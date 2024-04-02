About Cookies on This Site

27-Zoll-QHD-IPS-Monitor mit USB-C mit Daisy Chain
27BA75QB_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

27-Zoll-QHD-IPS-Monitor mit USB-C mit Daisy Chain

27BA75QB_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
27BA75QB-B

27-Zoll-QHD-IPS-Monitor mit USB-C mit Daisy Chain

()
  • Vorderansicht
  • +15-Grad-Seitenansicht
  • -15-Grad-Seitenansicht
  • +15-Grad-Seitenansicht von links
  • Vorderansicht Drehbarkeit
  • Höhe Vorderansicht
  • Ansicht rechte Seite
  • Rückansicht
  • Perspektivische Darstellung Rückseite
  • Großaufnahme der Anschlüsse
  • Draufsicht auf +15 Grad drehbaren Monitor
  • Draufsicht auf -15 Grad drehbaren Monitor
Vorderansicht
+15-Grad-Seitenansicht
-15-Grad-Seitenansicht
+15-Grad-Seitenansicht von links
Vorderansicht Drehbarkeit
Höhe Vorderansicht
Ansicht rechte Seite
Rückansicht
Perspektivische Darstellung Rückseite
Großaufnahme der Anschlüsse
Draufsicht auf +15 Grad drehbaren Monitor
Draufsicht auf -15 Grad drehbaren Monitor

Hauptmerkmale

  • 27" QHD (2.560 x 1.440) IPS-Display
  • HDR10 / sRGB 99 % (Typ.) / 100Hz
  • USB-C (PD 65 W) / Daisy Chain /RJ45
  • Integriertes Netzteil
  • Flicker Safe und Reader-Modus
  • Neigbarer, höhenverstellbarer, schwenkbarer und drehbarer Standfuß
Mehr

27-Zoll-QHD-IPS-Display

Lebendige Farbwiedergabe auch bei großem Blickwinkelbereich

Der QHD-Monitor (2.560 x 1.440) von LG mit IPS-Technologie liefert ein klares und konsistentes Farbbild. Seine lebendige Farbwiedergabe garantiert auch bei großen Betrachtungswinkeln ein hervorragendes Seherlebnis.

Das 27 Zoll große QHD-IPS-Display gibt detaillierte Bilder und präzise Farben wieder.

*Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

*Tastatur und Maus sind nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Display

27” QHD (2.560 x 1.440) IPS

HDR10 / sRGB 99 % (Typ.)

100 Hz Bildwiederholrate

Benutzerfreundlichkeit

USB-C (PD 65 W) / Daisy Chain /RJ45 

Integrierte Stromversorgung

LG Switch-App

Komfort und Vertrauen

Ergonomischer Standfuß

Flicker Safe und Reader-Modus

EPEAT und Energy Star

Vielseitige Business-Monitore für jeden Arbeitsplatz

Mit seinem klaren IPS-Display und dem nahezu randlosen Design auf drei Seiten ist dieser vielseitige Monitor jeder Aufgabe gewachsen, ob im Büro, in der Verwaltung oder im Kundenservice.

Eine freundliche Rezeptionistin zeigt einer Frau, wo sie auf einem Tablet unterschreiben muss.
Eine Frau mit Headset arbeitet und starrt auf einen Monitor.
Mitarbeiter, die an Schreibtischen sitzen und sich unterhalten.
Eine freundliche Rezeptionistin zeigt einer Frau, wo sie auf einem Tablet unterschreiben muss.
Eine Frau mit Headset arbeitet und starrt auf einen Monitor.
Mitarbeiter, die an Schreibtischen sitzen und sich unterhalten.

*Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

100 Hz sorgen für reibungslose Ladevorgänge in verschiedenen Programmen.

100 Hz Bildwiederholrate

Reibungsloser Arbeitsablauf

Die Bildwiederholrate von 100 Hz sorgt für reibungsloses Laden in verschiedenen Programmen. Dadurch wird Ruckeln und Bewegungsunschärfe reduziert und die Arbeitsproduktivität erhöht.

*Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

*Dies gilt im Vergleich zu Modellen mit einer Bildwiederholrate von weniger als 100 Hz.

HDR10 mit sRGB 99 % (typ.)

Beeindruckende Farben sehen

Die HDR-Technologie wird jetzt auf verschiedene Inhalte angewendet. Dieser Monitor ist mit dem Industriestandard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range, hoher Dynamikbereich) kompatibel, der auf dem sRGB-Farbraum von 99 % basiert und bestimmte Farb- und Helligkeitsstufen unterstützt, sodass Betrachter Inhalte in lebhaften Farben genießen können.

*Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

*Helligkeit: 350 nits (typ.), Farbraum: sRGB 99 % (typ.).

USB-C

Produktivitätszentrum
mit einfacher Konnektivität

Der USB-C-Anschluss ermöglicht von der Anzeige und Datenübertragung bis zum Aufladen angeschlossener Geräte (bis zu 65 W) die gleichzeitige Unterstützung des Laptops über ein einziges Kabel.

  • Bildschirm – Symbol

    Display

  • Daten – Symbol

    Daten

  • Stromversorgung – Symbol

    Stromversorgung

    (Bis zu 65 W)

Ein Bild eines Laptops und eines Monitors, die mit einem einzigen USB-C-Kabel verbunden sind.

*Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

*Um ordnungsgemäß zu funktionieren, muss das im Lieferumfang enthaltene USB-C-Kabel an den USB-C-Anschluss des Monitors angeschlossen werden.

Daisy Chain

Workflow optimieren, Produktivität steigern

Der LG QHD-Monitor mit USB-C und DisplayPort unterstützt die Daisy-Chain-Funktion. Auf diese Weise kannst du einen produktiven Arbeitsplatz einrichten, indem du zwei Monitore und einen Laptop mit einem DP-Kabel und einem USB-C-Kabel verbindest. Dank USB-C-Technologie kannst du den angeschlossenen Laptop aufladen und gleichzeitig Bildschirminhalte und Daten übertragen.

2 Monitore und ein Laptop, die einfach über ein einziges USB-C-Kabel verbunden sind.

*Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

*Um ordnungsgemäß zu funktionieren, müssen die im Lieferumfang enthaltenen USB-C- und DisplayPort-Kabel an den Monitor angeschlossen werden.

Dockingstation

Aufgeräumter Arbeitsplatz

Der 27BA75QB verfügt über eine integrierte Dockingstation, mit der sich verschiedene Geräte verbinden lassen, um deinen Schreibtisch effizient zu organisieren. Sorge für einen aufgeräumten Schreibtisch, indem du deine Geräte über ein einzelnes Kabel verbindest, und sorge mit einfach anschließbaren Peripheriegeräten für mehr Effizienz beim Arbeiten.

Ein Bild eines Laptops und eines Monitors, die mit einem einzigen USB Type-C-Kabel verbunden sind.
  • HDMI-Symbol

    HDMI

  • DisplayPort-Symbol

    2 DisplayPorts

    (Ein 1ea/Aus 1ea)

  • USB Downstream-Symbol

    4 x USB 3.2 (downstream)

  • USB 3.2 Upstream-Symbol

    USB 3.2 (upstream)

  • USB-C-Symbol

    USB-C

  • LAN-Symbol

    LAN

*Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

*USB-Type-C™- und DisplayPort-Kabel sind im Lieferumfang enthalten.

*Tastatur und Maus sind nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Integriertes Netzteil

Hole das Meiste aus deinem Arbeitsplatz heraus

Mit integrierter Stromversorgung können Arbeitsplätze optimiert und geräumig eingerichtet werden. Die effizientere Raumnutzung und verbesserte Organisation schaffen ein aufgeräumtes und einladendes Arbeitsumfeld.

Draufsicht des Arbeitsplatzes. Dank des integrierten Netzteils ist dieser besonders übersichtlich.

*Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

*Tastatur und Maus sind nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

LG Switch-App

Schnell umschalten

Die LG Switch-App optimiert den Monitor für produktives Arbeiten. Du kannst das Display in sechs Bereiche unterteilen, Zeitpläne verwalten oder Videogespräche per Schnelltaste starten.

*Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

*Die neueste LG Switch-App kannst du unter LG.COM herunterladen.

Ergonomisches Design

Einfach und komfortabel

Ergonomisches Design sorgt für eine bessere Körperhaltung durch individuelle Anpassungen, steigert die Produktivität und schafft eine optimale Arbeitsumgebung. Diese Option ist ideal für Kundendienstmitarbeiter, die durch einfaches Absenken des Standfußes Blickkontakt mit den Kunden halten und so bessere Gespräche führen können.

Eine Rezeptionistin spricht mit einem Mann am Empfang.
Zwei Mitarbeiter unterschiedlichen Geschlechts unterhalten sich, während sie auf einen Monitor im Büro schauen.
Symbol: One-Click-Installation des Standfußes.

One-Click-Standfuß

Einfache Installation

Symbol: Neigungs-/Höhenverstellbar.

Neigung / Höhe

-5~21° / 150 mm

Schwenkbar-Symbol.

Schwenken

±45°

Drehbar-Symbol

Drehbar

In zwei Richtungen verstellbar

*Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

Sehkomfort

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduziert das unsichtbare Flackern des Bildschirms und entlastet damit die Augen.

Lese-Modus

Der Lese-Modus passt Farbtemperatur und Luminanz an, um beim Betrachten von Text auf einem Monitor Ermüdungserscheinungen der Augen zu verringern und den Sehkomfort zu erhöhen.

*Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

*Die oben genannten Funktionen können abhängig von den tatsächlichen Einsatzbedingungen des Benutzers variieren.

Finger-Herz-Logo

Ein besseres Leben für alle

Der 27BA75QB erfüllt die Anforderungen mehrerer Gütesiegel. Darunter Energy Star und EPEAT.

  • TCO-Logo

    TCO certified

  • ENERGY STAR-Logo

    ENERGY STAR certified

  • EPEAT®-Logo

    EPEAT® registered

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

    613,5 x 569,7 x 250 mm

  • Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

    613,5 x 569,7 x 63 mm

  • Abmessungen des Pakets (B x H x T) [mm]

    722 x 547 x 198 mm

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß [kg]

    8,1 kg

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß [kg]

    5,3 kg

  • Gewicht mit Verpackung [kg]

    10,7 kg

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Ja

  • HW-Kalibrierung

    Nein

  • Automatische Helligkeit

    Nein

  • Flicker Safe

    Ja

  • Lese-Modus

    Ja

  • Farbschwäche

    Ja

  • Super Resolution+

    Ja

  • Black Stabiliser

    Ja

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Ja

  • Automatischer Eingang

    Ja

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Ja

POWER

  • AC-Eingang

    220-240V

  • Leistungsaufnahme (Typ.)

    18 kWh/1000h

  • Stromverbrauch (Ruhemodus)

    0,5 W

  • Leistungsaufnahme (DC aus)

    0,3 W

INFO

  • Produktname

    27BA75QB-B

  • Jahr

    2024

DISPLAY

  • Größe [Zoll]

    27 Zoll

  • Größe [cm]

    68,47 cm

  • Auflösung

    2560x1440

  • Panel-Typ

    IPS

  • Bildformat

    16:9

  • Pixelabstand [mm]

    0,2331x 0,2331mm

  • Helligkeit (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350 cd/m2

  • Farbtiefe (Anzahl der Farben)

    16,7 Mio

  • Kontrastverhältnis (Typ.)

    1.000 :1

  • Oberflächenbehandlung

    Anti-Glare

  • Reaktionszeit

    5 ms

  • Bildwiederholfrequenz (Max.) [Hz]

    100 Hz

  • Betrachtungswinkel (CR≥10)

    178 °

SW-ANWENDUNG

  • Dual Controller

    Ja

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • HDMI

    1 x HDMI 2.0

  • DisplayPort

    2 x DisplayPort 1.4 (1 in, 1 out)

  • USB-C

    1 x USB-C (DP Alt. Mode, max. 65W Ladeleistung)

  • USB Upstream-Anschluss

    1x USB 3.0

  • USB Downstream-Anschluss

    4x USB 3.0

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    Ja

  • Kopfhörerausgang

    Ja

SOUND

  • Lautsprecher

    Ja, 2x

  • Maxx Audio

    Ja

MECHANISCH

  • Einstellungen der Anzeigeposition

    Ja

  • Wandmontage möglich [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

ZUBEHÖR

  • Netzkabel

    Ja

  • USB-C

    Ja

  • DisplayPort

    Ja

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.