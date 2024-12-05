Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
27'' (67.3 cm) | Moniteur gaming OLED 16/9ème | Résolution QHD 2560 x 1440
27GS93QE_EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
27'' (67.3 cm) | Moniteur gaming OLED 16/9ème | Résolution QHD 2560 x 1440

27GS93QE_EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
LG 27GS93QE-B

27'' (67.3 cm) | Moniteur gaming OLED 16/9ème | Résolution QHD 2560 x 1440

vue avant

Le moniteur de jeu UltraGear™ OLED.

Un avantage pour vos jeux

Écran

OLED 27 pouces QHD (2 560 x 1 440)

DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98,5 %**

Anti-reflet / Faible réflexion

Vitesse

Taux de rafraîchissement 240 Hz

Temps de réponse de 0,03 ms (GtG)

QHD@240 HZ avec le HDMI 2.1

Technologie

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

L’OLED le plus lumineux

Une expérience de jeu brillante
et magnifique

L’affichage OLED brillant propose des couleurs avec un éclat d’un tout autre niveau. Avec une luminosité standard de 275 nits et une luminosité maximale de 1 300 nits, cet écran garde les visuels brillants et éclatants, vous ne jouerez donc jamais dans l’obscurité.

Panneau OLED brillant.

Micro Lens Array+

L’évolution d’OLED

Notre écran OLED UltraGear™ doté de la technologie Micro Lens Array+, présente une luminosité supérieure de 37,5 % (SDR) comparée au MLA.

DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98,5 %

L’explosion des couleurs

Le VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 donne vie à chaque scène, qu'elle soit claire ou sombre, avec des détails réalistes grâce à un contraste de 1,5 million. Plongez dans un univers plus vibrant créé par le DCI-P3 à 98,5 % (Typ).

Réglages rapides pour un OLED plus lumineux

[Option 1] Désactivez le mode Économie d’énergie intelligente.

Réglages rapides pour un OLED plus lumineux

[Option 2] Réglez le Mode Jeu comme Joueur 1.

Réglages rapides pour un OLED plus lumineux

[Option 3] Réglez la luminosité à 100.

Réglages rapides pour un OLED plus lumineux

[Option 4] Réglez la Luminosité maximale comme Élevée.

Anti-reflet et faible réflexion.

Anti-reflet et faible réflexion

Afficher uniquement votre jeu

L'application de la technologie antireflet et faible réflexion peut offrir une meilleure expérience visuelle partout en réduisant la distraction de l'écran, même dans un environnement lumineux.

Confortable et dynamique

Gardez une expérience de jeu éclatante tout en préservant le confort de vos yeux grâce à la technologie Live Color Low Blue Light de LG.

Écran OLED avec 240 Hz et 0,03 ms(GtG).

Écran OLED avec 240 Hz et 0,03 ms (GtG)

OLED à la vitesse de la lumière

Le nouveau moniteur LG UltraGear™ offre une vitesse ultra rapide avec un taux de rafraîchissement de 240 Hz et un temps de réponse de 0,03 ms (GtG) sur l’écran OLED.

Vitesse incroyable,
taux de rafraichissement OLED de 240 Hz

Une vitesse ultra-rapide de 240 Hz permet aux joueurs de voir l’image suivante plus rapidement, tout en la faisant apparaître de manière fluide. Les joueurs peuvent ainsi réagir rapidement face à leurs adversaires et viser facilement leurs cibles.

Temps de réponse
extrêmement rapide de 0,03 ms

Avec un temps de réponse de 0,03 ms (GtG), réduisant l'effet de ghosting inversé et aidant à afficher les objets avec clarté, profitez d'une fluidité de mouvement et d'une fluidité visuelle quasi surréaliste pour un meilleur plaisir de jeu.

QHD OLED@240HZ avec le HDMI 2.1.

QHD OLED@240HZ avec le HDMI 2.1

Amplifiez votre puissance de jeu grâce à l'écran OLED

27GS93QE a un taux de rafraîchissement de 240 Hz grâce à la norme HDMI 2.1. Les joueurs peuvent donc profiter pleinement de la résolution QHD et de la fréquence de 240 Hz, par DisplayPort ou HDMI.

*Il prend en charge un taux de rafraîchissement rapide allant jusqu'à 240 Hz. Une carte graphique prenant en charge HDMI 2.1, ainsi que le câble HDMI 2.1 (inclus dans l'emballage) sont nécessaires pour fonctionner correctement.

*La carte graphique est vendue séparément.

Une technologie centrée sur une expérience de jeu fluide

Une technologie centrée sur une expérience de jeu fluide.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Le 27GS93QE est un moniteur compatible G-SYNC®, testé et officiellement validé par NVIDIA, qui offre une excellente expérience de jeu avec une réduction significative des déchirures d'image et des saccades.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Grâce à la technologie FreeSync™ Premium Pro, les joueurs peuvent profiter de mouvements fluides et sans interruption dans les jeux en haute résolution et à rythme rapide. Elle réduit significativement les déchirures d'image et les saccades.

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

Doté de la certification VESA AdaptiveSync Display, axée sur le jeu avec des taux de rafraîchissement beaucoup plus élevés et une faible latence. Profitez de visuels de jeu plus fluides sans déchirures et une lecture vidéo sans gigue.

Conception centrée sur le joueur

Améliorez votre expérience de jeu avec un nouvel éclairage hexagonal et un design quasi sans bordures sur 4 côtés. La base ajustable, avec réglages d'inclinaison, de hauteur et de pivotement, vous aide à jouer plus confortablement.

Conception centrée sur le joueur.

Moniteur réglable en inclinaison.

Inclinaison

Moniteur réglable en hauteur.

Hauteur

Moniteur rotatif et réglable.

Rotation

Moniteur de conception sans bordures.

Conception sans bordures

Télécommande UltraGear™

Réglez et contrôlez en même temps

Avec la télécommande UltraGear™, vous pouvez facilement régler et contrôler votre moniteur en l’allumant ou en l’éteignant, en ajustant le son, en changeant de mode, etc.

*La télécommande du moniteur est incluse dans l’emballage.

Interface graphique de jeux

Interface graphique de jeux primée

Les joueurs peuvent utiliser l'On-Screen Display et le contrôle à l'écran pour personnaliser facilement les réglages, allant de l'ajustement des options de base du moniteur à l'enregistrement d'une 'touche définie par l'utilisateur' pour créer un raccourci personnalisé.

*Pour télécharger la dernière version de contrôle à l’écran, rendez-vous sur LG.COM.

Protégez votre écran grâce à OLED Care

OLED Care aide à prévenir les images résiduelles et la combustion interne de l'écran, qui surviennent lorsqu'une nouvelle image est affichée après une image statique à fort contraste restée longtemps à l'écran.

*Cette fonctionnalité n'est disponible qu'avec la télécommande incluse dans l'emballage.

Dynamic Action Sync

Avec le Dynamic Action Sync, les joueurs peuvent capturer les moments critiques en temps réel, réduire les délais d'entrée et réagir rapidement face à leurs adversaires.

Black Stabilizer

Le Black Stabilizer aide les joueurs à repérer les snipers cachés dans les endroits les plus sombres et à s'échapper rapidement lors d'une explosion de flash.

Crosshair

Le point de la cible est fixé au centre pour renforcer la précision du tir.

Compteur FPS

Le compteur FPS vous permet de voir la performance de votre chargement. Que vous soyez en train d'éditer, de jouer ou de regarder un film, chaque image compte, et avec le compteur FPS, vous disposerez de données en temps réel.

Studio d’étalonnage LG.

Studio d’étalonnage LG

Couleurs précises mises à jour

Optimisez les performances des couleurs en utilisant l’étalonnage matériel du studio d’étalonnage de LG, en tirant le meilleur parti du large spectre de couleurs et de la consistance de l’écran LG QHD OLED.

GARANTIE COMBUSTION 2 ANS pour moniteurs pour jeu UltraGear OLED.

GARANTIE DE 2-ANS contre le BURN-IN pour les moniteurs de jeu UltraGear OLED

*Garantie limitée. Les conditions générales peuvent varier en fonction du pays.

Toutes les caractéristiques

DIMENSIONS/POIDS

  • Dimension avec support (L x H x P) [mm]

    6.7kg

  • Dimension sans support (L x H x P) [mm]

    605.2mm x 351mm x 45.3mm

  • Dimension du colis (L x H x P) [mm]

    808mm x 181mm x 532mm

  • Poids avec le support [kg]

    6.7kg

  • Poids sans le support [kg]

    4.8kg

  • Poids du colis [kg]

    10.1kg

CARACTÉRISTIQUES

  • HDR 10

    Oui

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

  • Couleur calibrée en usine

    Oui

  • Calibration HW

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Mode Lecture

    Oui

  • Faiblesse de la couleur

    Oui

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • VRR

    Oui

  • Black Stabilizer

    Oui

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Oui

  • Crosshair

    Oui

  • Compteur FPS

    Oui

  • Touche définie par l’utilisateur

    Oui

  • Switch d’entrée automatique

    Oui

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Oui

INFOS

  • Nom du produit

    UltraGear

  • Année

    Y24

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • HDMI

    2.1 x 2

  • Version DP

    1.4

  • Port USB montant

    Oui 3.0

  • Port USB descendants

    Oui 3.0 x 2

  • Sortie SPDIF (sortie audio numérique optique)

    Oui

  • Sortie casque

    3 pôles (Audio uniquement)

PUISSANCE

  • Type

    Alimentation externe (Adaptateur)

  • Entrée AC

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Consommation électrique (Typ.)

    37.7W

  • Consommation d’énergie (mode veille)

    Moins de 0.5W

  • Consommation électrique (DC Off)

    Moins de 0.3W

ACCESSOIRE

  • HDMI

    Oui 2.1

  • Display Port

    Oui

  • USB A à B

    Oui

  • Télécommande

    Oui

ECRAN

  • Taille [pouce]

    26.5

  • Taille [cm]

    67.3

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Dalle

    OLED

  • Format de l'image

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    111mm

  • Luminosité (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Luminosité (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275 cd/m²

  • Gamme de couleurs (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90.0% (CIE1976)

  • Gamme de couleurs (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Profondeur de couleur (nombre de couleurs)

    1.07B

  • Taux de contraste (min.)

    1200000:1

  • Taux de contraste (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Temps de réponse

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Taux de rafraîchissement (max.) [Hz]

    240Hz

  • Angle de vision (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

APPLICATION LOGICIELLE

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    Oui

  • Dual Controller

    Oui

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Oui

MÉCANIQUE

  • Réglages de la position de l'écran

    Inclinaison/Hauteur/Pivotement

  • Installation au mur [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

UNITÉ DE CAPTEUR (PANNEAU)

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.2292mm×0.2292mm

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

Ce qu’ils en pensent

Trouver à proximité

Découvrez ce produit autour de vous.

