Vorderansicht mit Bildschirm
Die effektivsten audiovisuellen Effekte

130-Zoll-Großbildschirm ohne
Rahmen

Der größte Vorteil des LED-Bildschirms von LG ist das 130-Zoll große randlose Display. Er ist größer als vier herkömmliche 55-Zoll-LCD-Displays zusammen und stellt Inhalte ohne Linien oder Verzerrungen dar und bietet ein intensives visuelles Erlebnis.
Die effektivsten audiovisuellen Effekte

Lebendiger Farbausdruck
unterstützt durch HDR

Dank der HDR-Unterstützung (HDR10, HDR10 Pro*) wirken Inhalte lebendig, was sich visuell deutlich auswirkt. Das breitere Farbspektrum und das größere Kontrastverhältnis ermöglichen es dem Betrachter, lebendige Inhalte in vollen Zügen zu genießen.
*HDR10 Pro ist die LG-eigene HDR-Lösung zur Verarbeitung von HDR-Signalen mithilfe eines verbesserten dynamischen Tonmappings.
Die effektivsten audiovisuellen Effekte

Immersiver Flächensound

Der 130-Zoll große All-in-one-LED-Bildschirm benötigt keine zusätzlichen Lautsprecher für sein beeindruckendes Audio. Sein eingebetteter Flächensound kommt mit 162 W (4,5 W x 36 Punkte) aus dem gesamten Bildschirm und erreicht alle Besprechungsteilnehmer, und zwar auch Personen, die weit vom Bildschirm entfernt sitzen.
multi-screen_mit_pbp/PiP

Multi-Screen mit PBP/PiP

 

PBP (Picture-By-Picture) features multi screen in a single display with upto 2 input sources while PIP (Picture-In-Picture) supports playing both main screen and sub screen at the same time with various layouts. This gives great flexibility to allocate space for each content source.

Installation Options for Various Environments
Einfache Installation für Benutzerkomfort

Installationsoptionen fürVerschiedene Umgebungen

 

Der 130 Zoll großen All-in-one-LED-Bildschirms kann je nach Umgebung in verschiedenen Konfigurationen installiert werden.

*Montagezubehör (Wandhalterung, Ständer usw.) ist nicht im Lieferumfang von LG-Produkten enthalten.

Einfache Fernbedienung
Einfache Installation für Benutzerkomfort

Einfache Fernbedienung

 

Nutzer des 130 Zoll großen All-in-one-LED-Bildschirms können einfach auf Einstellungen wie Bildmodus, Lautstärke usw. zugreifen, indem sie eine Fernbedienung verwenden, anstatt eine Verbindung zu einem PC herstellen zu müssen. Die Reihe nutzt dieselbe Benutzeroberfläche wie die allgemeine LG Digital Signage, sodass Benutzer sich problemlos zurechtfinden.

Wartungsfreundlichkeit (Wartung Vorderseite).

Einfache Installation für Benutzerkomfort

Wartungsfreundlich
keit (Wartung Vorderseite).

 

Der LED-Bildschirm kann für eine einfache Bedienung einfach von der Vorderseite installiert und verwaltet werden. Die LED-Module können auch einfach mit einem Magnetwerkzeug befestigt oder abgenommen werden.

Autom. Konfiguration

Einfache Installation für Benutzerkomfort

Automatische Konfiguration.

 

Der 130 Zoll große All-in-one-LED-Bildschirm von LG besitzt ein Hauptcabinet und acht Nebencabinets. Jedes Cabinet erkennt automatisch seinen Standort und seine Einstellwerte, sodass der Bildschirm keinen komplizierten Einrichtungsprozess erfordert. Alles, was Sie tun müssen, ist, den Bildschirm einzuschalten.

Hochleistungs-SoC mit webOS.
Betriebseffizienz

Hochleistungs-SoC mit webOS.

 

Der integrierte Vierkern-SoC kann mehrere Aufgaben gleichzeitig ausführen und bietet zugleich eine reibungslose Wiedergabe von Inhalten, ohne dass ein Mediaplayer erforderlich ist. Die webOS-Plattform von LG verbessert den Benutzerkomfort durch eine intuitive Benutzeroberfläche und einfache Tools zur App-Entwicklung.

Kompatibilität mit AV-Steuerungssystemen
Hohe Kompatibilität für Besprechungsräume

Kompatibilität mit
AV-Steuerungssystemen

 

Der LED-Bildschirm wurde als Crestron Connected® wegen seiner höheren Kompatibilität mit professionellen AV-Steuerungen zertifiziert, wodurch eine nahtlose Integration und automatisierte Steuerung* erreicht und die Effizienz des Geschäftsbetriebs gesteigert werden.

*Netzwerkbasierte Steuerung.

Kompatibilität mit LG
Softwarelösungen

SuperSign-Lösung

 

Der LED-Bildschirm ist kompatibel mit LG SuperSign CMS, einer umfassenden Softwarelösung für integriertes Content Management. Dies macht die Erstellung und Verteilung von Inhalten viel einfacher und hilft Ihrem Unternehmen, Zeit zu sparen und standortübergreifend effektiver zu arbeiten.

Signage365Care

 

Dank des optionalen Signage365Care*-Dienstes, einer von LG bereitgestellten Cloud-Lösung, ist die Wartung einfacher und schneller. ConnectedCare verwaltet den Betriebsstatus von an Kundenarbeitsplätzen installierten Displays aus der Ferne. Fehlerdiagnose- und Fernsteuerungsdienste stellen einen stabilen Geschäftsbetrieb beim Kunden sicher.

*Die Verfügbarkeit des Signage365Care-Services ist je nach Region unterschiedlich. Wenden Sie sich bitte an den LG-Vertriebsmitarbeiter in Ihrer Region, um weitere Einzelheiten zu erfahren.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

PHYSISCHE PARAMETER

Pixelkonfiguration

3-in-1-SMD

Pixelabstand (mm)

1,5

Bildschirmauflösung (B x H)

1,920 x 1,080

Abmessungen (B x H x T in mm)

2,880 x 1,620 x 128,5 (ohne Bildschirm-Rahmen)

Bildschirmgewicht (kg)

175 (ohne Bildschirm-Rahmen)

Anzahl der Module pro Cabinet (B x H)

4 x 3

Cabinet-Auflösung (BxH)

640 x 360

Abmessungen des Moduls (B x H, mm)

960 x 540 x 128,5

Oberfläche des Cabinets (m2)

0,52

Gewicht pro Cabinet (kg/Cabinet)

Haupt-: 20,85, Neben-: 19,24

Gewicht pro Quadratmeter (kg/m2)

37,6

Physikalische Pixeldichte (Pixel/m2)

4,44,444

Oberflächenhomogenität des Cabinets (mm)

±0,2

Cabinetmaterial

Vorne: Aluminium-Druckguss
Hinten: PC + ABS

Servicezugang

Vorderseite und Rückseite

OPTISCHE SPEZIFIKATIONEN

Helligkeit (Spitzenwert/Max, nach der Kalibrierung)

500 cd/m2

Farbtemperatur

6,500

Betrachtungswinkel (Horizontal)

160

Betrachtungswinkel (Vertikal)

140

Helligkeitshomogenität

95%

Farbhomogenität

±0,015 Cx,Cy

Kontrastverhältnis

5,000: 1

Farbtiefe (Bit)

16 Bit

HDR-Kompatibilität

HDR10, HDR10 Pro

ELEKTRISCHE SPEZIFIKATIONEN

Stromverbrauch (W pro Bildschirm, max.)

2,900

Stromverbrauch (W pro Bildschirm, durchschn.)

980

Stromverbrauch (W/㎡, Max.)

622

Eingangsspannung (V)

100 bis 240

Bildwiederholungsrate (Frame-Rate) (Hz)

50 / 60

Bildaktualisierungsrate (Refresh-Rate) (Hz)

3,840

Klangausgabe (max.)

162W

BETRIEBSSPEZIFIKATIONEN

LED-Lebensdauer (bei halber Helligkeit)

1,00,000

Betriebstemperatur (℃)

0 bis +40

Betriebsluftfeuchtigkeit

10 bis 80% relative Feuchtigkeit

KONNEKTIVITÄT(EINGEBETTETE STEUERUNG)

Videoeingang

HDMI-Eingang (3), DP-Eingang, USB 2.0

Steuerung

RJ45 Eingang, RS232C Ein-/Ausgang

Besonderheiten

Temperatursensor, Umgebungslicht-Sensor, Crestron Connected

SW

Plattform:

webOS 4.0

Unterstützt

Signage365 Care, SuperSign CMS, LG Presenter

ZERTIFIZIERUNG

Zertifizierung

IEC 60950-1/EN 60950-1/UL60950-1
FCC-Klasse „A“/CE/KC

UMWELT

Umwelt

RoHS

BASISZUBEHÖR

Basiszubehör

Datenkabel, LAN-Kabel, Netzkabel
Invertieradapter/RS-232C (9-polige Telefonbuchse)
Fernbedienung, IR-Empfänger, Batterie (AAA), Benutzerhandbuch

OPTIONALES ZUBEHÖR

Optionales Zubehör

Bildschirmrahmen (ACC-LAASF15), Bodenstandfuß (ST-1300F)

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(LAA015FL9B5)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.