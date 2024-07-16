Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
24'' (60.4 cm) | Moniteur gaming VA 16/9ème | Résolution FHD 1920 x 1080
Classe énergétique : UE
24GS50F EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE

Classe énergétique : UE
LG 24GS50F-B

24'' (60.4 cm) | Moniteur gaming VA 16/9ème | Résolution FHD 1920 x 1080

vue avant
Logo UltraGear™.

Né pour jouer

Image d'une voiture de course roulant à la vitesse de la lumière à l'intérieur d'un moniteur UltraGear.

Débutez à pleine vitesse.
Prenez les devants.

Redéfinissez votre jeu avec un taux de rafraîchissement de 180 Hz.

Écran

Écran FHD 24 pouces (1920 x 1080)

HDR 10

Vitesse

Taux de rafraîchissement 180 Hz

1ms MBR

Technologie

AMD FreeSync™

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l'utilisation réelle.

Taux de rafraîchissement 180 Hz

Vitesse augmentée.
Nouveau standard.

Nous avons augmenté la vitesse standard jusqu’à 180 Hz. Profitez d’images ultra nettes et fluides avec un taux de rafraîchissement 180 Hz, qui charge 180 images par seconde.

Une image de comparaison entre un jeu dynamique avec un faible taux de rafraîchissement et une image nette avec un taux de rafraîchissement élevé de 180 Hz.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

*Comparaison du taux de rafraîchissement 60 Hz (image de gauche) et du taux de rafraîchissement 180 Hz.

Images dynamiques et rapides d'avions de chasse

1ms MBR

Une vitesse incroyable pour une victoire

Le 1ms MBR offre une expérience de jeu fluide, réduisant le flou et les images fantômes. Des objets rapides et dynamiques au cœur de l’action peuvent donner aux joueurs un avantage concurrentiel.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

*La réduction de flou de mouvement 1ms entraîne une réduction de la luminosité et les fonctionnalités ci-dessous ne peuvent pas être utilisées lorsqu’elle est activée : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)

*Des scintillements sont susceptibles d’apparaître lors de l’utilisation du 1ms MBR.

HDR 10

Vivez l’intensité du combat avec une couleur authentique

Le moniteur reproduit des couleurs haute-fidélité avec HDR 10, permettant aux joueurs des couleurs spectaculaires pensées par les développeurs de jeux, quel que soit le champ de bataille.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l'utilisation réelle.

Images de voitures plus claires, plus fluides et plus rapides

AMD FreeSync™ 

Plus clair, plus fluide et plus rapide

Grâce à la technologie FreeSync™, les joueurs peuvent profiter de mouvements fluides et harmonieux dans les jeux ultra-dynamiques en haute résolution. Elle permet d’éliminer de façon significative toutes les saccades et déchirures d’écran.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

*Comparaison du mode « Désactivé » (OFF) (image de gauche) et AMD FreeSync™.

Conçu pour les joueurs

Améliorez votre expérience de jeu avec un écran au design presque sans bords sur 3 côtés pour une vue immersive et une base ajustable vous permettant de jouer plus confortablement.

Icône de moniteur de conception sans bordures.

Conception sans bordures

Icône réglable en inclinaison.

Inclinaison

Deux images du moniteur montrant l'avant et l'arrière du moniteur.
  • Icône HDMI.

    HDMI

  • Icône DisplayPort.

    DisplayPort

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l'utilisation réelle.

Interface graphique de jeux

Adaptez à votre style de jeu

Les joueurs peuvent utiliser l’affichage à l’écran et l’OnScreen Control pour personnaliser les paramétrages, du réglage des options de base à l’enregistrement de la « clé définie par l’utilisateur » qui permet à l’utilisateur de créer un raccourci.

*Pour télécharger la dernière version d’OnScreen Control à l’écran, rendez-vous sur LG.COM.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

Dynamic Action Sync

Réduire le décalage d'entrée avec Dynamic Action Sync, les joueurs peuvent capturer des moments critiques en temps réel et répondre rapidement à leurs adversaires.

Black Stabilizer

Le Black Stabilizer aide les joueurs à détecter les tireurs embusqués dans les coins les plus sombres et à éviter les explosions éclair.

Crosshair

Le point de la cible est fixé au centre pour renforcer la précision du tir.

Compteur FPS

Le compteur FPS vous permet de voir si tout se charge bien. Que vous éditiez, jouiez à des jeux ou regardiez un film, chaque image compte, et avec le compteur FPS, vous aurez les données en temps réel.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

*La fonctionnalité Crosshair n’est pas disponible lorsque le compteur FPS est activé.

*Le compteur FPS peut afficher une valeur qui dépasse la fréquence de rafraîchissement maximale du moniteur.

*FPS (Frame Per Second) Compteur : Mesure du nombre d'images par seconde.

Caractéristiques clés

  • Taille [pouce]

    23.7

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Dalle

    VA

  • Format de l'image

    16:9

  • Gamme de couleurs (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Luminosité (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/㎡

  • Taux de rafraîchissement (max.) [Hz]

    180

  • Temps de réponse

    5ms (GtG)

  • Réglages de la position de l'écran

    Inclinaison

INFOS

  • Nom du produit

    UltraGear

  • Année

    Y24

ECRAN

  • Taille [pouce]

    23.7

  • Format de l'image

    16:9

  • Dalle

    VA

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2739 x 0.2739

  • Profondeur de couleur (nombre de couleurs)

    16.7M

  • Angle de vision (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Luminosité (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/㎡

  • Taux de contraste (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Temps de réponse

    5ms (GtG)

  • Gamme de couleurs (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Courbure

    Non

  • Taux de rafraîchissement (max.) [Hz]

    180

  • Gamme de couleurs (Min.)

    NTSC 68%(CIE1931)

  • Taux de contraste (min.)

    1800:1

  • Luminosité (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200cd/㎡

  • Taille [cm]

    60.4

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • HDMI

    Oui(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Oui(1ea)

  • Version DP

    1.4

  • Sortie casque

    3-Pole(Sound only)

CARACTÉRISTIQUES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    Oui

  • Black Stabilizer

    Oui

  • Crosshair

    Oui

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Oui

  • Compteur FPS

    Oui

  • Effet HDR

    Oui

  • Mode Lecture

    Oui

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Oui

MÉCANIQUE

  • Réglages de la position de l'écran

    Inclinaison

  • Installation au mur [mm]

    75 x 75

DIMENSIONS/POIDS

  • Dimension du colis (L x H x P) [mm]

    710 x 400 x 156mm

  • Dimension avec support (L x H x P) [mm]

    539.5 x 414.2 x 195.6

  • Dimension sans support (L x H x P) [mm]

    539.5 x 322.2 x 39mm

  • Poids du colis [kg]

    5.3kg

  • Poids avec le support [kg]

    3.55kg

  • Poids sans le support [kg]

    2.95kg

PUISSANCE

  • Entrée AC

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Consommation électrique (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Consommation d’énergie (Energy Star)

    15.7W

  • Consommation d’énergie (mode veille)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Consommation électrique (Typ.)

    16W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSOIRE

  • HDMI

    Oui

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

