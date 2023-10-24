About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Interaktive digitale Anzeige

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Support

Ressource

Einen Händler finden

Interaktive digitale Anzeige

65TR3BF-B

Interaktive digitale Anzeige

(3)
Vorderansicht mit eingefügtem Bild
Echte Interaktivität, um Menschen zusammenzubringen 1

Echte Interaktivität,
um Menschen zusammenzubringen

Mit differenzierter, innovativer Touch-Technologie unterstützt
die TR3BF-Serie Multi-Touch- und Schreibfunktionen für präzises
Zeichnen und authentische Touch-Qualität. Darüber hinaus
unterstützen die Air Class und Webbrowser multidirektionale
Kommunikation und interaktives Lernen, die Ihnen helfen, Ihr
Geschäft erfolgreich zu machen.
Multi Touch
ECHTE TOUCH & SCHREIBERFAHRUNG

Multi Touch & Writing

Die TR3BF-Serie kann gleichzeitig bis zu 20 Multitouch- und 10 Schreibpunkte sowie 2 Arten von Eingabestiften verwenden. Diese Funktion bietet ein lebensechtes Schreiberlebnis und erleichtert die Zusammenarbeit erheblich.
Handfläche löschen1
ECHTE TOUCH & SCHREIBERFAHRUNG

Handfläche löschen

Mit der TR3BF-Serie können Sie auf dem Bildschirm geschriebene Texte, Bilder usw. einfach mit Ihren eigenen Händen löschen. Dies ist nicht nur einfacher als das Löschen mit dem Stift, sondern gibt Ihnen auch ein natürlicheres Gefühl, als würden Sie ein echtes Whiteboard löschen.
Air Class1
EINFACH VERBINDEN & TEILEN

Air Class

Air Class unterstützt die Verbindung von bis zu 30 Schülern und bietet interaktive Meetings für alle Mobilgeräte im selben Netzwerk und bietet eine Vielzahl von Tools wie Abstimmungen, Antworten und Teilen von Projekttexten.
Screen Sharing1
EINFACH VERBINDEN & TEILEN

Screen Sharing

Mit der TR3BF-Serie können Sie Bildschirme und Inhalte mit Laptops und anderen Mobilgeräten teilen. Dies macht Meetings und Kurse so effizient und immersiv wie möglich.
Eingebautes OPS-Kit1
EINFACH VERBINDEN & TEILEN

Eingebautes OPS-Kit

Die TR3BF-Serie unterstützt OPS-Steckplätze, sodass Sie den OPS-Desktop einfach und bequem auf der Rückseite des Digitalboards montieren können, ohne sich umständlich mit einem externen Desktop verbinden zu müssen, und bietet Ihnen erweiterte Funktionen.
Webbrowser1
BENUTZERFREUNDLICHE ERFAHRUNG

Webbrowser

Die TR3BF-Serie kann den Chrome-Webbrowser verwenden, der in das Android-Betriebssystem integriert ist, sodass Sie das Internet einfach und schnell durchsuchen können, ohne eine Verbindung zu einem externen Desktop herstellen zu müssen.
Alles in einem1
BENUTZERFREUNDLICHE ERFAHRUNG

Alles in einem

Die TR3BF-Serie integriert sowohl Android- als auch Note-Apps in einen Hochleistungs-SoC, ganz ohne PC.
Verschiedene Größen mit Ultra HD1
ÜBERLEGENE BILDQUALITÄT

Verschiedene Größen mit Ultra HD

Die Verwendung der UHD-Auflösung ermöglicht es Ihnen, Details mit einer viermal höheren Auflösung als FHD anzuzeigen, auch wenn sie vergrößert ist. Verschiedene Inhalte wie Dokumente, Bilder und Videos werden ohne Verzerrung der Bildqualität angezeigt, was besonders in Bildungs- und Kooperationsumfeld.
Echtfarben, immersive Ansicht1
ÜBERLEGENE BILDQUALITÄT

Echtfarben, immersive Ansicht

Die TR3BF-Serie zeigt multimediale Inhalte für die Teilnehmer anschaulicher. Das IPS-Panel zeigt Inhalte klar aus verschiedenen Blickwinkeln an, unabhängig davon, wo die Teilnehmer sitzen. Jedes Pixel des IPS-Panels reproduziert die Farbe des tatsächlichen Bildes ohne jegliche Verzerrung.
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

Bildschirmgröße

65"

Display-Technologie

IPS

Art der Hintergrundbeleuchtung

Direkt

Bildseitenverhältnis

16:9

Native Auflösung

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Wiederholrate

60Hz

Helligkeit

390 Nits (ohne Glas, typ.), 335 Nits (ohne Glas, min.)
350 Nits (mit Glas, typ.), 300 Nits (mit Glas, min.)

Kontrastverhältnis

1.200:1

Farbraum

NTSC, 68 %

Betrachtungswinkel (H x V)

178° x 178°

Farbtiefe

10 Bit, 1,07 Mrd. Farben

Reaktionszeit

9 ms (G bis G)

Oberflächenbehandlung (matt)

Entspiegelt, 7H (Mohs)

Lebensdauer

30.000 Std. (mind.)

BetriebsStd. (Std./Tag)

16/7

KONNEKTIVITÄT(BUCHSENSCHNITTSTELLE)

Eingang - Digital - HDMI

Ja(3), HDCP2.2/1.4

Eingang - Analog - RGB

Ja(1)

Eingang - Audioeingang

Ja(1)

Eingang - RS232C IN

Ja(1)

Eingang - RJ45(LAN)

Ja(1)

Eingang - USB

USB3.0 Typ A(3)
USB2.0 Typ A(3)

Ausgang - DP-Ausgang

Nein, HDMI aus (1)

Ausgang - Audioausgang

Ja(1), optisch Ja(1)

Ausgang - Touch-USB

Ja(2)

MECHANISCHE DATEN

Rahmenfarbe

Schwarz

Rahmenbreite

17,7/17,7/17,7/45,7 mm

Gewicht (nur Display)

40 kg

Packgewicht

67,6 kg

Abmessungen (B x H x T)

1.488 x 897 x 86 mm

Kartonabmessungen (B x H x T) (Kartonaußengröße)

1.700 x 1.175 x 250mm

Griff

Ja

VESATM-Standardbefestigungsschnittstelle

600 x 400

HAUPTMERKMALE

HW - Interner Speicher

16GB

HW - WLAN - Vorinstalliert

Ja (Slot Typ)

HW - Leistungsanzeige

Ja

HW - Lokale Tastenbedienung

Ja

SW - webOS Version

Android 8.0

SW - Screen Share

Ja (ScreenShare Pro)

UMGEBUNGSBEDINGUNGEN

Betriebstemperatur

0°C bis 40°C

Betriebsluftfeuchtigkeit

10 % bis 80 %

LEISTUNG

Eingangsspannung

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Leistungstyp

Eingebaute Stromversorgung

STROMVERBRAUCH

Typ.

145W

Max.

275W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

495 BTU/Std.(typ.), 938 BTU/Std.(max.)

DPM

2W↓

Ausschalten

0,5W↓

SOUND

Lautsprecher

Ja

ZERTIFIZIERUNG

Sicherheit

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Klasse "A" / CE

ErP/Energy Star

Ja / Nein

OPS-KOMPATIBILITÄT

OPS-kompatibel

Ja (Slot)

OPS-Leistung integriert

Ja

SPRACHE

OSD

Englisch, Chinesisch (vereinfacht), Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Dänemark, Arabisch (Ägypten), Finnisch, Französisch, Deutsch, Griechisch, Italienisch, Japanisch, Koreanisch, Niederländisch (Niederlande), Norwegisch, Polnisch, Portugiesisch (Europa), Portugiesisch (Brasilien)
Rumänisch, Russisch, Spanisch, Schwedisch, Türkisch, Ukrainisch, traditionelles Chinesisch

ZUBEHÖR

Basisausstattung

Netzkabel 3 M*1, USB-Kabel (Typ A, Typ B) 5 M*1, HDMI-Kabel 3 M * 1, Schreibstift*, 2 Stück, Benutzerhandbuch, QSG, Karton, Fernbedienung (einschließlich 2EA-Batterie), WLAN.Modul

BESONDERHEIT

Berührungstaste - Verfügbare Objektgröße Touchscreen

Ø3 mm ↑

Berührungstaste - Antwortzeit (PC Win10, Paint Standardprogramm)

60ms ↓ (Android)
100ms ↓ (Windows)

Berührungstaste - Präzision

±1,5mm

Berührungstaste - Schnittstelle

USB2.0

Berührungstaste - Schutzglasstärke

4T (Blendschutz)

Berührungstaste - Schutzglasübertragung

87%

Berührungstaste - Betriebssystem-Unterstützung

Windows 7/8/10/WindowsXP/Linux/Mac/Android
(WindowsXP/Linux/Mac Support one Punkte touch)

Berührungstaste - Multi-Touch-Punkte

Max. 20 Punkte

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
WEB INFO(65TR3BF-B)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.