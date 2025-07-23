Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Days TV Audio

Du 4 au 24 août 2025

LG Member Days

Des remises exclusives sur une sélection de

Téléviseurs et Barres de son.

Offres réservées aux membres LG.

LG Member Days

Les produits de l'offre

Se connecter S'inscrire
LG Member Days

Ne passez pas à coté

Se connecter S'inscrire
LG Days Electroménager

Jusqu'au 24 août 2025

Electroménager

Redoublez d'efficacité et profitez de remises exceptionnelles sur une sélection de produits Electroménagers.

Découvrir
LG Days TV & Audio

Jusqu'au 24 août 2025

TV & Audio

Equipez-vous du meilleur avec nos offres exclusives sur une sélection de Téléviseurs et Barres de son.

Découvrir
LG Days Informatique

Jusqu'au 24 août 2025

Informatique

Décuplez votre productivité en d'avantages exclusifs sur une sélection de Moniteurs et PC portables.

Découvrir
icon 1

Offre de bienvenue

5% de remise* sur votre 1ère commande

en vous inscrivant dès maintenant !

icon 3

Livraison
offerte

sur certaines catégories de produits*.

icon 2

Paiement personnalisé

Paiement CB 3 ou 4 fois sans frais.