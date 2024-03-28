Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Barre de son LG S40T, 2.1 canaux pour téléviseur

Vue avant de la LG Soundbar S40T et du caisson de basse
La LG Soundbar sur un fond noir mise en valeur par un spot.

Le compagnon audio idéal pour votre TV LG

Complétez l’expérience LG TV grâce à la barre de son qui magnifie son design et ses performances sonores.

Des univers sonores grandioses vous entourent

La LG Soundbar, la LG TV et le caisson de basse sont disposés dans un salon affichant à l'écran l'image d'une performance musicale. Deux branches d'ondes sonores blanches composées de gouttelettes projetées de la barre de son et d'un caisson de basse créent un effet sonore à partir du bas. La LG Soundbar surmontée de trois écrans TV différents. Le premier diffuse un film, le deuxième un concert et le dernier diffuse un journal télévisé. Sous la barre de son, trois icônes indiquent chaque genre.

*Images d’écran simulées.

Les barres de son LG complètent l’expérience LG TV

WOW Interface

La simplicité au bout des doigts

Accédez à WOW Interface depuis votre TV LG pour un contrôle simple et clair de votre barre de son, comme changer de mode audio, de profil et accéder aux autres fonctionnalités.  

La télécommande LG pointe en direction d’une LG TV positionnée au-dessus d’une LG Soundbar. La LG TV affiche le menu de l’Interface WOW à l’écran.

*Images d’écran simulées. 

**L’utilisation de la télécommande de la LG TV est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités uniquement. 

***Téléviseurs compatibles avec l’Interface WOW : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Les téléviseurs compatibles FHD 63 peuvent varier selon l'année de sortie.

****Téléviseurs compatibles avec WOW Orchestra : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Les téléviseurs compatibles peuvent varier selon l'année de sortie. QNED 80 prend en charge des modèles limités des années 2022 et 2023.

*****Veuillez noter que ces services peuvent être indisponibles au moment de l’achat. Une connexion au réseau est requise pour les mises à jour.

******L’Interface WOW peut varier selon le modèle de barre de son.

Ressentez chaque détail du panorama audio

Son Ultime 2.1ch

Un son fascinant qui vous entoure.

Plongez au cœur de la scène grâce au son surround 2.1 canaux de 300 W et au caisson de basse, qui créent des univers sonores puissants et réalistes.

La LG Soundbar, la LG TV et le caisson de basse sont disposés dans un salon affichant à l’écran l’image d’une performance musicale. Deux branches d'ondes sonores blanches composées de gouttelettes projetées de la barre de son et d’un caisson de basse créent un effet sonore à partir du bas.

*Images d’écran simulées.

Le son tel qu'il devrait être entendu

AI Sound Pro

Toutes les ambiances et tous les genres sonnent juste

AI Sound Pro détecte ce que vous regardez parmi un large éventail de genres, et applique l'égaliseur le plus adapté afin d'offrir une experience sonore optimale.

*Images d’écran simulées.

Imprimer

Caractéristiques clés

  • Nombre de Canaux

    2.1

  • Puissance de Sortie

    300 W

  • Principal

    720 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Caisson de Graves

    171 x 320 x 252 mm

Toutes les caractéristiques

GÉNÉRAL

  • Nombre de Canaux

    2.1

  • Puissance de Sortie

    300 W

  • Nombre de Haut-Parleurs

    3 EA

EFFET SONORE

  • AI Sound Pro

    Oui

  • Standard

    Oui

  • Cinéma

    Oui

  • Jeu

    Oui

FORMAT AUDIO

  • Dolby Digital

    Oui

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Oui

  • AAC

    Oui

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • Optique

    1

  • Sortie HDMI

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Version Bluetooth

    5.3

  • Codec Bluetooth - SBC / AAC

    Oui

HDMI COMPATIBLE

  • ARC (Canal de Retour Audio)

    Oui

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Oui

PRATICITÉ

  • Appli télécommande - iOS / Android OS

    Oui

  • Mode partage du Son du TV

    Oui

  • WOW Interface

    Oui

DIMENSIONS (LXHXP)

  • Principal

    720 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Caisson de Graves

    171 x 320 x 252 mm

POIDS

  • Principal

    1,65 kg

  • Caisson de Graves

    4,2 kg

  • Poids Brut

    7,6 kg

ACCESSOIRE

  • Carte de Garantie

    Oui

  • Télécommande

    Oui

CODE BARRE

  • Code Barre

    8806091960320

ÉNERGIE

  • Consommation d'Énergie en veille (Barre)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consommation d'Énergie (Barre)

    22 W

  • Consommation d'Énergie en veille (Caisson de graves)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consommation d'Énergie (Caisson de graves)

    35 W

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

Ce qu’ils en pensent

Barre de son LG S40T, 2.1 canaux pour téléviseur