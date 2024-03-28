Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Moniteur UltraWide incurvé 49" Dual QHD
49WQ95C EU (E).pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit

Fonctionnalités

Galerie

Caractéristiques

Avis

Assistance

Où acheter

Moniteur UltraWide incurvé 49" Dual QHD

49WQ95C EU (E).pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit
LG 49WQ95C-W

Moniteur UltraWide incurvé 49" Dual QHD

vue avant

Écran incurvé UltraWide™

de LG

Écran Nano IPS™

DQHD 49 pouces (5120 x 1440) 144 Hz

Couleur

DCI-P3 98 % (typique)

VESA Display HDR™  400

Connectivité

USB Type-C™

Dual Controller (commutateur KVM)

UltraWide Dual QHD (5120X1440)

Allez au-delà du multitâche

Un moniteur UltraWide 32:9 Dual QHD (5120 x 1440) avec un espace de pixels doublé de 27 pouces QHD 16:9 sur un seul écran. Avec 70 % de pixels en plus par rapport à la résolution FHD 32: 9 (3840 x 1080), vous pouvez aller au-delà du multitâche avec un multiplex multi-format.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

* Pour certains modèles MAC équipés d’une carte graphique Intel, la résolution maximum n’est pas prise en charge lorsque l’USB-C est connecté.

Montre que le 49WQ95C affiche beaucoup plus d’images et de fenêtres en simultané, ce qui permet de gagner du temps pour le travail visuel.

Contenu visuel

Gagnez du temps en changeant moins de fenêtre.

Avec le 49WQ95C, affichez plus d’images et fenêtres en simultané, gagnez du temps pour le travail visuel.

Il montre le 49WQ95C qui affiche des outils de montage vidéo avec toute la timeline.

Contenu animé

Gérer toute la chronologie

Affichez les vignettes des fichiers sources et téléchargez les fichiers sur la timeline sans changer de fenêtre.

Montre le 49WQ95C qui affiche des outils pour le travail du son avec toute la timeline sur un seul écran.

Contenu sonore

Travaillez en simultané

Consultez le storyboard avec toute la chronologie sur un seul écran quand vous travaillez sur de la musique.

Montre deux moniteurs 49WQ95C empilés.

Travail de bureau

Agrandissez
votre espace
de travail

Empilez les moniteurs et obtenez un écran équivalent à 4 moniteurs de

27 p et un espace de bureau plus grand et rangé.

*Le nombre de pistes et de vidéos affichées peut varier en fonction des réglages que vous avez configurés.

*Les pieds et supports nécessaires au montage vertical ne sont pas inclus avec le produit et doivent être achetés séparément.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

Dual Controller (commutateur KVM)

Contrôlez plusieurs appareils avec un seul moniteur

Le Dual Controller vous permet de travailler avec plusieurs appareils avec seul moniteur, un clavier et une souris. Glissez et déposez tout simplement les fichiers de différents appareils sur votre moniteur unique.

L’image simule un dual controller avec la scène où le moniteur est connecté à la fois à un ordinateur portable et à un ordinateur de bureau. Le moniteur affiche l’écran de chaque appareil en simultané.

*Les câbles inclus dans l’emballage sont USB-C, HDMI et DP.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

L’écran Nano IPS™ de LG supporte un large spectre de couleurs, 98 % de la gamme de couleurs DCI-P3 et offre une reproduction des couleurs éclatante avec la prise en charge de VESA Display HDR™400.

Précision des couleurs exceptionnelle, angle de vision large

L’écran Nano IPS™ de LG supporte un large spectre de couleurs, 98 % de la gamme de couleurs DCI-P3 et offre une reproduction des couleurs éclatante avec la prise en charge de VESA Display HDR™400.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

Écran Nano IPS™

Le moniteur LG Nano IPS™ affiche une précision des couleurs exceptionnelle avec un angle de vision large.

DCI-P3 98 %

Avec une couverture de 98 % du spectre DCI-P3, c’est une excellente solution pour l’affichage précis des couleurs.

VESA HDR™ 400

Le HDR400 (plage dynamique élevée) prend en charge des niveaux de couleur et de luminosité spécifiques.

Protégez vos yeux avec les fonctions Eye-care

  • Mode Lecture 

  • Couleur éclatante Lumière bleue réduite

Couleur éclatante Lumière bleue réduite

La technologie Live Color Low Blue Light de LG avec la certification d’affichage TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® protège vos yeux contre la lumière bleue en combinant des réglages matériels et logiciels RVB tout en maintenant une qualité de couleur vive.

*ID de certification TÜV Rheinland (Faible émission de lumière - Hardware Solution) : 1111255908.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

Luminosité auto avec capteur de luminosité ambiante

Le capteur réagit à la lumière, ce qui rend l’écran plus lumineux dans les zones lumineuses et plus sombre dans l’obscurité. Il offre un environnement de travail confortable.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

USB Type-C™

Connectivité facile

Le port USB Type-C™ permet le transfert d’écran et de données et le chargement du périphérique connecté, permettant ainsi de tout faire avec votre ordinateur portable, tout ça avec un seul câble.

Le port USB Type-C™ permet le transfert d’écran et de données et le chargement du périphérique connecté, permettant ainsi de tout faire avec votre ordinateur portable, tout ça avec un seul câble.

*Pour fonctionner correctement, le câble USB Type-C™ inclus dans l’emballage doit être connecté au port USB Type-C™ du moniteur.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

Transmission d’énergie allant jusqu’à 90 W

Grâce à la technologie de transmission d’énergie USB-C™, vous pouvez alimenter un moniteur tout en chargeant l’ordinateur portable connecté (jusqu’à 90 W) simultanément.

Une expérience de jeu immersive

Plongez en plein cœur du jeu avec l’arrière-plan graphique exceptionnel fourni par un taux de rafraîchissement de 144 Hz, compatible NVDIA G-sync® et AMD Free Sync™ ainsi que les fonctionnalités d’aide au jeu.

L’image décrit le taux de rafraîchissement de 144 Hz. La moitié de l’image montre très nettement une voiture à pleine vitesse, tandis que l’autre moitié est plus floue.

Taux de rafraîchissement 144 Hz 

Écran rapide, gameplay fluide

Une vitesse ultra-rapide de 144 Hz  permet aux joueurs de voir l’image suivante plus rapidement tout en la rendant plus fluide. Les joueurs peuvent ainsi réagir rapidement face à leurs adversaires et viser facilement leurs cibles.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

*Pour activer les 144 Hz, vous avez besoin d’une carte graphique qui prend en charge DSC et le DisplayPort 1.4.

L’image de gauche simule une utilisation sans NVIDIA® G-SYNC® et AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro. L’image de droite simule la scène avec une réduction des déchirures et des saccades de l’écran en appliquant NVIDIA® G-SYNC® et AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.


NVIDIA® compatible G-SYNC®

Un moniteur compatible G-SYNC® testé par NVIDIA et officiellement validé, qui peut vous offrir une bonne expérience de jeu sans déchirures ni saccades.


AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Grâce à la technologie FreeSync™ Premium Pro, les joueurs peuvent profiter de mouvements fluides et harmonieux dans les jeux ultra-dynamiques en haute résolution. Elle permet d’éliminer pratiquement toutes les saccades et déchirures d’écran.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

Dynamic Action Sync

Réduisez le délai d’affichage grâce à Dynamic Action Sync afin de permettre aux joueurs de percevoir les moments clés en temps réel.

Black Stabilizer

Le Black Stabilizer permet aux joueurs d’éviter les snipers embusqués dans des recoins obscurs et s’échapper rapidement des situations qui dégénèrent.

Crosshair

Le point de la cible est fixé au centre pour renforcer la précision du tir.

Il montre deux haut-parleurs stéréo de 10 W avec MaxxAudio® en bas du moniteur.

Waves MaxxAudio®

Système sonore immersif

Cet écran au design élancé est doté de bords fins sur trois côtés, qui contribuent à offrir une image d’un réalisme et d’une précision inégalés que rien ne vient distraire. Les haut-parleurs stéréo 10 W MaxxAudio® ajoutent la touche finale à cette expérience immersive.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

Design ergonomique

Soyez élégant et plus ergonomique

La flexibilité accrue offre un réglage ergonomique de la hauteur, de l’inclinaison et de la rotation, pour que votre moniteur s’adapte à la position qui vous convient le mieux.

Icône de hauteur

Hauteur 110 mm

Icône d’inclinaison

Inclin. -5~20˚

Icône de pivot

Pivot -15~15˚

Téléchargement de manuels et de logiciels

Téléchargez les manuels et les logiciels de vos produits.

TÉLÉCHARGEMENT DES MANUELS TÉLÉCHARGEMENT DE LOGICIELS
Imprimer

Toutes les caractéristiques

DIMENSIONS/POIDS

  • Dimension avec support (L x H x P) [mm]

    1215.1 x 585.8 x 281.0 mm

  • Dimension sans support (L x H x P) [mm]

    1215.1 x 365.7 x 114.2 mm

  • Dimension du colis (L x H x P) [mm]

    1330 x 298 x 490 mm

  • Poids avec le support [kg]

    14.7 kg

  • Poids sans le support [kg]

    12.6 kg

  • Poids du colis [kg]

    19.6 kg

CARACTÉRISTIQUES

  • HDR 10

    Oui

  • Dolby Vision™

    Non

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • Effet HDR

    Oui

  • Technologie Mini-LED

    Non

  • Technologie Nano IPS™

    Oui

  • True Wide Pol. Avancé

    Non

  • Couleur calibrée en usine

    Oui

  • Calibration HW

    Non

  • Luminosité automatique

    Oui

  • Capteur de luminosité automatique

    Non

  • Anti-scintillement

    Oui

  • Capteur de présence

    Non

  • Front Sensor

    Non

  • Mode Lecture

    Oui

  • Température de couleur

    Non

  • Faiblesse de la couleur

    Oui

  • Mode Pathologie

    Non

  • Super Resolution+

    Oui

  • Technologie de réduction du flou de mouvement.

    Non

  • Mode Rotation et Miroir

    Non

  • Commutateur d’entrée de basculement

    Non

  • Focus View

    Non

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Mode Négatoscope

    Non

  • Eclairage

    Non

  • VRR

    Oui

  • Black Stabilizer

    Oui

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Oui

  • Crosshair

    Oui

  • Compteur FPS

    Non

  • OverClocking

    Non

  • Touche définie par l’utilisateur

    Oui

  • Switch d’entrée automatique

    Non

  • Éclairage LED RVB

    Non

  • PBP

    Oui (2PBP)

  • PIP

    Oui

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Oui

  • Caméra

    Non

  • Micro

    Non

  • Autres (fonctionnalités)

    KVM intégré et filtre anti-lumière bleue avancé

INFOS

  • Nom du produit

    49WQ95C-W

  • Année

    2022

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • HDMI

    Oui x2

  • DisplayPort

    Oui x1

  • Version DP

    1.4

  • USB-C

    Oui x1

  • USB-C (résolution max. à Hz)

    5120 X 1440 @ 144Hz

  • USB-C (Transmission de données)

    Oui

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • Chaînage en série

    Non

  • Port USB montant

    Oui (2.0 x1)

  • Port USB descendants

    Oui (3.0 x2)

  • KVM intégré

    Oui

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    Non

  • Sortie SPDIF (sortie audio numérique optique)

    Non

  • Entrée audio

    Non

  • Entrée micro

    Non

  • Sortie casque

    Oui (3 pôles)

  • Line out

    Non

PUISSANCE

  • Type

    Alimentation intégré

  • Entrée AC

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Consommation électrique (Typ.)

    103W

  • Consommation électrique (max.)

    200W

  • Consommation d’énergie (mode veille)

    0.4W

  • Consommation électrique (DC Off)

    Moins de 0.3W

STANDARDS

  • KC (pour la République de Corée)

    Oui

  • DEEE

    2,08

  • CE

    Oui

ACCESSOIRE

  • Cordon d’alimentation

    Blanc/1.5m

  • Adaptateur

    Non

  • Rapport d’étalonnage (papier)

    Oui

  • DVI-D (couleur/longueur)

    Non

  • HDMI (couleur/longueur)

    Blanc/1.5m

  • Câble USB3.0 (upstream)

    Non

  • VGA

    Non

  • DVI-D

    Non

  • HDMI

    Oui

  • Thunderbolt

    Non

  • USB-C

    Oui

  • Display Port

    Oui

  • USB A à B

    Non

  • Télécommande

    Non

  • Autres (accessoire)

    Support de câble

ECRAN

  • Taille [pouce]

    49"

  • Taille [cm]

    124,46 cm

  • Resolution

    5120x1440

  • Dalle

    IPS

  • Format de l'image

    32:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.234 x 0.234 mm

  • Luminosité (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240 cd/m²

  • Luminosité (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Gamme de couleurs (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Gamme de couleurs (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Profondeur de couleur (nombre de couleurs)

    16.7M

  • Bit

    8bit

  • Taux de contraste (min.)

    700:1

  • Taux de contraste (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Traitement de surface

    Anti-reflet

  • Temps de réponse

    5ms (GtG)

  • Taux de rafraîchissement (max.) [Hz]

    144 Hz

  • Angle de vision (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Courbure

    3800R

APPLICATION LOGICIELLE

  • Qubyx

    Non

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    Non

  • Dual Controller

    Oui

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Oui

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    Non

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    Non

SON

  • Haut-parleurs

    10W x2

  • Conectivité Bluetooth

    Non

  • DTS HP:X

    Non

  • Maxx Audio

    Non

  • Rich Bass

    Oui

MÉCANIQUE

  • Conception sans bord

    Design à 3 côtés sans bords virtuels

  • Bouton d’alimentation mécanique

    Inclinaison/Ajustement Hauteur/Rotation

  • Réglages de la position de l'écran

    Inclinaison/Ajustement Hauteur/Rotation

  • Installation au mur [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

Ce qu’ils en pensent

Acheter

vue avant

LG 49WQ95C-W

Moniteur UltraWide incurvé 49" Dual QHD

49WQ95C EU (E).pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit