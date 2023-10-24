About Cookies on This Site

Gastwirtschaft und Gesundheitswesen

LG Digital Signage: Vertikale Screens um Informationen und Werbung in der Gastwirtschaft oder dem Gesundheitswesen darzustellen. Lernen Sie jetzt alle Displays kennen und finden Sie Ihre ideale Lösung von LG!

ID_04_Hospitality&Healthcare_Hero_1461287920664

Gastgewerbe und Gesundheitswesen

Für das Gastgewerbe und das Gesundheitswesen ausgelegte TV-Geräte von LG weisen eine Besonderheit auf: die hervorragende Management-Lösung
Pro:Centric. Pro:Centric macht Ihr Unternehmen erfolgreich, da Sie damit bessere Dienstleistungen anbieten können.

Überblick Einsatzmöglichkeiten Hauptmerkmal Ressourcen SuperSign™ herunterladen
Überblick

Überblick

In Hotels spielen TV-Geräte eine entscheidende Rolle beim ersten Eindruck der Gäste, wenn Sie ihre Räume betreten. Hotelmanager sind ständig bemüht, ihre Gäste während ihres Aufenthalts mit angenehmen und informativen Inhalten zu versorgen. Mit Pro:Centric Hotel TV und den Signage-Lösungen von LG können Hotelmanager ganz einfach auf die Gäste individuell maßgeschneiderte Inhalte erzeugen

Anwendungsszenario – Gastgewerbe (Hotel)

1. Gästezimmer

Wird im Gästezimmer zur Unterhaltung der Gäste installiert.

2. Hotelbar

Wird in der Hotelbar zur angenehmen TV-Unterhaltung und

für die Übermittlung von Werbebotschaften installiert.

3. Hotellobby

Wird an der Rezeption oder anderswo in der Lobby installiert
und bietet Hotelinformationen.

4. VIP-Lounge

Ultragroßes Display mit Ultra HD, das der gehobenen
Lounge-Atmosphäre noch das gewisse Etwas an Luxus
hinzufügt.

1. Pro:Centric

webOs Commercial TV

LG Pro:Centric SMART wartet mit einer webOS-Commercial-
TV-Benutzeroberfläche und individuell anpassbaren Tools auf,
sodass unsere Partner ihre Hotel-TV-Geräte mit IP-basierten
Programmen optimieren und somit Premiumdienstleistungen
anbieten können.

Soft AP

Soft AP steht für Software Enabled Access Point. Diese
„virtuelle“ WLAN-Funktion erstellt mithilfe von Software
einen WLAN-Hotspot. Über den Commercial Smart TV von
LG können Gäste sicher eigene Inhalte über den Fernseher
und ihre eigenen Geräte teilen, wenn Soft AP eingeschaltet
ist.

Kinoleinwand-Design

Das Display aus Glas ist rahmenlos und nur unten mit einer ultraschmalen, unauffälligen Leiste versehen. Das schlanke,
rahmenlose Design wirkt ausgesprochen edel, stilvoll und ansprechend. Ihre Gäste werden die atemberaubende Bildqualität lieben,
aber auch von der Optik des Geräts begeistert sein, wenn es ausgeschaltet ist.

2. Anwendung Pro:Centric

Verbesserte Benutzerfreundlichkeit

Personalisieren Sie die Seite mit Pro:Centric® Applications (PCA), wodurch sich Ihre Gäste auf den Zimmern ebenso wohlfühlen
wie durch die Vielzahl der nur für sie bereitgestellten Zusatzfunktionen.

Personalisierte Seiten

Bei Verknüpfung mit dem Property Management System wird mithilfe dieser Funktion eine Begrüßungsseite mit dem Namen des Gastes in dessen Sprache und den Rechnungsinformationen des Gastes angezeigt.

Diverse Zusatzfunktionen

PCA sorgt durch Weckfunktion, Wetterinformationen, Karten und viele weitere wählbare Funktionen dafür, dass Ihre Gäste sich rundum wohlfühlen.

Einfache Erstellung und Verwaltung von Inhalten

Mit Pro:Centric® erstellen Sie Ihre eigenen Inhalte und verwalten bis zu 8 Hotel-Infokanäle, die für Ihr Hotel individualisiert werden
können. Die Lösung ist ganz an die Dienstleistungen Ihres Hotels angepasst.

Anpassbare Seiten

8 Abschnitte mit 40 Seiten können mithilfe deswebbasierten Bearbeitungstools erstellt werden.

Hotel-Infokanal-Spooling

Über bis zu 8 Hotel-Infokanäle können verschiedeneInformationen und Zusatzleistungen angeboten werden.

MyPro:Centric®

Mithilfe von MyPro:Centric® können unsere Partner ihre eigenen Inhalte basierend auf verschiedenen
Softwareentwicklungssystemen wie Java und Flash erstellen, was im Gastgewerbe Raum für Flexibilität und einzigartige und sich
abhebende Dienstleistungen sorgt.

3. SuperSign TV

Einfache Konnektivität

Dank des eingebauten SoC (System-on-Chip) und der
WLAN-Dongle-Unterstützung, ist die Installation ganz
einfach. Sie können die Gesamtkosten senken, indem Sie den
externen Media Player und die Ethernet/RS232C-Kabel
entfernen.

Ausfallsicherung

Mithilfe der USB-Failover-Funktion können Inhalte ohne tote
Punkte angezeigt werden, wenn kein Eingangssignal
vorhanden ist. Dateien im JPG-Format mit einer maximalen
Dateigröße von 10 MB werden unterstützt.

Content Management

Die SuperSign-Lösung umfasst die Software SuperSign Lite, W und C zur Bearbeitung, Planung, Verteilung und Verwaltung von
Inhalten. Nach Installation von SuperSign W auf einem Server können Sie bis zu 1.000 TV-Geräte verwalten.

4. Commercial Lite

Gastgewerbe – Lösungen

Begrüßungsvideo/-bildschirm

Da die Commercial-Lite-TV-Geräte verschiedene Videoformate* abspielen und Bilder darstellen können, erweitert sich der Spielraum für personalisierte Grußbotschaften, wodurch sich die Gäste in Ihren Hotelzimmern willkommen und umsorgt fühlen.

*mp4, avi, mov, tp, wma, ts etc.

One Channel Map

Die Funktion One Channel Map ermöglicht es Benutzern, Sender ihrer Wahl unabhängig vom Übertragungssignal zu bearbeiten und aufzulisten.

Remote Jack Pack

Die Plug-and-Play-Funktion des Remote Jack Pack ermöglicht es Benutzern, nahtlos ihre Medien auf dem Hospitality TV im Gästezimmer zu nutzen und zu betrachten

Schnelle und effektive Wartung

Hotelmodus

Von der Senderauswahl bis zur Lautstärkeregelung können Sie mithilfe des Hotelmodus die TV-Einstellungen in allen Zimmern steuern. An jedem Gerät können Sie Missbrauch durch Kunden verhindern, eine Maximallautstärke festlegen oder die Einstellungen zurücksetzen. Die Kontrolle obliegt allein Ihnen.

USB Cloning

Cloning aller Commercial-TV-Geräte mit erstaunlicher Geschwindigkeit und Leichtigkeit. Mithilfe der USB-Cloning-Funktion können Sie einfach TV-Einstellungen per USB-Stick auf alle Geräte kopieren. Es handelt sich um einen vollautomatischen Prozess, der wertvolle Zeit spart, da nicht mehr jeder Fernseher einzeln eingestellt werden muss.

Sperrmodus

Der Sperrmodus blockiert externe Eingangssignale mit nichtkompatiblen Inhalten. Diese Funktion ist sehr nützlich für verschiedene Einrichtungen oder an öffentlichen Plätzen, da sie den Missbrauch von TV-Geräten verhindert.

Selbstdiagnose

Hilft Servicetechnikern dabei, technische Probleme in einem TV-Gerät schnell und einfach über einen USB-Stick zu erkennen. Der Fernseher speichert alle auftretenden technischen Probleme auf einem USB-Gerät ab. Der Servicetechniker nutzt diese Informationen zur Analyse technischer Probleme und spart sich die Anfahrt.

Grundlegende Signage-Funktionen

USB – autom. Abspielen

Commercial TVs von LG erkennen abspielbare Inhalte in externen Speichergeräten und spielen sie automatisch und wiederholt ab. Die automatische Wiedergabe über USB fügt gewerbliche Nutzungsmöglichkeiten für verschiedene Situationen, wie den Aufenthalt in der Lobby, im Restaurant oder in anderen Einrichtungen, hinzu.

Ausgang externer Lautsprecher

Dank dieses Ausgangs können Benutzer die externen Lautsprecher an einem beliebigen Ort, wie z. B. im Badezimmer, in der Kneipe oder in der Hotellobby, nutzen.

Gästekonnektivität

Dank MHL (Mobile High-Definition Link) können Gäste ihre eigenen Inhalte von ihren eigenen mobilen Geräten, wie z. B. Tablets, auf dem TV-Bildschirm ihres Gästezimmers genießen.

Video_Background_M03_1460711747981

Referenzvideo Gastgewerbe und Gesundheitswesen

LG Commercial Displays sind hochmoderne Produkte mit ausgereifter Technologie, von denen alle Bereiche Ihres Hotels, von den Gästezimmern über die Lobby bis hin zu den Büros, profitieren.

Entwicklung webbasierter Inhalte und
Funktionslösungsplayer

LG-B2B-Partnerportal

Monitor Control & Auto Calibration
(Software)

LG-B2B-Partnerportal