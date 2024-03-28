Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Réfrigérateur Combiné 70 cm de large I 462L | E | Écran tactile Metal Touch | Compresseur Smart Inverter
MEZ68517654_GBB569MCAZN_345636 update.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit

Fonctionnalités

Galerie

Caractéristiques

Avis

Assistance

Où acheter

  • Super Deals : 30% de remise. Offre réservée aux membres LG. En savoir plus

Réfrigérateur Combiné 70 cm de large I 462L | E | Écran tactile Metal Touch | Compresseur Smart Inverter

MEZ68517654_GBB569MCAZN_345636 update.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit
LG GBB569MCAZN

Réfrigérateur Combiné 70 cm de large I 462L | E | Écran tactile Metal Touch | Compresseur Smart Inverter

Fresh Balancer

Présentation

Découvrez les bénéfices du système Fresh Balancer des réfrigérateurs LG avec notre expert produit.

Clayette rétractable

Présentation

Découvrez les ajustements et aménagements offerts par la clayette rétractable et rabattable du réfrigérateur avec notre expert produit.

Démonstration des aliments qui restent frais avec NatureFRESH

NatureFRESH™

Enchantez vos sens avec NatureFRESH™

Vos aliments plus frais que jamais. Enchantez vos sens en conservant un contrôle continu de la température avec NatureFRESH™.

Salade cuisinée dans une assiette en bois

LINEARCooling™

Gardez la fraicheur des aliments plus longtemps

Le compresseur linéaire LG Inverter aide à maintenir l'apparence et le goût des produits frais plus longtemps en réduisant les fluctuations de température.
Impact du froid homogène sur une pomme

Froid uniforme 24 heures sur 24

Contrôle précis de la température.
Rideau d'air froid produit par le réfrigérateur
DoorCoolingTM

Un froid homogène plus rapidement

32 plus rapide grace à l'action du rideau d'air froid.

*Basé sur des tests effectués par UL (comparant le temps nécessaire pour que la température passe de 24,8°C à 8°C, entre le modèle GBB60NSZHE sans DoorCooling et le modèle GBB72NSDFN avec DoorCooling.

Légumes frais dans le bac Fresh Balancer
FRESHBalancerTM

Gestion optimisée de l'humidité

FRESHBalancer™ retient l'humidité en toute sécurité, tandis que les contrôleurs maintiennent l'humidité optimale pour les fruits et les légumes, en fonction du mode que vous avez défini.
Garantie de 10 ans sur le compresseur linéaire 1
Compresseur linéaire Inverter

Garantie de 10 ans sur le compresseur linéaire

Le compresseur linéaire LG Inverter est moins bruyant que le compresseur conventionnel grâce à la technologie avancée de LG. Il permet également d'économiser plus d'énergie et offre une plus grande fiabilité et une plus grande durabilité grâce à une garantie de 10 ans* sur les pièces du compresseur.

*Garantie de 10 ans sur le compresseur linéaire (Pièce seulment).

Espace rétractable pour plus de modularité
Clayette rétractable

Adapter l'espace à vos besoins

La clayette rétractable vous permet de placer des aliments de toute taille et de libérer de l'espace pour les produits plus volumineux.

SmartThinQTM

Contrôle à distance

Avec un smartphone compatible et l'application LG SmartThinQTM, vous pouvez régler à distance les paramètres de température pour que votre réfrigérateur soit prêt à accueillir vos courses*.

*Compatible avec les smartphones sous Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) ou plus récent et iOS 8 ou plus récent et requiert l'application SmartThinQTM. Un téléphone et une connexion Wifi sont requis. Le produit présenté peut différé du produit actuel.

Consignes de tri

Consigne tri

Consigne tri<br> www.quefairedemesdechets.fr

SOMMAIRE

Imprimer

DIMENSIONS

GBB569MCAZN
Capacité
462 L
Dimensions (LxHxP)
70,5 x 185 x 74 cm
Technologie principale
DoorCooling
Bénéfice additionnel
Écran tactile Metal Touch

Toutes les caractéristiques

SPECIFICATIONS GENERALES

  • Volume Utile Total (Litres)

    462 L

  • Réfrigérateur (Litres)

    329 L

  • Congélateur (Litres)

    133 L

  • Système froid ventilé (No Frost)

    Total No Frost

  • Compresseur

    Smart Inverter

  • Interface Digital

    Extérieur Metal Touch

  • Door Cooling

    OUI

REFRIGERATEUR

  • Nb clayettes total

    3

  • Dont Clayette Rétractable

    1

  • Finition aluminium

    OUI

  • Bacs à légumes

    2

  • Dont Fresh Balancer

    1

  • Balconnets contre porte

    6

  • Réfrigération express

    OUI

  • Eclairage intérieur

    LED Uniforme

CONGELATEUR

  • Pouvoir de congélation (Kg/24H)

    7

  • Autonomie en cas de coupure (Heures)

    10

  • Tiroirs

    3

  • Congélation express

    OUI

  • Finition aluminium

    OUI

  • Bac à glaçons

    OUI

SPECIFICATIONS TECHNIQUES

  • Alarme Porte Ouverte

    NON

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Oui

  • Wifi

    OUI

  • Sécurité enfant

    OUI

  • Mode Vacances

    Oui

  • Portes réversibles

    Oui

  • Portes sans déport

    NON

  • Sondes thermiques

    4

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Oui

  • Gaz Réfrigérant

    R600a

  • Consommation électrique (kWh/an)

    282

  • Niveau sonore (dB(A))

    41 dB(C)

  • Classe climatique

    SN-T

  • Classe d'efficacité énergétique (A - G)

    E

DIMENSIONS

  • Dimensions nettes (L x H x P) cm

    70,5 x 185,0 x 74

  • Dimensions colisage (L x H x P) (cm)

    74,4 x 190,3 x 78,1

  • Poids net / brut (kg)

    80 / 90

COULEUR & CODE EAN

  • Couleur

    CARBONE

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

Ce qu’ils en pensent

Acheter

LG GBB569MCAZN

Réfrigérateur Combiné 70 cm de large I 462L | E | Écran tactile Metal Touch | Compresseur Smart Inverter

MEZ68517654_GBB569MCAZN_345636 update.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit