Profitez d'une pause fraîcheur
sur-mesure, à chaque instant

Découvrez les réfrigérateurs Multi-portes, Américains et Combinés LG InstaView™,

toujours prêts à rafraîchir chacune de vos envies

Ne passez pas à côté !

Découvrez les réfrigérateurs LG InstaView™
équipés de solutions rafraîchissantes avancées

Fonction InstaView™

LG InstaView™

Toquez deux fois, voyez l’intérieur

Avec cette technologie exclusive, LG allie à la fois design et performances. Il suffit de toquer deux fois sur la vitre pour qu’elle s’illumine, laissant apercevoir les aliments de votre réfrigérateur. Une technologie qui vous permet de repérer en un instant où sont placés les produits dont vous avez besoin,. Cela évite de laisser la porte du réfrigérateur ouverte trop longtemps et limite les déperditions de fraîcheur trop importantes et énergivores.

Boissons

A chaque moment, sa glace idéale :
une nouvelle ère de fraîcheur sur-mesure pour vos boissons

 

Alors que les températures grimpent et que l’envie de fraîcheur se fait sentir, nous repensons l'art de savourer les boissons fraîches à domicile grâce à nos toutes nouvelles solutions glacées permettant de répondre à 100% de vos besoins. Découvrez Craft Ice™, la production automatique de glaçons sphériques de 5 cm à fusion lente, permettant de savourez des boissons fraîches plus longtemps*, sans dilution excessive, pour une expérience sensorielle et gustative à domicile inédite.

Le distributeur intégré offre également des options de glace pilée, de glaçons en cube ou d’eau glacée, des solutions idéales pour profiter de vos boissons préférées en été et s'adapter à toutes les envies. 

*Comparaison de la vitesse de fonte entre Craft Ice™ et un glaçon. Basé sur le temps moyen de trois tests individuels permettant de mesurer le temps nécessaire pour que les deux types de glace disparaissent complètement dans l’eau distribuée (48 ℉ / 9 ℃).La forme et la clarté de la glace seront affectées lors de l’activation du Craft Ice™ ; ce qui peut varier en fonction des paramètres, de l’usage domestique et de l’approvisionnement en eau. Fonction disponible uniquement sur les modèles GSXE90EVDD et GMG960EVEE.

Fabrique à glace Slim SpacePlus™

Optimisez vos rangements

Une fabrique à glace parfaitement intégrée dans votre réfrigérateur Slim SpacePlus™

 

Une fabrique de glace conçue pour gagner des espaces de stockage.

 

LG repense l’art de la fabrique de glace en l’intégrant directement dans la porte, permettant ainsi de libérer les espaces de stockage sur les clayettes du congélateur. 

Hygiène assurée au quotidien

Une eau saine et purifiée au quotidien avec UVNano™

Savourez l’eau que vous méritez, chaque jour.

 

Avec la technologie UV Nano™, votre distributeur d’eau vous offer une hygiene quotidienne. Le traitement par lumière UV, permet d’éliminer 99.99% des bactéries présentes sur la buse.*

 

Profitez d’une eau filtrée** à tout moment grâce au système de filtre à eau placé à l’intérieur du réfrigérateur. Ce filtre est facile d’utiliser et simple à changer. 

*L'effet de l'UVnano (nom de la fonction : Self Care) a été évalué par des tests en laboratoire réalisés par TUV en 2020 à l'aide de méthodes de test internes consistant à mesurer la réduction d'E. coli, S. aureus et P. aeruginosa dans des échantillons d'eau distillée après exposition à la LED UV du produit pendant 10 minutes chaque heure, après un total de 24 heures dans le cadre d'une utilisation domestique normale. ; Les résultats réels peuvent varier en fonction des conditions environnementales et de l'utilisation. Le produit ne traite ni ne guérit les problèmes de santé et ne garantit pas que l'eau filtrée par le produit sera exempte de contaminants tels que des particules microbiologiques affectant la santé des utilisateurs.

**Testé et certifié par l’organisme NSF International en fonction de la norme NSF/ANSI 42, 53, 401 afin de réduire 25 substances potentiellement nocives dont le plomb, l’amiante, etc. Les filtres LG® offrent une eau filtrée pour votre famille et vous. Pour de meilleurs résultats, remplacez votre filtre LG® tous les 6 mois (ou tous les 760 litres).

Appréciez le confort d’un produit connecté.

ThinQ

 

Vous n'avez jamais eu peur de manquer de glace pour le dîner ?

Désormais, LG ThinQ peut vérifier le niveau de glace à tout moment, n'importe où, et grâce à la fonction Smart Ice Plus, le réfrigérateur fabrique automatiquement de la glace plus rapidement. LG vous simplifie la vie.

InstaView™

Découvrez toute la gamme

