27'' (67.3 cm) | Moniteur gaming OLED 16/9ème | Résolution QHD 2560 x 1440
20231030161419_27GS95QE EU (E).pdf
  • Offre de précommande : 100€ de remise immédiate !. En savoir plus

LG 27GS95QE-B

27'' (67.3 cm) | Moniteur gaming OLED 16/9ème | Résolution QHD 2560 x 1440

vue avant
Le moniteur de jeu UltraGear™ OLED.

Né pour jouer

Le moniteur de jeu OLED plus lumineux avec un temps de réponse de 240 Hz et 0,03 ms (GtG).

Écran

OLED 27 pouces QHD (2 560 x 1 440)

HDR400 True Black / DCI-P3 98,5 %**

Anti-reflet / Faible réflexion

Vitesse

Taux de rafraîchissement de 240 Hz 

Temps de réponse de 0,03 ms (GtG)

QHD@240 HZ avec le HDMI 2.1

Technologie

NVIDIA® compatible G-SYNC®

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

**DCI-P3 typique 98,5 %, Minimum 90 %.

*La luminosité du moniteur est comparée au modèle précédent, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.

Moniteur OLED QHD 27 pouces.

Le OLED QHD 27 pouces plus lumineux

De la brillance pour tous vos jeux

Immergez-vous dans les jeux grâce au modèle OLED, en gardant les scènes lumineuses, tout en offrant des couleurs éclatantes, quelque soit le jeu.
Améliorez votre expérience de jeux grâce à cet écran OLED plein d’éclat.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

*La luminosité du moniteur est comparée au modèle précédent, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.

de 275 nits à 1 000 nits

OLED toujours lumineux

Ce moniteur à une luminosité de 275 nits en utilisation standard et peut atteindre 1 000 nits en luminosité maximum. Vous pouvez être sûr que vous ne jouerez pas dans l’obscurité, car le nouvel OLED garde les visuels brillants et éclatants.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

*275 nits est la luminosité typique à un niveau d’image moyen de 100 %.

DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400/DCI-P3 98,5 %

L’explosion des couleurs

Le HDR TRUE BLACK 400 donne vie à toutes les scènes, qu’elles soient lumineuses ou sombres, grâce à des détails réalistes et à un taux de contraste de 1,5 M.

Immergez-vous dans les jeux avec un monde plus animé, créé par DCI-P3 98,5 % (Typ).

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

*TrueBlack 400 est à un niveau d’image moyen de 10 %, et 1,5 m:1 est le rapport de contraste à un niveau d’image moyen de 25 %.

[Astuce] Comment profiter de jeux OLED plus lumineux ?

Pour profiter d’une expérience OLED plus lumineuse dans l’environnement jeux, éteignez le mode Économie d’énergie intelligente.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

*Le mode économie d’énergie intelligente est appliqué par défaut pour optimiser la consommation d’énergie, mais vous pouvez profiter d’une expérience de jeux plus lumineuse en l’éteignant.

*Sélectionnez « Off » pour désactiver le mode d’économie d’énergie intelligente (Général → Économie d’énergie intelligente → Off).

*La consommation d’énergie peut augmenter lorsque le mode Économie d’énergie intelligente est désactivé.

Anti-reflet et faible réflexion.

Anti-reflet et faible réflexion

Afficher uniquement votre jeu

L'application de la technologie antireflet et faible réflexion peut offrir une meilleure expérience visuelle partout en réduisant la distraction de l'écran, même dans un environnement lumineux.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

Logo Lumière bleue réduite Couleur éclatante.

Conservez une expérience de jeux éclatante, préserver le confort de vos yeux grâce à la technologie Lumière bleue réduite Couleur éclatante de LG.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

*La fonctionnalité ci-dessus peut varier selon l’environnement ou les conditions d’utilisations informatiques de l’utilisateur.

*Les panneaux LG OLED ont été certifiés par UL.

Écran OLED avec 240 Hz et 0,03 ms(GtG).

Écran OLED avec 240 Hz et 0,03 ms (GtG)

OLED à la vitesse de la lumière

Le nouveau moniteur LG UltraGear™ offre une vitesse ultra rapide avec un taux de rafraîchissement de 240 Hz et un temps de réponse de 0,03 ms (GtG) sur l’écran OLED.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

Vitesse incroyable,
taux de rafraichissement OLED de 240 Hz

Une vitesse ultra-rapide de 240 Hz permet aux joueurs de voir l’image suivante plus rapidement, tout en la faisant apparaître de manière fluide. Les joueurs peuvent ainsi réagir rapidement face à leurs adversaires et viser facilement leurs cibles.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

Temps de réponse extrêmement rapide de 0,03 ms

Avec un temps de réponse de 0,03 ms (GtG), qui réduit le processus d’image inversée et confère aux objets un rendu clair, vous pouvez profiter du jeu avec des mouvements plus doux et une fluidité visuelle surréaliste.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

QHD OLED@240HZ avec le HDMI 2.1.

QHD OLED@240HZ avec le HDMI 2.1

Amplifiez votre puissance de jeu grâce à l'écran OLED

Le 27GS95QE est capable d'atteindre un taux de rafraîchissement de 240 Hz grâce à la norme HDMI 2.1. Cela signifie que les joueurs peuvent profiter pleinement de la résolution QHD et de la fréquence de 240 Hz, que ce soit par DisplayPort ou HDMI.

*Il prend en charge un taux de rafraîchissement rapide allant jusqu'à 240 Hz. Une carte graphique prenant en charge HDMI 2.1, ainsi que le câble HDMI 2.1 (inclus dans l'emballage) sont nécessaires pour fonctionner correctement.

La carte graphique est vendue séparément.

Une technologie centrée sur une expérience de jeu fluide

Une technologie centrée sur une expérience de jeu fluide.

NVIDIA® compatible G-SYNC®

Le 27GS95QE est un moniteur compatible G-SYNC® testé par NVIDIA et officiellement validé, qui peut vous offrir une bonne expérience de jeu sans déchirures ni saccades.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Grâce à la technologie FreeSync™ Premium Pro, les joueurs peuvent profiter de mouvements fluides et harmonieux dans les jeux ultra-dynamiques en haute résolution. Elle permet d’éliminer de façon significative toutes les saccades et déchirures d’écran.

Conception centrée sur le joueur

Améliorez votre expérience de jeu grâce au nouvel éclairage Hexagon et à la conception sans bordure sur les 4 côtés. La base ajustable prend en charge la rotation, l'inclinaison, la hauteur et le pivotement, ce qui vous permet de jouer plus confortablement.

Conception centrée sur le joueur.

Moniteur pivotable et ajustable.

Pivotement

Moniteur ajustable en inclinaison / hauteur.

Inclinaison / Hauteur

Moniteur rotatif et réglable.

Rotation

Moniteur de conception sans bordures.

Conception sans bordures

Télécommande UltraGear™

Réglez et contrôlez en même temps

Avec la télécommande UltraGear™, vous pouvez facilement régler et contrôler votre moniteur en l’allumant ou en l’éteignant, en ajustant le son, en changeant de mode, etc.

*La télécommande du moniteur est incluse dans l’emballage.

Sortie pour écouteurs 4 pôles.

Sortie pour écouteurs 4 pôles

Plugin pour un effet sonore immersif

Profitez de vos jeux tout en participant au chat vocal, en vous connectant facilement à la sortie pour écouteurs à 4 pôles. De plus, vous pouvez vous sentir encore plus immergé grâce au son 3D virtuel avec le casque DTS :X.

*Casque audio vendu séparément.

Interface graphique de jeux

Interface graphique de jeux primée

Les joueurs peuvent utiliser l’affichage à l’écran ainsi que le contrôle à l’écran pour personnaliser facilement les paramétrages, du réglage des options de base du moniteur à l’enregistrement de la « clé définie par l’utilisateur » qui permet à l’utilisateur de définir un raccourci.

*Pour télécharger la dernière version de contrôle à l’écran, rendez-vous sur LG.COM.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

Protégez votre écran grâce à OLED Care

L'OLED Care permet d'éviter l'image rémanente ou la combustion interne de l'écran, qui se produisent lorsqu'il change la nouvelle image après l’affichage sur une longue période d’une image statique à fort contraste.

*Cette fonctionnalité n'est disponible qu'avec la télécommande incluse dans l'emballage.

Dynamic Action Sync

Avec Dynamic Action Sync, les joueurs peuvent capturer des moments critiques en temps réel, réduire les délais d’entrée et répondre rapidement à leurs adversaires.

Black Stabilizer

Le Black Stabilizer permet aux joueurs d’éviter les snipers embusqués dans des recoins obscurs et de s’extraire rapidement des situations au moment de l’explosion.

Crosshair

Le point de la cible est fixé au centre pour renforcer la précision du tir.

Compteur FPS

Le compteur de FPS vous permet de voir si tout se charge bien.  Que vous fassiez de l’édition, que vous jouiez à des jeux ou que vous regardiez un film, chaque image compte, et avec le compteur FPS, vous disposerez de données en temps réel.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

*La fonctionnalité Crosshair n'est pas disponible lorsque le compteur FPS est activé.

*Le compteur FPS peut afficher une valeur qui dépasse la fréquence de rafraîchissement maximale du moniteur.

Studio d’étalonnage LG.

Studio d’étalonnage LG

Couleurs précises mises à jour

Optimisez les performances des couleurs en utilisant l’étalonnage matériel du studio d’étalonnage de LG, en tirant le meilleur parti du large spectre de couleurs et de la consistance de l’écran LG QHD OLED.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle. 

*Le logiciel et le capteur de calibrage ne sont pas inclus dans l’emballage. Pour télécharger la dernière version du logiciel de studio de calibrage de LG, visitez le site LG.COM.

Imprimer

Toutes les caractéristiques

DIMENSIONS/POIDS

  • Dimension avec support (L x H x P) [mm]

    604.4 x 574.4 x 258mm (UP) / 604.4 x 464.4 x 258mm (DOWN)

  • Dimension sans support (L x H x P) [mm]

    604.4 x 350.6 x 45.3mm

  • Dimension du colis (L x H x P) [mm]

    808 x 181 x 532mm

  • Poids avec le support [kg]

    7.35kg

  • Poids sans le support [kg]

    5.05kg

  • Poids du colis [kg]

    11.0kg

CARACTÉRISTIQUES

  • HDR 10

    Oui

  • Effet HDR

    Oui

  • Couleur calibrée en usine

    Oui

  • Calibration HW

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Mode Lecture

    Oui

  • Faiblesse de la couleur

    Oui

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • VRR

    Oui

  • Black Stabilizer

    Oui

  • Crosshair

    Oui

  • Compteur FPS

    Oui

  • Touche définie par l’utilisateur

    Oui

  • Switch d’entrée automatique

    Oui

  • Éclairage LED RVB

    Hexagon Lighting

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Oui

INFOS

  • Nom du produit

    UltraGear

  • Année

    Y24

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • HDMI

    Oui(2ea, 2.1)

  • DisplayPort

    Oui(1ea)

  • Version DP

    1.4 (DSC)

  • Port USB montant

    Oui(1ea/ver3.0)

  • Port USB descendants

    Oui(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Sortie casque

    4-Pole(Sound+Mic)

SON

  • DTS HP:X

    Oui

PUISSANCE

  • Type

    Alimentation externe (adaptateur)

  • Entrée AC

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Consommation électrique (Typ.)

    37.7W

  • Consommation électrique (max.)

    37.7W

  • Consommation d’énergie (Energy Star)

    25W

  • Consommation d’énergie (mode veille)

    Moins de 0.5W

  • Consommation électrique (DC Off)

    Moins de 0.3W

ACCESSOIRE

  • HDMI

    Oui (ver 2.1)

  • Display Port

    Oui

  • USB A à B

    Oui

  • Télécommande

    Oui

ECRAN

  • Taille [pouce]

    26.5

  • Taille [cm]

    67.3

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Dalle

    OLED

  • Format de l'image

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2292 x 0.2292mm

  • Luminosité (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Gamme de couleurs (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90.0% (CIE1976)

  • Gamme de couleurs (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Profondeur de couleur (nombre de couleurs)

    1.07B

  • Taux de contraste (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Temps de réponse

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Taux de rafraîchissement (max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Angle de vision (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

APPLICATION LOGICIELLE

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    Oui

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Oui

MÉCANIQUE

  • Réglages de la position de l'écran

    Inclinaison/Hauteur/Orientation/Ratation

  • Installation au mur [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

