle Router, die als drahtlose Zugangspunkte für mobile Geräte dienen können.

Dies gibt es in den Besprechungsräumen, die mit Signage und dem AV-Steuerungssystem ausgestattet sind, was dem Benutzer hilft, die Modelle der UR640S-Serie zu steuern.

Kompatibel mit dem AV-Steuerungssystem

Die Modelle der UR640S-Serie unterstützen Crestron Connected®* wegen ihrer höheren Kompatibilität mit professionellen AV-Steuerungen, wodurch eine nahtlose Integration und automatisierte Steuerung** erreicht und die Effizienz bei der Unternehmensverwaltung gesteigert werden.

*Für die Crestron-Connected®-Kompatibilität ist eine Ersteinrichtung des Displays erforderlich.
**Netzwerkbasierte Steuerung

Eine Videokonferenz wird abgehalten, während ein Teil der Teilnehmer auf an der Wand angebrachten Signage zu sehen ist.

Kompatibel mit dem Videokonferenz- system

Für effektive visuelle Meetings unterstützen die Modelle der UR640S-Serie die Kompatibilität mit Lösungen von Cisco, die eine leistungsstarke und integrierte Steuerung* für bessere Videokonferenzen bieten.

*Verwendung eines HDMI-Kabel-Anschlusses (das HDMI-Kabel ist optional)

Einfache Menüeinrichtung für
vertikale Bedürfnisse

Die UR640S-Serie erhöht den Benutzerkomfort, indem häufig verwendete Menüs* nach Branchen sortiert werden.

die_am_häufigsten_verwendeten_menüs_sind_im_display-menü_nach_branche_kategorisiert__die_linke_seite_zeigt_menüs_für_„unternehmen/regierung/Einzelhandel“ und rechts befinden sich die Menüs für „Tagungsraum“.

*Voreingestellte Unterstützung für: Unternehmen/Regierung/Einzelhandel, Tagungsraum

LG-ConnectedCare-Dienst in Echtzeit

Dank des optionalen ConnectedCare*-Dienstes, einer von LG bereitgestellten Cloud-Dienstlösung, ist die Wartung einfach und schnell. Es verwaltet den Betriebsstatus von an Kundenarbeitsplätzen installierten Displays aus der Ferne. Fehlerdiagnose- und Fernsteuerungsdienste stellen einen stabilen Geschäftsbetrieb beim Kunden sicher.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the UR640S series installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.

*Die Verfügbarkeit von LG ConnectedCare ist je nach Region unterschiedlich, und der Dienst muss separat erworben werden.
Wenden Sie sich daher bitte an den LG-Vertriebsmitarbeiter in Ihrer Region, um weitere Informationen zu erhalten.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

INFO

Kategorie

Smart-TV-Beschilderung

DESIGN

Farbe Vorderseite

Ashed Blue

Standfuß-Typ

2 Standelemente

Werkzeugname

UP8000

DISPLAY

Helligkeit (Typ.)

400 nit

Auflösung

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)

Größe (Zoll)

50

VIDEO

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

JA

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

JA

AUDIO (SOUND)

LG Sound Sync

JA

Lautsprecher (Audioausgang)

20 Watt

ÜBERTRAGUNGSSYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

PAL / SECAM

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

Teletext (Autom. Teletext)

JA

STANDARD

EMC

CE

Sicherheit

CB, CU TR

SMART-FUNKTION

Bluetooth

JA

Bluetooth-Audiowiedergabe

JA

DIAL

JA

HDMI-ARC

JA (HDMI 2)

Mood Display

JA

Screen Share

JA

Soft AP

JA

webOS version

webOS 6.0

Webbrowser

JA

WLAN

JA

GASTGEWERBE-FUNKTION

Diagnose

JA (Selbstdiagnose(USB))

Energiesparmodus

JA

External Speaker Out / Line Out

JA (Line-Out)

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

JA

HTNG-CEC (Version)

JA (1.4)

Insert Image

JA

IR-Ausgang

JA (RS-232C)

Lock mode

JA (begrenzt)

Mehrfach-IR-Code

JA

One Channel Map

JA

Port Block

JA

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

JA

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

JA (1.4)

SNMP

JA

USB Cloning

JA

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

JA

WOL

JA

HOCHKANT-FUNKTION (UNTERNEHMEN/EINZELHANDEL)

BEACON

JA

Crestron-zertifiziert Kompatibilität

JA

DPM (Digital Power Management)

JA

Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

JA

Embedded GM (Group Manager)

JA

Ausfallsicherung

JA

NTP-Servereinstellung

JA

NTP-Synch.-Timer

JA

Play Via URL

JA

RTC (Real Time Clock/Echtzeituhr)

JA

Zeitschaltuhr

JA

Vertikale Einrichtung

JA

SUPERSIGN-SW-KOMPATIBILITÄT

CMS(Premium)

JA

Control / Control Plus

JA

LG Connected Care

JA

Simple Editor

JA

KONNEKTIVITÄT

Audio Line Out (3,5-mm-Klinkenstecker)

JA

CI-Slot

JA (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)

JA

HDMI-Eingänge

JA (3)

Kopfhörer-Ausgang

JA

Nur LG SVC (Klinkenstecker)

JA

Tuner-Anschluss

JA (2)

RJ45 (Verwendungszweck)

YES (LAN)

RS-232C (D-Sub, 9-polig/Klinkenstecker)

JA (Klinkenstecker)

USB (Ver.)

JA (1x USB 2.0)

MECHANISCH

Kensington Lock

JA

Unterstützter VESA-Standard

200 x 200 mm

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHT

Rahmenbreite (L/R/O/U ohne Rahmen)

7.3/7.3/7.8/18.4 mm

Rahmenbreite (L/R/O/U mit Rahmen)

12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm

Abmessungen in Transportverpackung (B x H x T)

1215 x 775 x 152 mm

Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T)

1121 x 651 x 57.1 mm

Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T)

1121 x 708 x 232 mm

Transportgewicht

14.6 kg

Gewicht (ohne Standfuß)

11.7 kg

Gewicht (mit Standfuß)

11.9 kg

LEISTUNGSDATEN

Stromverbrauch (max.)

144.8W

Stromverbrauch (typ.)

118.8W

Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

Unter 0,5 Watt

STANDARD (EU_ALTES LABEL(~`21.3))

Durchschnittlicher Jahresverbrauch (kWh)

65.1

ErP-Klasse

A++

Luminanzverhältnis (%)

65

Stromverbrauch, wenn eingeschaltet

44.6W

STANDARD (EU_NEUES LABEL(`21.3~))

HDR-Klasse

G

HDR-Ein-Modus

95W

SDR-Klasse

F

SDR-Ein-Modus

71W

ZUBEHÖR

Stromkabel

YES (1.5M, Straight Type)

Fernbedienungstyp

S-Con

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(50UR640S3ZD)
Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(50UR640S3ZD)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (50UR640S3ZD)
Erweiterung
WEB INFO(50UR640S3ZD)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.