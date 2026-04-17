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Kit de superposition Lave-linge / Sèche-linge I Étagère extensible | Blanc

Kit de superposition Lave-linge / Sèche-linge I Étagère extensible | Blanc

LG DK2W
Vue avant de Kit de superposition Lave-linge / Sèche-linge I Étagère extensible | Blanc LG DK2W
LG Kit de superposition Lave-linge / Sèche-linge I Étagère extensible | Blanc, LG DK2W
LG Kit de superposition Lave-linge / Sèche-linge I Étagère extensible | Blanc, LG DK2W
LG Kit de superposition Lave-linge / Sèche-linge I Étagère extensible | Blanc, LG DK2W
LG Kit de superposition Lave-linge / Sèche-linge I Étagère extensible | Blanc, LG DK2W
LG Kit de superposition Lave-linge / Sèche-linge I Étagère extensible | Blanc, LG DK2W
LG Kit de superposition Lave-linge / Sèche-linge I Étagère extensible | Blanc, LG DK2W
LG Kit de superposition Lave-linge / Sèche-linge I Étagère extensible | Blanc, LG DK2W
Vue avant de Kit de superposition Lave-linge / Sèche-linge I Étagère extensible | Blanc LG DK2W
LG Kit de superposition Lave-linge / Sèche-linge I Étagère extensible | Blanc, LG DK2W
LG Kit de superposition Lave-linge / Sèche-linge I Étagère extensible | Blanc, LG DK2W
LG Kit de superposition Lave-linge / Sèche-linge I Étagère extensible | Blanc, LG DK2W
LG Kit de superposition Lave-linge / Sèche-linge I Étagère extensible | Blanc, LG DK2W
LG Kit de superposition Lave-linge / Sèche-linge I Étagère extensible | Blanc, LG DK2W
LG Kit de superposition Lave-linge / Sèche-linge I Étagère extensible | Blanc, LG DK2W
LG Kit de superposition Lave-linge / Sèche-linge I Étagère extensible | Blanc, LG DK2W

Fonctionnalités principales

  • Gagnez de la place au sol en superposant votre lave-linge et votre sèche-linge
  • Étagère coulissante pratique afin de poser, trier ou plier le linge avant de le transférer dans le sèche-linge
  • Conçu pour une sécurité, une stabilité et une intégration parfaites
  • Compatible avec les nouveaux lave-linge et sèche-linge IA
Plus

Étagère pratique pour un retrait facile de la charge

Triez et transférez facilement le linge entre votre machine à laver et votre sèche-linge en posant les vêtements sur l’étagère escamotable pratique.

Accesories

Accesories

*Compatible avec certains lave-linge et sèche-linge LG. Veuillez consulter les informations de compatibilité pour certains produits.

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FeaturesBlack-SK-Table-350x350.jpgWhite-SK-Table-350x350.jpg

 

 

SKU Name

 

 

 

DK2B

 

 

DK2W

 

Colour

Black

 

 

White

 

 

 

Compatable Laundry

Appliances

 

F4X9009TBC, RHX9009TBC, F4X7513TBB, F4X7013TBB, F4X7011TBB, F4X7009TBB, RHX7010TBB, RHX7009TBB, F4X1009NNK, RHX1009NNK

F4X7013TWB, F4X7011TWB, F4X7009TWB, RHX7010TWB, RHX7009TWB, F4Y513WWLN1, F4Y511WWLA1, F4Y511WBLN1, F4Y510WBLN1, F4C510WBTN1, FDV709W, F4X1009NWK, RHX1009NWK, RHX1008NWK

 

Black and White Stacking Kits are also compatible with the following silver/grey laundry appliances:

F4X7511TSB, F4X7013TSB, F4X7011TSB, RHX7009TSB, F4Y513GBLN1, F4Y511GBLN1, F4Y511GBLA1, F4A510GBLN1, F4C510GBTN1, F4Y509GBLA1, FDV709GN

 

 

 

 

 

 

Learn MoreLearn More
Imprimer

Toutes les caractéristiques

CODE EAN

  • Code EAN

    8806096365410

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