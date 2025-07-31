LG Sound Suite - Barra de sonido H7, 9.1.6 canales, Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, Negro

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1. Dolby Atmos FlexConnect requiere contar con una barra H7 o un televisor compatible para poder funcionar.
2. Se requiere ThinQ, app compatible con Android 9.0 y iOS 16.0, o superior. Requiere conexión a internet para su funcionamiento.
3. Sound Follow requiere un smartphone con UWB y solo funciona cuando el sistema está vinculado a la barra H7.
4. El subwofer W7 se puede asignar a un grupo Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, pero no funciona en modo Dolby Atmos FlexConnect ni Room Calibration.