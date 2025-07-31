About Cookies on This Site

LG Sound Suite - Altavoz WIFI M7, 2.1.1 canales, Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, Negro

LG Sound Suite - Altavoz WIFI M7, 2.1.1 canales, Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, Negro

M7
Características principales

  • Coloca los altavoces donde quieras y disfruta de un sonido envolvente con Dolby Atmos FlexConnect(1)(2) que detecta de forma inteligente la posición de cada altavoz y optimiza las señales de audio en tiempo real para ofrecer un sonido equilibrado y envolvente en toda la estancia.
  • El sonido se adapta a tu espacio con Room Calibration Pro(2), que analiza tu estancia, calibra el sonido y lo optimiza para ofrecer un audio calibrado de forma automática.
  • Sonido inteligente optimizado a lo que estas escuchando. AI Sound Pro analiza e identifica en tiempo real si estás escuchando diálogos, música o películas. Ofreciendo un sonido preciso y equilibrado.
  • Control total desde tu móvil con la app LG ThinQ(2). Gestiona tu sistema de sonido de la manera más fácil y cómoda. Con la app ThinQ puedes sincronizar altavoces, ajustar el volumen, personalizar parámetros de audio y configurar tu experiencia a medida, todo directamente desde tu smartphone. Un control intuitivo, rápido y siempre al alcance de tu mano.
  • Diseña una combinación a tu medida. Elige entre H7, M7, M5 y W7 para crear tu propio sistema de sonido(3) que se adapte a tu estilo y preferencias. Independientemente de cómo los organices, Sound Suite optimiza automáticamente el sonido por ti en base a tu estancia, posición y contenido que estés disfrutando.
Más

1. Dolby Atmos FlexConnect requiere contar con una barra H7 o un televisor compatible para poder funcionar.
2. Se requiere ThinQ, app compatible con Android 9.0 y iOS 16.0, o superior. Requiere conexión a internet para su funcionamiento.
3. Los diferentes componentes de LG Sound Suite se venden por separado.

Altavoz inalámbrico LG Sound Suite M7 con un diseño negro con textura y una luz naranja para los sistemas de sonido envolvente inmersivo

Altavoz inalámbrico LG Sound Suite M7 con un diseño negro con textura y una luz naranja para los sistemas de sonido envolvente inmersivo

Sonido versátil con opciones de ampliación: LG Sound Suite M7

M7 es un altavoz premium de LG Sound Suite que combina las principales ventajas de la gama: optimización del espacio mediante Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, tecnología Sound Follow y colocación y ampliación flexible. Con tecnología AI Sound Pro, se adapta de forma inteligente a cualquier espacio para ofrecer un sonido Dolby Atmos rico y multidimensional, todo ello en un diseño elegante y versátil pensado para diversos entornos.

1) LG Sound Suite con tecnología Dolby Atmos FlexConnect detecta la ubicación de cada altavoz para optimizar los sistemas de sonido envolvente 2) Altavoz LG Sound Suite que emite ondas sonoras doradas, ilustrando AI Sound Pro para un sistema de sonido doméstico optimizado 3) Altavoces LG Sound Suite dispuestos junto a un televisor, lo que destaca el uso versátil de los sistemas de audio domésticos.

*Los diferentes componentes de LG Sound Suite se venden por separado.

** Sound Follow requiere un smartphone con UWB y solo funciona cuando el sistema está vinculado a la barra H7.

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Colócalo donde quieras, disfruta de Dolby en cualquier lugar

La tecnología Dolby Atmos FlexConnect detecta de forma inteligente la posición de cada altavoz, tanto si está colocado libremente como si se ha añadido recientemente, y optimiza las señales de audio en tiempo real para ofrecer un sonido rico y envolvente en todo el espacio.

*Dolby Atmos FlexConnect requiere contar con una barra H7 o un televisor compatible para poder funcionar.

**Se requiere ThinQ, app compatible con Android 9.0 y iOS 16.0, o superior. Requiere conexión a internet para su funcionamiento.

Sonido premium redefinido por Peerless y la tecnología Dolby

Altavoces Peerless

Audio envolvente inspirado en la tradición Peerless, con altavoces frontales y ascendentes.

El sonido estéreo rico y cristalino proviene del conjunto de altavoces frontales, que cuenta con altavoces de rango completo de 1,5 pulgadas y un woofer. La combinación con un altavoz de proyección ascendente que refleja el sonido en el techo, crea un audio 3D envolvente que se expande por toda la habitación con sonido frontal y superior.

Altavoz LG Sound Suite M7 con audio espacial y conjuntos de altavoces frontales y ascendentes sin igual que ofrecen un audio 3D envolvente desde todas las direcciones

*Sound Follow requiere un smartphone con UWB y solo funciona cuando el sistema está vinculado a la barra H7.

Dolby Atmos

Experiencia Dolby Atmos a gran escala

El M7 ofrece un sonido Dolby Atmos completo por sí solo, sin necesidad de altavoces adicionales. Disfruta de un sonido nítido y multidimensional que llena tu espacio, todo desde un solo dispositivo.

AI Sound Pro+

Reconocimiento del género en tiempo real para un rendimiento de sonido optimizado

AI Sound Pro analiza e identifica en tiempo real si estás escuchando diálogos, música o películas. Después, ajusta con precisión la claridad, el equilibrio y la profundidad espacial basándose en perfiles específicos para cada género, lo que permite ofrecer un sonido que se adapta de forma inteligente a cada escena.

Room Calibration Pro para un sonido adaptado a tu estancia

Mediante tecnología de calibración acústica de la sala, esta tecnología analiza tu espacio y ajusta cada canal para lograr un equilibrio óptimo. Lo que garantiza un sonido envolvente preciso y realista, adaptado a tu entorno.

Vista desde arriba de una sala de estar en la que las ondas sonoras circulares se propagan uniformemente entre el altavoz y la barra de sonido, lo que ilustra la calibración de la sala.

Uso versátil

Úsalo como altavoz independiente para escuchar música, conéctalo a tu televisor para disfrutar de una experiencia de cine en casa envolvente o combínalo con otros altavoces para obtener un sonido envolvente de gran calidad: un dispositivo que ofrece un uso verdaderamente versátil.

1) Altavoz LG Sound Suite M5 utilizado como altavoz independiente junto a un smartphone. 2) Un par de altavoces LG Sound Suite M5 para sonido estéreo, junto a un smartphone. 3) Altavoz LG Sound Suite M5 combinado con Barra de sonido H7 para un sonido envolvente ampliado. 4) Altavoces LG Sound Suite M5 conectados a un televisor, que mejoran el audio envolvente en el hogar.

Conexión wifi

Transmisión inteligente a través de wifi, con tecnología Google Cast y Apple AirPlay 2.

Transmite sin interrupciones a través de wifi con un sonido constante y de alta calidad y un control sencillo en todas las plataformas.

Altavoz LG Sound Suite con Apple AirPlay 2 y Google Cast para facilitar la transmisión de contenido por wifi.

Una persona sosteniendo un smartphone con la aplicación LG ThinQ abierta, mostrando el control sencillo de LG Sound Suite.

Una persona sosteniendo un smartphone con la aplicación LG ThinQ abierta, mostrando el control sencillo de LG Sound Suite.

LG ThinQ

Control sencillo a través de la app LG ThinQ

Descarga LG ThinQ para controlar las funciones de Sound Suite, como volumen y conectividad. Configura y gestiona DAFC en todos los productos Sound Suite; en un mismo lugar, la aplicación.

*App compatible con Android 9.0 y iOS 16.0, o superior. Requiere conexión a internet para su funcionamiento.
Vista inferior de un altavoz inalámbrico LG Sound Suite en la que se destaca la base resistente y la conexión del soporte.

Soporte de suelo

Diseñada para una instalación elegante

Coloca el altavoz sobre un soporte de suelo para una integración

perfecta en tu estancia. Los cables quedan de manera ordenada,

manteniendo un aspecto elegante y despejado.

*El soporte no viene incluído con la compra del producto y está disponible a la venta por separado.
Un vídeo muestra que Sound Suite se puede colocar libremente para realizar diversas combinaciones.

En video visar att Sound Suite kan placeras fritt för sina olika kombinationer

Diseña una
combinación a tu medida

Elige entre H7, M7, M5 y W7 para crear una configuración que se adapte a tu estilo y preferencias. Independientemente de cómo los organices, Sound Suite optimiza automáticamente el sonido por ti.

*Los diferentes componentes de LG Sound Suite se venden por separado.

*Los modelos compatibles con Dolby Atmos FlexConnect se limitan a las series OLED C y G en 2025, y llegarán a incluir todos los televisores OLED y QNED en 2026.

*Los modelos compatibles con Dolby Atmos FlexConnect se limitan a las series OLED C y G en 2025, y llegarán a incluir todos los televisores OLED y QNED en 2026.

Libertad para conectarse directamente a tu televisor

Conecta tus altavoces directamente al televisor sin una barra de sonido. Emparéjalos con televisores OLED y QNED compatibles con Dolby Atmos FlexConnect para obtener una experiencia de sonido envolvente que llenará toda la habitación.

Table Caption
Stereo Suite 7 ProStereo Suite 7Stereo Suite 5
Un par de altavoces M7 con un subwoofer W7 LG AI Stereo Suite 7 Pro
Stereo Suite 7 Pro
Una pareja de altavoces M7 LG AI Stereo Suite 7
Stereo Suite 7
Una pareja de altavoces M5 LG AI Stereo Suite 5
Stereo Suite 5
Procesador IANONONO
Experiencia de sonidoSonido estéreo envolvente realSonido estéreo envolvente realSonido estéreo envolvente real
Canales y altavocesHasta 8.1.2 canales con 15 altavoces (según el modelo)Hasta 8.1.2 canales con 14 altavoces (según el modelo)Hasta 6.1.2 canales con 12 altavoces (según el modelo)
Lista de productosM7 2ea + W7M7 2eaM5 2ea
nullMás de 65"Más de 65"Más de 55"
Dolby Atmos FlexConnectDisponible al conectar un TV compatible con Dolby Atmos FlexConnect.Disponible al conectar un TV compatible con Dolby Atmos FlexConnect.Disponible al conectar un TV compatible con Dolby Atmos FlexConnect.
Sound FollowNONONO
Room Calibration ProSISISI

El par de altavoces y la barra de sonido LG Sound Suite, colocados junto al televisor, ofrecen un sistema de sonido envolvente para el televisor con Dolby Atmos completo.

Comienza con la H7, el centro de tu sistema de sonido Sound Suite

Puedes crear tu Sound Suite solo con la H7. Úsala como centro para conectar tu televisor y tus altavoces. 

Table Caption
Immersive Quad Suite 7Immersive Suite 7Immersive Suite 5Cinema Suite 7
LG Immersive Quad Suite 7, un conjunto de sistema de sonido estéreo doméstico que incluye una barra de sonido Sound Suite, cuatro altavoces y un subwoofer
Immersive Quad Suite 7
LG Immersive Suite 7, un conjunto de sistema de sonido estéreo doméstico que incluye una barra de sonido Sound Suite y dos altavoces
Immersive Suite 7
LG Immersive Suite 5, un conjunto de sistema de sonido estéreo doméstico que incluye una barra de sonido Sound Suite y dos altavoces
Immersive Suite 5
LG Cinema Suite 7, un sistema de sonido estéreo doméstico clásico que incluye una barra de sonido Sound Suite y un subwoofer
Cinema Suite 7
Procesador IAProcesador Alpha 11 AI Gen 3Procesador Alpha 11 AI Gen 3Procesador Alpha 11 AI Gen 3Procesador Alpha 11 AI Gen 3
Experiencia de sonido3D completo con 4 altavocesInmersión profunda 2 altavocesInmersión profunda 2 altavocesConfiguración envolvente básica
Canales y altavoces13.1.7 con 29 altavoces 9.1.5 con 20 altavoces7.1.5 con 18 altavoces5.1.3 con 13 altavoces
Lista de productosH7 + M7 4ea + W7H7 + M7 2eaH7 + M5 2eaH7 + W7
nullMás de 65" / Más de 80"Más de 65" / Más de 80"Más de 65"Más de 65"
Dolby Atmos FlexConnectDisponibleDisponibleDisponibleDisponible
Sound FollowSISISISI
Room Calibration ProSISISISI
Table Caption
Immersive Suite 7 ProImmersive Suite 5 Pro
LG Immersive Suite 7 Pro, un conjunto de sistema de sonido estéreo doméstico que incluye una barra de sonido Sound Suite, dos altavoces y un subwoofer
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
LG Immersive Suite 5 Pro, un conjunto de sistema de sonido estéreo doméstico que incluye una barra de sonido h7 Sound Suite, dos altavoces y un subwoofer
Immersive Suite 5 Pro
Procesador IAProcesador Alpha 11 AI Gen 3Procesador Alpha 11 AI Gen 3
Experiencia de sonidoInmersión profunda 2 altavocesInmersión profunda 2 altavoces
Canales y altavoces9.1.5 con 21 altavoces 7.1.5 con 19 altavoces
Lista de productosH7 + M7 2ea + W7H7 + M5 2ea + W7
nullMás de 65" / Más de 80"Más de 65"
Dolby Atmos FlexConnectDisponibleDisponible
Sound FollowSISI
Room Calibration ProSISI

Descubre la gama Sound Suite

Explora los distintos modelos de Sound Suite y encuentra el mejor producto para comenzar a crear tu sistema de sonido. 

H7

El centro de Sound Suite, el H7 es una barra de sonido todo en uno con el procesador alpha 11 AI. Diseñado con 4 subwoofers y 8 radiadores pasivos.

Descúbrelo

M7

Diseñado para una claridad envolvente, el M7 es un altavoz compatible con Dolby Atmos FlexConnect que incluye AI Sound Pro y AI Calibration. Incluye un altavoz woofer y 3 altavoces de gama completa. 

Descúbrelo

M5

Compacto pero dinámico, el M5 es un altavoz compatible con Dolby Atmos FlexConnect que incluye AI Sound Pro y AI Calibration. Incluye un woofer y dos tweeters.

Descúbrelo

W7

Un subwoofer compatible con DAFC que incluye un woofer Peerless de 8 pulgadas, capaz de reproducir graves ultrabajos de hasta 25 Hz.

Descúbrelo
Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

  • Número de canales

    2.1.1

  • Potencia de Salida

    100 W

  • Número de Altavoces

    4 EA

EFECTOS DE SONIDO

  • AI Sound Pro

    Si

  • Estándar

    Si

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Si

  • Bass Boost

    Si

  • EQ Personalizada

    Si

  • Proyección Vertical

    Si

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Muestreo

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • AAC

    Si

  • ALAC

    Si

  • FLAC

    Si

  • LPCM

    Si

  • SBC

    Si

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Version de Bluetooth

    5.4

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Si

  • AirPlay 2

    Si

  • Google Cast

    Si

  • Spotify Connect

    Si

  • Tidal Connect

    Si

  • Wi-Fi

    Si

  • Funciona Con Google Home

    Si

FACILIDADES

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Si

  • Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

    Si

  • Iluminación

    Si

  • Calibración de la habitación Pro (App)

    Si

  • Modo Estéreo

    Si

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Si

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

  • Principal

    177 x 238 x 177 mm

PESO

  • Principal

    2,8 kg

  • Gross Weight

    3,5 kg

POTENCIA

  • Consumo (Principal)

    25 W

  • Potencia de Consumo (Reposo)

    0.3 W ↓

ACCESORIOS

  • Tarjeta de Garantía

    Si

  • Open Source

    Si

  • Cable de Alimentación

    Si

  • Manual Sencillo

    Si

CÓDIGO EAN.

  • Código EAN

    8806096641965

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.
Para obtener más información sobre cómo este producto maneja los datos y sus derechos como usuario, visite ″Cobertura de datos y especificaciones″ en LG Privacy

Reseñas y Opiniones

Recomendado para ti

