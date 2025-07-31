About Cookies on This Site

LG Sound Suite - Barra de sonido H7, 9.1.6 canales, Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, Negro

LG Sound Suite - Barra de sonido H7, 9.1.6 canales, Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, Negro

H7
Características principales

  • Coloca los altavoces donde quieras y disfruta de un sonido envolvente con Dolby Atmos FlexConnect(1)(2) que detecta de forma inteligente la posición de cada altavoz y optimiza las señales de audio en tiempo real para ofrecer un sonido equilibrado y envolvente en toda la estancia.
  • Un sonido que te sigue estés donde estés gracias a la tecnología exclusiva Sound Follow de LG, que analiza tu posición para ofrecerte una experiencia de sonido dirigida y personalizada(2)(3).
  • El sonido se adapta a tu espacio con Room Calibration Pro(2)(4), que analiza tu estancia, calibra el sonido y lo optimiza para ofrecer un audio calibrado de forma automática.
  • Voces claras y un sonido profundo con la única barra de sonido con procesador. La H7 se convierte en el motor neuronal del sistema de sonido con un procesador Alpha 11, separando los elementos del audio con AI Sound Pro+ y remasterizando las voces para una mayor nitidez.
  • Control total desde tu móvil con la app LG ThinQ(2). Gestiona tu sistema de sonido de la manera más fácil y cómoda. Con la app ThinQ puedes sincronizar altavoces, ajustar el volumen, personalizar parámetros de audio y configurar tu experiencia a medida, todo directamente desde tu smartphone. Un control intuitivo, rápido y siempre al alcance de tu mano.
Más

1. Dolby Atmos FlexConnect requiere contar con una barra H7 o un televisor compatible para poder funcionar.
2. Se requiere ThinQ, app compatible con Android 9.0 y iOS 16.0, o superior. Requiere conexión a internet para su funcionamiento.
3. Sound Follow requiere un smartphone con UWB y solo funciona cuando el sistema está vinculado a la barra H7.
4. El subwofer W7 se puede asignar a un grupo Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, pero no funciona en modo Dolby Atmos FlexConnect ni Room Calibration.

Barra de sonido LG Sound Suite H7 con un diseño negro delgado y elegante, expuesta en una superficie bajo un foco.

Barra de sonido LG Sound Suite H7 con un diseño negro delgado y elegante, expuesta en una superficie bajo un foco.

El centro de tu sistema de sonido con IA: LG Sound Suite H7

La H7 es la barra de sonido premium de LG Sound Suite que te ofrece las principales tecnologias de la gama: Dolby Atmos FlexConnect para la optimización del sonido en base al espacio, al usuario y a una colocación flexible de los altavoces. Equipado con el procesador Alpha 11 siendo el motor neuronal del sistema, analiza con precisión el contenido y los canales de sonido para ofrecer un rendimiento inteligente y adaptable. Está compuesta por ocho altavoces Peerless que llenan el espacio con un audio preciso y claro, mientras que cuatro woofers y ocho radiadores pasivos producen graves profundos y potentes para una experiencia de cine envolvente.

1) LG Sound Suite colocado en una sala de estar, lo que demuestra la flexibilidad en la colocación de los altavoces para un sistema de sonido doméstico envolvente. 2) LG Sound Suite con tecnología Dolby Atmos FlexConnect detecta la ubicación de cada altavoz para optimizar los sistemas de sonido envolvente 3) Primer plano del procesador LG Alpha 11 AI Gen3 iluminado para representar la tecnología AI Sound Pro+.

*El subwofer W7 se puede asignar a un grupo Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, pero no funciona en modo Dolby Atmos FlexConnect. Para usar dicha función se requiere contar con altavoces M5 o M7.

*Dolby Atmos FlexConnect requiere contar con una barra H7 o un televisor compatible para poder funcionar.

* Los altavoces no vienen incluídos con la compra del producto y se encuentran disponibles a la venta por separado.

*Los diferentes componentes de LG Sound Suite se venden por separado.

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Colócalo donde quieras, disfruta del sonido Dolby Atmos en cualquier lugar

La tecnología Dolby Atmos FlexConnect detecta de forma inteligente la posición de cada altavoz, tanto si está colocado libremente como si se ha añadido recientemente, y optimiza las señales de audio en tiempo real para ofrecer un sonido envolvente en todo el espacio.

*El subwofer W7 se puede asignar a un grupo Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, pero no funciona en modo Dolby Atmos FlexConnect.

*Los diferentes componentes de LG Sound Suite se venden por separado.

* Se requiere ThinQ, app compatible con Android 9.0 y iOS 16.0, o superior. Requiere conexión a internet para su funcionamiento.

Sound Follow ™

La función Sound Follow, impulsada por IA, optimiza el sonido allá donde vayas.

No es necesario cambiar la posición del altavoz cada vez que te mueves. La tecnología Sound Follow del H7 analiza no solo el espacio en sí, sino también tu posición y tus movimientos dentro de él, lo que garantiza un sonido óptimo estés donde estés.

*Sound Follow requiere un smartphone con UWB y solo funciona cuando el sistema está vinculado a la barra H7.

Procesador Alpha 11 AI Gen 3

Impulsado por la innovación que hay detrás de los TV LG OLED , este avanzado motor neuronal analiza cada género y sonido en tiempo real, separando el audio de la voz, música y efectos, procesándolos por separado. Después, cada elemento se remasteriza y optimiza ofreciendo voces con una claridad extraordinaria y música con una profundidad impresionante. Sumérgete y siéntete el protagonista de los contenidos.

Primer plano del procesador LG Alpha 11 AI Gen3 iluminado para representar la tecnología AI Sound

AI Sound Pro+

Tecnología que separa los elementos del audio con IA y remasteriza las voces para mayor nitidez

Impulsado por el motor neuronal Alpha 11, AI Upmix* con Clear Voice Pro+ aplica un procesamiento de audio de aprendizaje profundo para separar y remasterizar la voz, la música y los efectos con precisión. Al combinar la separación de objetos y el reconocimiento de géneros, mejora la claridad vocal y amplía la profundidad espacial, lo que proporciona un sonido vívido, equilibrado y envolvente de forma inteligente.

Barra de sonido LG Sound Suite H7 bajo un televisor que emite ondas sonoras en capas hacia arriba, hacia adelante y hacia los lados, lo que ilustra la tecnología AI Upmix del procesador Alpha 11.

*AI Upmix a 9.1.6 canales solo está disponible para contenido Dolby Atmos. 

Room Calibration Pro

La IA analiza tu espacio para optimizar el sonido

Mediante tecnología de calibración acústica de la sala, esta tecnología analiza tu espacio y ajusta cada canal para lograr un equilibrio óptimo. Lo que garantiza un sonido envolvente preciso y realista, adaptado a tu entorno.

Vista desde arriba de una sala de estar en la que las ondas sonoras circulares se propagan uniformemente entre la Barra de sonido LG Sound Suite H7, que ilustra la calibración de la sala.

Dolby Atmos

Experiencia Dolby Atmos a gran escala

H7 ofrece un sonido Dolby Atmos completo por sí solo, sin necesidad de altavoces adicionales. Disfruta de un sonido nítido y multidimensional que llena tu espacio, todo desde un solo dispositivo.

Una sala de estar con ondas sonoras curvas procedentes de una barra de sonido LG Sound Suite con sistema de sonido envolvente Dolby Atmos FlexConnect compatible para televisores

 Altavoces Peerless

Graves potentes inspirados en la tradición Peerless

La Sound Suite H7 está equipada con ocho altavoces de rango completo de Peerless. Estratégicamente situados en la parte frontal, lateral y superior, llenan cada rincón de tu estancia con un sonido rico y envolvente. Cuatro subwoofers integrados y ocho radiadores pasivos trabajan conjuntamente para ofrecer unos graves potentes y capas de sonido dinámicas.

La barra de sonido LG Sound Suite H7 ofrece unos graves potentes y un amplio escenario sonoro con unidades integradas Peerless.

Amplía más allá el sonido envolvente: hasta 13.1.7 canales

Disfruta de un sonido envolvente y cinematográfico con Dolby Atmos FlexConnect en todo su esplendor, combinando la H7 con los M7, M5 y W7. Mientras que la H7 por sí sola ofrece audio espacial de 9.1.6 canales, la configuración ampliada va aún más allá y desbloquea un impresionante paisaje sonoro de 13.1.7 canales.

Una sala de estar con altavoces LG Sound Suite, una Barra de sonido y un altavoz de graves que emite ondas sonoras pulsantes para crear un sistema de cine en casa Dolby Atmos.

*El sonido espacial 9.1.6 solo se activa cuando se reproduce contenido Dolby Atmos. 

*Los diferentes componentes de LG Sound Suite se venden por separado.

Una persona sosteniendo un smartphone con la aplicación LG ThinQ abierta, mostrando el control sencillo de LG Sound Suite.

Una persona sosteniendo un smartphone con la aplicación LG ThinQ abierta, mostrando el control sencillo de LG Sound Suite.

LG ThinQ

Control sencillo a través de la app LG ThinQ

Descarga la app LG ThinQ para controlar las funciones de Sound Suite, como volumen y conectividad. Configura y gestiona Dolby Atmos FlexConnect en todos los productos Sound Suite. Todo en un mismo lugar, la app LG ThinQ.

*App compatible con Android 9.0 y iOS 16.0, o superior. Requiere conexión a internet para su funcionamiento.

Pantalla OLED inteligente para un control intuitivo y sencillo.

La pantalla display OLED de 1,3 pulgadas muestra el estado del dispositivo, los modos y los detalles del contenido con una claridad nítida. Se atenúa o apaga automáticamente para ver la televisión sin interrupciones, o puede permanencer encendida para un acceso instantáneo. Diseñado para una interacción sin esfuerzo, complementa el estido minimalista de la H7 de una forma sutil.

Diseño premium con detalles en alumnio

El diseño minimalista de la H7 presenta detalles de aluminio elaborados con precisión que armonizan con los detalles de la tela en negro intenso. La iluminación sutil y la disposición equilibrada de los altavoces realzan tanto el sonido como el diseño, combinando a la perfección tecnología y sofisticación en cualquier espacio.

1) Primer plano de la Barra de sonido negra de Sound Suite H7 desde arriba y en ángulo, destacando su diseño premium con detalles de aluminio trabajados. 2) Vista detallada superior de la Barra de sonido LG Sound Suite H7 sobre una superficie negra, con una sutil iluminación naranja brillando por debajo. 3) Vista lateral de la Barra de sonido LG Sound Suite H7 con detalles de aluminio de precisión y acentos de tela negro intenso.

Un vídeo muestra que Sound Suite se puede colocar libremente para realizar diversas combinaciones.

Diseña una combinación
a tu medida

Elige entre H7, M7, M5 y W7 para crear una configuración que se adapte a tu estilo y preferencias. Independientemente de cómo los organices, Sound Suite optimiza automáticamente el sonido por ti.

*Los diferentes componentes de LG Sound Suite se venden por separado.

' El par de altavoces y la Barra de sonido LG Sound Suite, colocados junto al televisor, ofrecen un rico sistema de sonido envolvente para el televisor con Dolby Atmos completo.

Comienza con la H7, el centro de tu sistema de sonido Sound Suite

Puedes crear tu Sound Suite solo con la H7. Úsala como centro para conectar tu televisor y tus altavoces. 

Immersive Quad Suite 7Immersive Suite 7Immersive Suite 5Cinema Suite 7
LG Immersive Quad Suite 7, un conjunto de sistema de sonido estéreo doméstico que incluye una barra de sonido Sound Suite, cuatro altavoces y un subwoofer
Immersive Quad Suite 7
LG Immersive Suite 7, un conjunto de sistema de sonido estéreo doméstico que incluye una barra de sonido Sound Suite y dos altavoces
Immersive Suite 7
LG Immersive Suite 5, un conjunto de sistema de sonido estéreo doméstico que incluye una barra de sonido Sound Suite y dos altavoces
Immersive Suite 5
LG Cinema Suite 7, un sistema de sonido estéreo doméstico clásico que incluye una barra de sonido Sound Suite y un subwoofer
Cinema Suite 7
Procesador IAProcesador Alpha 11 AI Gen 3Procesador Alpha 11 AI Gen 3Procesador Alpha 11 AI Gen 3Procesador Alpha 11 AI Gen 3
Experiencia de sonido3D completo con 4 altavocesInmersión profunda 2 altavocesInmersión profunda 2 altavocesConfiguración envolvente básica
Canales y altavoces13.1.7 con 29 altavoces 9.1.5 con 20 altavoces7.1.5 con 18 altavoces5.1.3 con 13 altavoces
Lista de productosH7 + M7 4ea + W7H7 + M7 2eaH7 + M5 2eaH7 + W7
nullMás de 65" / Más de 80"Más de 65" / Más de 80"Más de 65"Más de 65"
Dolby Atmos FlexConnectDisponibleDisponibleDisponibleDisponible
Sound FollowSISISISI
Room Calibration ProSISISISI
Immersive Suite 7 ProImmersive Suite 5 Pro
LG Immersive Suite 7 Pro, un conjunto de sistema de sonido estéreo doméstico que incluye una barra de sonido Sound Suite, dos altavoces y un subwoofer
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
LG Immersive Suite 5 Pro, un conjunto de sistema de sonido estéreo doméstico que incluye una barra de sonido h7 Sound Suite, dos altavoces y un subwoofer
Immersive Suite 5 Pro
Procesador IAProcesador Alpha 11 AI Gen 3Procesador Alpha 11 AI Gen 3
Experiencia de sonidoInmersión profunda 2 altavocesInmersión profunda 2 altavoces
Canales y altavoces9.1.5 con 21 altavoces 7.1.5 con 19 altavoces
Lista de productosH7 + M7 2ea + W7H7 + M5 2ea + W7
nullMás de 65" / Más de 80"Más de 65"
Dolby Atmos FlexConnectDisponibleDisponible
Sound FollowSISI
Room Calibration ProSISI

Descubre la gama Sound Suite

Explora los distintos modelos de Sound Suite y encuentra el mejor producto para comenzar a crear tu sistema de sonido. 

H7

El centro de Sound Suite, el H7 es una barra de sonido todo en uno con el procesador alpha 11 AI. Diseñado con 4 subwoofers y 8 radiadores pasivos.

Descúbrelo

M7

Diseñado para una claridad envolvente, el M7 es un altavoz compatible con Dolby Atmos FlexConnect que incluye AI Sound Pro y AI Calibration. Incluye un altavoz woofer y 3 altavoces de gama completa. 

Descúbrelo

M5

Compacto pero dinámico, el M5 es un altavoz compatible con Dolby Atmos FlexConnect que incluye AI Sound Pro y AI Calibration. Incluye un woofer y dos tweeters.

Descúbrelo

W7

Un subwoofer compatible con Dolby Atmos FlexConnect que incluye un woofer Peerless de 8 pulgadas, capaz de reproducir graves ultrabajos de hasta 25 Hz.

Descúbrelo
Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

  • Potencia de Salida

    500 W

  • Número de Altavoces

    12 EA

EFECTOS DE SONIDO

  • Estándar

    Si

  • AI Upmix

    Si

  • Bass Boost

    Si

  • EQ Personalizada

    Si

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Muestreo

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • Dolby Digital

    Si

  • AAC

    Si

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Version de Bluetooth

    5.4

  • AirPlay 2

    Si

  • Spotify Connect

    Si

  • Tidal Connect

    Si

  • USB-A

    Si

  • Wi-Fi

    Si

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Si

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Si

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Si

  • Versión HDMI

    2.1

FACILIDADES

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Si

  • Control de Modos de la Barra de Sonido

    Si

  • WOW Orchestra

    Si

  • Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

    Si

  • Iluminación

    Si

  • Calibración de la habitación Pro (App)

    Si

  • Sound Follow

    Si

  • WOW Interface

    Si

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

  • Principal

    1200 x 63 x 143 mm

PESO

  • Principal

    7,7 kg

  • Gross Weight

    11,0 kg

POTENCIA

  • Consumo STB (Principal)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo (Principal)

    80 W

ACCESORIOS

  • cable HDMI

    Si

  • Soporte de Pared

    Si

  • Mando a Distancia

    Si

  • Tarjeta de Garantía

    Si

  • Open Source

    Si

  • Cable de Alimentación

    Si

CÓDIGO EAN.

  • Código EAN

    8806096641880

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.
Para obtener más información sobre cómo este producto maneja los datos y sus derechos como usuario, visite ″Cobertura de datos y especificaciones″ en LG Privacy

