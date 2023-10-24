About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
webOS UHD-Signage UL3J

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Support

Ressource

Einen Händler finden

webOS UHD-Signage UL3J

86UL3J-B

webOS UHD-Signage UL3J

(2)
Vorderansicht mit eingefügtem Bild

LG webOS UHD-Signage

Fünf Personen halten ein Meeting in einem Raum ab, an der Wand ist ein Modell der UL3J-Reihe angebracht. Ein weiteres Modell der UL3J-Reihe ist links vom Fenster in einem an den Besprechungsraum angrenzenden Raum installiert.

*Alle Bilder auf dieser Seite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung.

Präsentation einer lebendigen und brillanten Bildschirmqualität durch Vergrößern des Displayinhalts.

Hervorragende Bildqualität dank Ultra HD-Auflösung

Dank der Auflösung in UHD werden die Farben und Details der Inhalte lebendig und realistisch angezeigt. Darüber hinaus sorgt der große Betrachtungswinkel, der über ein IPS-Panel erreicht wird, für klar wiedergegebene Inhalte.

Zu sehen ist die Rahmengröße mit 6,9 mm x 18,4 mm und die geringe Tiefe von 57,5 mm.

Raffiniertes schlankes Design

Diese Serie hat einen schmalen Rahmen mit geringer Tiefe*, was Platz spart und eine einfache Installation ermöglicht. Darüber hinaus erhöht es das immersive Erlebnis und bietet ein ausgeklügeltes Design, das den Raums aufwertet, in dem das Gerät installiert ist.

*Im Vergleich zur UL3G-Serie von LG

Eine Reihe von Aufgaben, die gleichzeitig erledigt werden können, werden einfach über die Web-OS-Plattform organisiert.

Hochleistung dank LG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0, aktualisiert bezüglich SoC* und Web-Engine, ist auf den Modellen der UL3J-Serie für eine reibungslose Ausführung mehrerer Aufgaben verfügbar. Die webOS Smart Signage Platform von LG verbessert den Benutzerkomfort dank einer intuitiven GUI.**

*SoC: System-on-Chip
**GUI: grafische Benutzeroberfläche (Graphical User Interface)

Verschiedene externe Sensoren und die Signage können über ein USB-Plug-in verbunden werden, was auf einfache Art und Weise einen Mehrwert schafft.

Verschiedene Sensoranschlüsse

Die webOS-Smart-Signage-Plattform von LG hilft bei der unkomplizierten Bereitstellung zusätzlicher Lösungen*, indem sie einfache Verbindungen mit externen Sensoren** wie GPIO, NFC/RFID, Temperatursensoren usw. über ein USB-Plug-in unterstützt.

*z. B. das Anzeigen spezifischer, auf die Ladenbesucher ausgerichteter Werbeinformationen bei Wetteränderungen.
**Die externen Sensoren müssen separat erworben und auf ihre Kompatibilität mit der webOS-Plattform getestet werden.

Der kinderleichte Werbehelfer von LG: Promota

Mithilfe der Promota*-App von LG, die auf ein mobiles Gerät heruntergeladen werden kann, können Sie ganz einfach Ihre eigenen Anzeigeninhalte erstellen. Mit Promota können Sie Texte und Bilder hinzufügen, um ein Online-Profil für Ihr Unternehmen zu erstellen, sowie Informationen wie Neuigkeiten zu Veranstaltungen, wechselnde Speisekarten, Werbeaktionen und vieles mehr für Ihre Kunden bereitstellen. Gleichzeitig werden Ihnen benutzerfreundliche Vorlagen empfohlen, die für Ihre Branche relevant sind.

Ein Gastronom nutzt einfach ein Mobiltelefon, um das Tagesmenü auf der Anzeige mit den angebotenen Speisen zu erstellen.

*Promota kann im App Store und Google Play Store heruntergeladen werden. (Nicht verfügbar für Europa/die GUS-Region)

Die drahtlose Bildschirmfreigabelösung von LG, LG One:Quick Share

LG One:Quick Share ist eine drahtlose Bildschirmfreigabelösung, die über die UL3J-Serie, die USB-Übertragungseinheit und ihre App verfügbar ist. Sie können die persönliche PC-Bildschirmanzeige einfach mit der USB-Dongle-Taste und dem integrierten WLAN* auf das Display übertragen und die Grundeinstellungswerte (Lautstärke, Bildmodus, Autom. Helligkeit usw.) des angeschlossenen Displays ohne Fernbedienung anpassen. Der Office-Meeting-Modus** hilft Ihnen außerdem, die Tagesordnung und Notizen vor Beginn der Besprechung anzuzeigen.

Dies besteht aus Bildern, welche die 3-Schritt-Anleitung zum Installieren des LG One:Quick Share USB-Dongle und zum Teilen des persönlichen Bildschirms anzeigen. Das erste Bild zeigt die Kopplung des USB-Dongle und der LG Signage. Das zweite Bild zeigt eine Person, die den USB-Dongle hält und versucht, ihn an den PC anzuschließen. Das letzte Bild zeigt Personen, die ein Meeting abhalten, indem sie ein USB-Dongle-Gerät an ein Laptop anschließen und dann die Bildschirmanzeige über den UL3J an der Wand teilen.

*Benutzer müssen Soft AP im Netzwerkmenü der Signage aktivieren.
**Benutzer können den Office-Meeting-Modus im EZ-Einstellungsmenü der Signage aktivieren.
***LG One:Quick Share muss separat erworben werden.

Die Modelle der UL3J-Reihe werden von einem entfernten Standort aus über den Control Manager auf Mobilgeräten und/oder Laptops ferngesteuert und überwacht.

Fernüberwachung und -steuerung

Diese webbasierte Überwachungslösung ist benutzerfreundlich und ermöglicht dem Anwender eine einfache Bedienung. Der Benutzer kann jederzeit und überall von seinem Mobiltelefon und PC aus in einer netzwerkfähigen Umgebung heraus vollständig auf aktuelle und frühere Daten zugreifen. Aus der Ferne kann der Benutzer in Echtzeit das Gerät überwachen, Anpassungen vornehmen und das Gerät steuern.

Dies gibt es in den Besprechungsräumen, die mit Signage und dem AV-Steuerungssystem ausgestattet sind, was dem Benutzer hilft, die Modelle der UL3J-Reihe zu steuern.

Kompatibel mit dem AV-Steuerungssystem

Die Modelle der UL3J-Serie unterstützen Crestron Connected®* wegen ihrer höheren Kompatibilität mit professionellen AV-Steuerungen, wodurch eine nahtlose Integration und automatisierte Steuerung** erreicht und die Effizienz des Geschäftsbetriebs gesteigert werden.

*Für die Crestron-Connected®-Kompatibilität ist eine Ersteinrichtung des Displays erforderlich.
**Netzwerkbasierte Steuerung.

Eine Videokonferenz wird abgehalten, während ein Teil der Teilnehmer auf an der Wand angebrachten Signage zu sehen ist.

Kompatibel mit dem Videokonferenzsystem

Für effektive visuelle Meetings unterstützen die Modelle der UL3J-Serie die Kompatibilität mit Cisco System, das eine leistungsstarke und integrierte Steuerung* für bessere Videokonferenzen bietet.

*Verwendung eines HDMI-Kabel-Anschlusses (das HDMI-Kabel ist optional)

Einfache Menüeinrichtung für
vertikale Bedürfnisse

Die Modelle der UL3J-Serie erhöhen den Benutzerkomfort, indem häufig verwendete Menüs* nach Branchen sortiert werden.

die_am_häufigsten_verwendeten_menüs_sind_nach_branche_links_als_„unternehmen/regierung/Einzelhandel“ und rechts als „Tagungsraum“ kategorisiert.

*Voreingestellte Unterstützung vertikal: Unternehmen/Regierung/Einzelhandel, Tagungsraum

Bequemes Verbreiten von Inhalten über WLAN.

Einfache Inhalteverbreitungund SW-Update

Die Modelle der UL3J-Serie verfügen über eingebettetes WLAN, das es einfach macht, Inhalte drahtlos zu verbreiten und die Firmware im selben Netzwerk zu aktualisieren.

Ein Display der UR3J-Reihe hängt an der Wand, und eine Frau nutzt ihren Computer und ihr Mobiltelefon. Das Bild macht deutlich, dass die Signage drahtlos mit dem Computer und dem Mobiltelefon, das sie in der Hand hält, verbunden werden kann.

WLAN-Zugangspunkt

Die Displays der UL3J-Serie fungieren als virtuelle Router, die als drahtlose Zugangspunkte für mobile Geräte dienen können.

Eine Signage an der Wand hat einen eingebauten Lautsprecher, der satten Ton wiedergibt.

Eingebaute Lautsprecher

Die gezeigten Inhalte wird von Soundeffekten aus den eingebauten Lautsprechern untermalt, ohne dass externe Lautsprecher gekauft oder installiert werden müssen.

Ein Mitarbeiter von LG überwacht aus der Ferne ein Display der UL3J-Reihe, das an einem anderen Standort installiert ist.

LG-ConnectedCare-Dienst in Echtzeit

Dank des optionalen ConnectedCare*-Dienstes, einer von LG bereitgestellten Cloud-Dienstlösung, ist die Wartung einfach und schnell. Es verwaltet den Betriebsstatus von an Kundenarbeitsplätzen installierten Displays aus der Ferne. Fehlerdiagnose- und Fernsteuerungsdienste stellen einen stabilen Geschäftsbetrieb beim Kunden sicher.

*Die Verfügbarkeit von LG ConnectedCare ist je nach Region unterschiedlich, und der Dienst muss separat erworben werden.
Wenden Sie sich daher bitte an den LG-Vertriebsmitarbeiter in Ihrer Region, um weitere Informationen zu erhalten.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

Bildseitenverhältnis

16:9

Art der Hintergrundbeleuchtung

Direkt

Helligkeit

330nit (Typ.)

Farbtiefe (Anzahl der Farben)

1,07 Mrd. Farben

Farbraum

DCI 80%

Kontrastverhältnis

1,200:1

Dynamic CR

1,000,000:1

Lebensdauer

30.000 Stunden (mind.)

Native Auflösung

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Betriebsstunden (Stunden/Tag)

16/7

Panel-Technologie

IPS

Hoch-/Querformat

NEIN/JA

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

k. A.

Wiederholrate

120 Hz

Reaktionszeit

5ms (G to G)

Bildschirmgröße (Zoll)

86

Oberflächenbehandlung (matt)

Haze 3%

Transparenz

k. A.

Betrachtungswinkel (H x V)

178º x 178º

ANSCHLÜSSE

Audioeingang

NEIN

Audioausgang

JA

Daisy Chain

NEIN

DP-Eingang

NEIN

DP-Ausgang

NEIN

DVI-D-Eingang

NEIN

Ausgang externe Lautsprecher

NEIN

HDMI-Eingang

JA (3 E/A)

HDMI-Eingang (HDCP-Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI-Ausgang

NEIN

IR-Eingang

NEIN

IR-Ausgang

NEIN

RGB-Eingang

NEIN

RJ45-Eingang (LAN)

JA (1 E/A)

RJ45-Ausgang (LAN)

NEIN

RS232C-Eingang

JA

RS232C-Ausgang

JA

Touch-USB

NEIN

USB-Anschluss

USB 2.0, Typ A (2 E/A)

MECHANISCHE SPEZIFIKATION

Rahmenfarbe

Ashed Blue

Rahmenbreite

Off : 6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4mm On : 15.9/15.9/15.9/19.9mm

Kartonabmessungen (B x H x T)

2115 x 1215 x 228mm

Griff

NEIN

Monitor-Abmessungen (B x H x T)

1927 x 1104 x 59.9mm

Monitor-Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B × H × T)

k. A.

Packgewicht

57.7Kg

VESA-Standardbefestigungsschnittstelle

600 x 400 mm

Gewicht (nur Monitor)

45.2Kg

Gewicht (Display und Standfuß)

k. A.

FUNKTION – HARDWARE

Beschleunigungssensor (Gyrosensor)

NEIN

Autom. Helligkeitssensor

JA

BLU-Sensor

NEIN

Stromsensor

NEIN

Ventilation (integriert)

NEIN

Feuchtigkeitssensor

NEIN

Interner Speicher (eMMC)

8 GB

Lokale Tastenbedienung

JA

Pixelsensor

NEIN

Leistungsanzeige

NEIN

Näherungssensor

NEIN

Temperatursensor

JA

WLAN/BT (integriert)

JA

FUNKTION – SOFTWARE

ID automatisch einstellen

JA

Synchronisierung der Hintergrundbeleuchtung

NEIN

Beacon

JA

Booten des Logo-Bildes

JA

Helligkeitskorrektur

NEIN

Cisco-Zertifizierung

JA

Control Manager

JA

Crestron Connected

JA

Externe Eingangsrotation

JA

Ausfallsicherung

JA

Nahtlose Wiedergabe

JA

Gruppenleiter

JA

HDMI-CEC

JA

ISM-Methode

JA

Lokale Inhaltsplanung

JA

Lokale Netzwerksynchronisierung

JA

Netzwerkfähig

JA

Kein Signalbild

JA

Betriebssystem-Version (webOS)

webOS 6.0

PBP

NEIN

PiP

NEIN

Wiedergabe über URL

JA

PM-Modus

JA

Pro:Idiom

JA

RS232C-Synch.

JA

Scan-Inversion

NEIN

Bildschirmausrichtung

JA

Screen Share

JA

Einstellungen zum Klonen von Daten

JA

SI-Server-Einstellung

JA

Intelligente Energieersparnis

JA

SNMP

JA

Status-Mailing

JA

Einstellungen Kachelmodus

JA

Plug & Play über USB

JA

Video Tag

JA (4 Video-Tags)

Wake-on-LAN

JA

webRTC

JA

S/W-Einstellung nach Graustufen

NEIN

UMGEBUNGSBEDINGUNGEN

Betriebsluftfeuchte

10 % to 80 %

Betriebstemperatur

0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 30 °C)

STROMVERSORGUNG UND ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ

Energieversorgung

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Leistungstyp

Eingebaute Leistung

STROMVERBRAUCH

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

751 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1024 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.:

300W

Ausschalten

0.5W

Solide Energieersparnis (70 %)

154 W

Typ.

220W

SOUND

Eingebaute Lautsprecher

JA (10 W x 2)

ZERTIFIZIERUNG

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE

ePEAT (nur USA)

NEIN

ErP/Energy Star

YES(Old ErP for Jordan) / NO

Sicherheit

CB / NRTL

OPS-KOMPATIBILITÄT

OPS-Leistung integriert

NEIN

OPS-kompatibel

NEIN

SOFTWARE-KOMPATIBILITÄT

Connected Care

JA

Mobile CMS

NEIN

Promota

JA (nicht verfügbar für EU/GUS)

SuperSign Cloud

NEIN

SuperSign CMS

JA

SuperSign Control+

JA

SuperSign WB

JA

SPRACHE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski

ZUBEHÖR

Basisausstattung

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Cable Holder

Optional

NEIN

SONDERFUNKTION

Durchgängige Beschichtung (Netzplatine)

JA

Direktes Sonnenlicht

k. A.

IP-Schutzart

k. A.

Überlagerungs-Touch-Kompatibilität

k. A.

Stromschutz

k. A.

Intelligente Kalibrierung

k. A.

Neigen (nach unten)

k. A.

Neigen (nach oben)

k. A.

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(86UL3J-B)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.