About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Climatiseur monosplit ARTCOOL Miroir | Panneau miroir, UVnano, ioniseur, filtre allergène

上传Label E S3-M09JARMA.EC6GEEU.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit
上传Label E S3-M09JARMA.EC6GEEU.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit

Climatiseur monosplit ARTCOOL Miroir | Panneau miroir, UVnano, ioniseur, filtre allergène

LG AC09BK
OBS artcool Mirror
installation de climatisation murale à domicile
installation de climatisation murale à domicile
LG AC09BK Vue de face
LG AC09BK Vue de face
LG AC09BK Vue de face
LG AC09BK Vue de côté
LG AC09BK Vue de côté
LG AC09BK Vue de côté
LG AC09BK Vue de côté
LG AC09BK Vue de côté
LG AC09BK Vue de côté
LG AC09BK Vue de côté
LG AC09BK Vue de côté
LG AC09BK Vue de côté
OBS artcool Mirror
installation de climatisation murale à domicile
installation de climatisation murale à domicile
LG AC09BK Vue de face
LG AC09BK Vue de face
LG AC09BK Vue de face
LG AC09BK Vue de côté
LG AC09BK Vue de côté
LG AC09BK Vue de côté
LG AC09BK Vue de côté
LG AC09BK Vue de côté
LG AC09BK Vue de côté
LG AC09BK Vue de côté
LG AC09BK Vue de côté
LG AC09BK Vue de côté

Fonctionnalités principales

  • Refroidissement et chauffage
  • UVnano™
  • Ioniseur Plasmaster™
  • Filtre anti-allergie
  • Nettoyage automobile
  • Wi-Fi ThinQ® intégré
Plus
Carte de fonctionnalités 2,5 kW, miroir ARTCOOL, climatisation au design élégant, double onduleur et Uvnano™ AC09BK.NSJ

UVnano™

Un ventilateur propre pour un air pur

Éliminez 99,99 %* des bactéries avec la lumière LED UV pour garder le ventilateur qui diffuse l’air de la pièce frais et propre.

*Testé par TÜV : les climatiseurs LG Inverter (US-Q242K*) permettent d’économiser jusqu’à 70 % d’énergie par rapport aux climatiseurs LG non-Inverter (TS-H246SDAO). *Température initiale (extérieure : 35 °C, intérieure : 33 °C), température de consigne (26 °C), durée du test (8 heures).

Feature card van 2.5kW, ARTCOOL Mirror, airconditioning met stijlvol design, DUAL Inverter en Uvnano™ AC09BK.NSJ

Ioniseur Plasmaster™+

Purifiez votre espace des bactéries

Élimine 99 %* des bactéries adhérentes et évite les mauvaises odeurs**.

*Testé par TÜV : les climatiseurs LG Inverter (US-Q242K*) permettent d’économiser jusqu’à 70 % d’énergie par rapport aux climatiseurs LG non-Inverter (TS-H246SDAO). *Température initiale (extérieure : 35 °C, intérieure : 33 °C), température de consigne (26 °C), durée du test (8 heures).

Feature card van 2.5kW, ARTCOOL Mirror, airconditioning met stijlvol design, DUAL Inverter en Uvnano™ AC09BK.NSJ

Filtre anti-allergène

Réduit les allergènes pour un air plus sain

Elle élimine les substances allergiques, comme les acariens, qui sont en suspension dans l’air.

Feature card van 2.5kW, ARTCOOL Mirror, airconditioning met stijlvol design, DUAL Inverter en Uvnano™ AC09BK.NSJ

Les bons boulots passent inaperçus

Dors profondément et sans être dérangé avec un climatiseur moins bruyant.

Selon les tests internes de LG, le niveau de bruit du climatiseur LG à double onduleur est inférieur à 19 dBA. (Modèle - V10API).

Feature card van 2.5kW, ARTCOOL Mirror, airconditioning met stijlvol design, DUAL Inverter en Uvnano™ AC09BK.NSJ

Compresseur à double onduleur™

Efficace, plus rapide, durable, plus silencieux

Fabriqué avec le compresseur à DOUBLE Inverter™.

Réfrigérant écologique

Prévenez la pollution environnementale grâce à l’amélioration de l’efficacité énergétique du réfrigérant R32.

Une personne installe un climatiseur LG sur un mur intérieur avec un tournevis.

Installation rapide et facile

Profitez de l’air frais plus rapidement grâce à un climatiseur rapide et facile à installer.

Un environnement où dormir dans un confort maximal

Profitez d’un environnement de sommeil confortable avec des fonctions d’ajustement automatique du flux d’air*. *Lorsque la fonction de sommeil réconfortant est activée.

Famille assise sur un canapé blanc profitant de l’air frais d’un climatiseur LG, avec un chien allongé par terre.

Vérifiez combien vous consommez

Contrôlez la consommation d’énergie avec 4 niveaux selon vos besoins, que vous viviez seul ou en famille.

Climatiseur LG à double onduleur avec affichage indiquant « 0,8 UV » et icône Wi-Fi lumineuse, fonction ioniseur.

Consommation d’énergie facile à surveiller

L’affichage vous tient informé afin que vous puissiez facilement surveiller et réduire votre consommation d’énergie*. *Consommation d’énergie pendant le fonctionnement de la climatisation.

Feature card van 2.5kW, ARTCOOL Mirror, airconditioning met stijlvol design, DUAL Inverter en Uvnano™ AC09BK.NSJ

Feature card van 2.5kW, ARTCOOL Mirror, airconditioning met stijlvol design, DUAL Inverter en Uvnano™ AC09BK.NSJ

Refroidissement et chauffage rapides et puissants

Grâce à notre compresseur à DOUBLE Inverter, le confort est garanti toute l’année, même par des conditions météorologiques extrêmes.

Consigne tri

Consigne tri

Consigne tri www.quefairedemesdechets.fr
Imprimer

Toutes les caractéristiques

GENERAL

  • Puissance absorbée en froid Nom/Min (W)

    656 / 200

  • Puissance chaud Max (W)

    4 100

  • Puissance absorbée en chaud Nom/Min (W)

    800 / 195

  • Dimensions de l'unité intérieure LxHxP (mm)

    837x308x192

  • Puissance froid Max (W)

    3 700

  • Poids de l'unité intérieure (kg)

    9,9

  • Dimensions de l'unité extérieure LxHxP (mm)

    717x495x230

  • Poids de l'unité extérieure (kg)

    25,4

  • Alimentation (V, Hz)

    220 ~ 240, 50

  • Type de fluide frigorigène

    R32

  • Puissance froid Nom/Min (W)

    2 500 / 890

  • Puissance chaud Nom/Min (W)

    3 300 / 890

  • Type de produit

    Mural

  • Puissance acoustique en froid (TG,G,M,P,TP)

    41 / 35 / 27

  • Puissance acoustique en chaud (TG,G,M,P,TP)

    41 / 35 / 27

DESHUMIDIFICATION

  • Déshumidification

    Oui

ÉCONOMIE D’ÉNERGIE

  • Contrôle actif de l'énergie

    Oui

  • AI kW Manager

    NA

  • Classe énergétique de refroidissement

    A++

  • Affichage du niveau d’énergie

    Oui

  • Visualisation de la consommation

    Oui

  • Economie d'énergie

    Oui

  • Classe énergétique du chauffage

    A+

PURIFICATION DE L'AIR

  • Affichage de purification d'air

    NA

  • Ioniseur

    Oui(4G)

  • Capteur PM 1.0

    NA

REGLEMENTATION

  • date de mise sur le marché (AAAA-MM)

    2025-09

  • Fabricant (Importateur)

    LG Electronics

  • Référence du produit

    S3-M09JARMA

  • Type et référence du produit

    Wall type Inddor / AC09BK

FONCTIONS

  • Redémarrage automatique

    Oui

  • Mode Ventilation

    Oui

  • Inversion automatique

    Oui

  • Silencieux

    Oui

  • Progarmmation On/Off

    Oui

  • Télécommande

    Oui

  • Programmation

    Oui

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Oui

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Oui

  • Commande vocale (appareil tiers)

    Oui

REFROIDISSEMENT

  • 4 directions

    Haut bas Gauche Droite

  • Contrôle de la direction du débit d’air (gauche et droit)

    Oui

  • Contrôle de la direction du débit d’air (haut et bas)

    Oui

  • AI Air

    NA

  • Confort Air

    Oui

  • Vitesses de ventilation

    5 vitesses

  • Power Cooling

    Oui

DESIGN

  • Couleur (corps)

    Noir

  • Couleur (soufflage)

    Noir

  • Afficheur

    88 caché

FILTRE

  • Filtre anti-allergènes

    Oui

  • Filtre à poussière fine

    NA

  • Pré-filtre

    Oui

CHAUFFAGE

  • Power Heating

    Oui

FILTRATION

  • Nettoyage auto

    Oui

  • Nettoyage de l'échangeur de chaleur

    NA

  • UV Nano

    Oui

UNITE EXTERIEURE

  • Référence de l'unité extérieure

    AC09BK

FONCTION B2B DU RAC

  • Module PI485

    NA

  • Contact sec

    Oui

  • Télécommande filaire

    Oui

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Les informations de sécurité des accessoires sont inclues dans les informations de sécurité du produit et ne sont pas fournies séparément
Pour en savoir plus sur la manière dont ce produit traite les données et sur vos droits en tant qu’utilisateur, veuillez consulter « Couverture des données et spécifications » à l’adresse LG Privacy

Ce qu’ils en pensent

Notre sélection pour vous

Trouver à proximité

Découvrez ce produit autour de vous.