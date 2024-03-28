Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Lave-vaisselle | QuadWash™ | Inverter Direct Drive | EasyRack™
Label_1255562.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit
IR 9.2

Lave-vaisselle | QuadWash™ | Inverter Direct Drive | EasyRack™

QuadWash™

Présentation

Découvrez la technologie LG QuadWash™ et son système de jets à haute pression en

vidéo avec notre expert produit.

TrueSteam™

Présentation

Découvrez la technologie LG QuadWash™ et son système de jets à haute

pression en vidéo avec notre expert produit.

Une vaisselle étincelante, moins de traces d’eau

La technologie vapeur TrueSteam™ générée à partir d’une eau en ébullition se dépose sur tous les articles, pour une vaisselle étincelante. Les particules d’eau pure transformées en vapeur aident à réduire la formation de calcaire.

Nettoyage performant

La technologie TrueSteam®détrempe et détache les aliments collés avant la phase de lavage principale.

Moins de calcaire

La technologie TrueSteam® laisse la vaisselle propre et étincelante tout en réduisant les traces de calcaire jusqu’à 30%*.

*Comparé à un modèle LG sans vapeur. Basé sur la comparaison du comptage des traces de calcaire entre le modèle LG DFB325 avec vapeur et le modèle LG DFB415 sans vapeur, selon les méthodes de test interne LG.

Quatre bras de lavage

Avec quatre bras de lavage au lieu de deux, QuadWash™ offre une performance de nettoyage décuplée.

Rotation multidirectionnelle

Les bras rotatifs multidirectionnels offrent une couverture de lavage optimale en envoyant des jets d’eau sous différents angles afin d’atteindre tous les recoins de la vaisselle.

Tiges pliables

Avec les tiges pliables, placez la vaisselle à votre guise, relevez-les ou abaissez-les.

Hauteur ajustable

Modifiez la hauteur du panier supérieur de trois niveaux et placez-y des articles plus volumineux.

Silencieux, performant et fiable

Grâce au moteur Inverter Direct Drive™ ultra silencieux, bénéficiez de performances de lavage optimales tout en réalisant des économies d’énergie et ce pendant longtemps.

 

Efficacité énergétique

Grâce à son moteur électromagnétique à transmission directe et en fonctionnant plus efficacement, le moteur Inverter Direct Drive™ consomme moins d’énergie.

Moteur Garanti 10 ans

Comptez sur votre lave-vaisselle LG pour les années à venir avec une garantie de 10 ans sur le moteur inverter Direct Drive.

Utilisation simple et efficace

Des programmes spécifiques permettant d’améliorer les performances de nettoyage et de séchage tout en vous facilitant la vie.

Cycle Turbo

Un programme de lavage rapide. Le programme Turbo permet de nettoyer une vaisselle en moins d'une heure avec la technologie QuadWash™.

Lavage multi-jet

La fonction Lavage Multi-jet vous permet de varier l’intensité dans les paniers supérieur et inférieur.

Température élévée

La température maximum est de 80°C lors du cycle de rinçage et permet un nettoyage optimum.

Modernisez votre cuisine!

Les lave-vaisselles LG apportent une touche d’élégance et de modernité à votre cuisine. Son design et la qualité de ses finitions sont à la hauteur de sa grande fiabilité.

Design extérieur minimaliste

La ligne sobre mais élégante des lave-vaisselles LG s’intègrera à tous les styles de cuisines.

Design intérieur élégant

Un design élégant et un entretien facile et durable grâce à sa finition en acier.

Écran Micro-LED

Les boutons de commandes et l’affichage numérique facilitent le choix de vos paramètres.

Modernisez votre cuisine! http://www.quefairedemesdechets.fr

DIMENSIONS

Dimensions du produit - l x H x P (mm)
600 x 850 x 600
Consommation d'eau (L)
9,9
Technologie principale
QuadWash™
Benefice additionnel
TrueSteam™

Toutes les caractéristiques

CARACTÉRISTIQUES GÉNÉRALES

  • Couleur

    Platinium

SPÉCIFICATIONS DE BASE

  • Type d’écran

    LED

  • Type d’installation

    Pose Libre

  • type de Panneau de commande

    Commande en façade

  • Total des couverts

    14

DESIGN

  • Couleurs

    Platinium

  • Indicateurs d’état

    Indicateur de temps

  • Indicateur de temps restant

    LED

  • Matériau de la cuve

    Acier inoxydable

CARACTÉRISTIQUES DES TIROIRS

  • Paniers à couverts

    Oui

  • Le tiroir à couverts intelligent

    Non

CYCLE/OPTION

  • Auto

    Oui

  • Annuler

    Oui

  • Contrôle verrouillé

    Oui

  • Démarrage différé

    Oui

  • Délicat

    Oui

  • Téléchargement de cycle

    Oui

  • Multi jet

    Oui

  • Éco

    Oui

  • Économies d’énergie

    Oui

  • Express

    Oui

  • Séchage extra

    Oui

  • Demi-charge

    Oui

  • Très intense

    Non

  • Haute température

    Oui

  • Intensif

    Oui

  • Nettoyage machine

    Oui

  • Normal

    Non

  • Nombre d’options

    8

  • Nombre de cycles de lavage (programme)

    10

  • Rafraîchissement

    Oui

  • Rinçage

    Oui

  • Vapeur

    Oui

  • Turbo

    Oui

  • Cycle de rinçage supplémentaire

    Non

CONSOMMATIONS D'ÉNERGIE ET D'EAU

  • Temps de lavage

    295

  • Temps de lavage - Express

    56

  • Classe de niveau sonore

    B

  • iveau sonore (dB)

    46

  • Temps de lavage - Turbo

    78

  • Consommation d'eau (L)

    9,9

FONCTIONNALITÉS CLÉS

  • Smart Rack+™

    Oui

  • Traitement Anti-Bactérien

    Oui

  • Aqua-Stop

    Oui

  • Porte à ouverture automatique

    Non

  • Distributeur de liquide vaisselle et de produit de rinçage

    Oui

  • DirectDrive Motor™

    Oui

  • Performance de séchage

    S/O

  • Moteur Inverter Direct Drive

    Oui

  • Nombre de bras pulvérisateurs

    54

  • QuadWash™

    Oui

  • Système de lavage SenseClean

    Oui

  • Capteur de saletés (turbidité)

    Oui

  • TrueSteam™

    Oui

  • Système de lavage Vario

    Oui

  • Performances de lavage

    S/O

  • Adoucisseur d’eau

    Oui

FONCTIONS THINQ

  • NFC

    Non

  • Service client proactif

    Oui

  • Contrôle à distance

    Non

  • Surveillance à distance

    Oui

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Oui

  • Connectivité ThinQ via Wifi

    Oui

DIMENSIONS/DÉGAGEMENTS/POIDS

  • Pied ajustable (mm)

    60

  • Dimensions de l’emballage - l x H x P (mm)

    680 x 890 x 665

  • Poids brut (kg)

    52

  • Dimensions du produit - l x H x P (mm)

    600 x 850 x 600

  • Poids du produit (kg)

    48

PUISSANCE / ÉNERGIE

  • Fréquence (Hz)

    50Hz

  • Consommation électrique (W)

    1600-1800W

  • Alimentation électrique (en V)

    220-240V~

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

