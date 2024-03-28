Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Réfrigérateur combiné | 384L | D | 35dB(B) | Total No Frost | Compresseur Smart Inverter
GBB72PZUDN D Grade 215 kWh 35 dB.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
GBB72PZUDN D Grade 215 kWh 35 dB.pdf

GBB72PZUDN D Grade 215 kWh 35 dB.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
LG GBB72PZUDN

Réfrigérateur combiné | 384L | D | 35dB(B) | Total No Frost | Compresseur Smart Inverter

Fonctionnement du système Fresh Balancer
Fresh Balancer™

Préservez la fraîcheur

Découvrez les bénéfices du système Fresh Balancer des réfrigérateurs LG avec notre expert produit.

Démonstration de l'utilisation de la clayette dans le réfrigérateur
Clayette rétractable et rabattable

Optimisez votre espace

Découvrez les ajustements et aménagements offerts par la clayette rétractable et rabattable du réfrigérateur avec notre expert produit.
Aliments frais qui conservent toutes leurs saveurs
NatureFRESH™

Enchantez vos sens avec NatureFRESH™

Vos aliments plus frais que jamais. Enchantez vos sens en conservant un contrôle continu de la température avec NatureFRESH™.
Impact du froid homogène sur une pomme

Froid uniforme 24 heures sur 24

Contrôle précis de la température.

*Basé sur des tests effectués par UL (comparant le temps nécessaire pour que la température passe de 24,8°C à 8°C, entre le modèle GBB60NSZHE sans DoorCooling et le modèle GBB72NSDFN avec DoorCooling.

DoorCoolingTM

Offre une fraîcheur plus uniforme plus rapidement

Les boissons sont plus froides et les aliments restent frais grâce aux performances uniformes et rapides du DoorCooling ™.

*Basé sur des tests effectués par UL (comparant le temps nécessaire pour que la température passe de 24,8°C à 8°C, entre le modèle GBB60NSZHE sans DoorCooling et le modèle GBB72NSDFN avec DoorCooling.

Légumes frais conservés dans le bac Fresh Balancer
Fresh Balancer™

Gestion optimisée de l'humidité

Fresh Balancer™ retient l'humidité en toute sécurité, tandis que les contrôleurs maintiennent l'humidité optimale pour les fruits et les légumes, en fonction du mode que vous avez défini.
Viande fraiche grâce à la fonctionnalité Fresh Converter
Fresh ConverterTM

Adaptez la température

Fresh ConverterTM maintient dans des conditions optimales votre viande, votre poisson et vos légumes.
Réfrigérateur porte ouverte pour montrer ses rangements optimisés
Rangements pratiques

Confort ultime pour votre cuisine

Le porte bouteille et la clayette rétractable facilitent le rangement par type d'aliments pour une organisation pratique de votre cuisine.
Espace rétractable pour plus de modularité
Clayette rétractable

Adapter l'espace à vos besoins

La clayette rétractable vous permet de placer des aliments de toute taille et de libérer de l'espace pour les produits plus volumineux.
Espace dédié pour y déposer les bouteilles
Porte bouteille

Conçu pour y déposer 5 bouteilles

Le porte bouteille est devenu un indispensable. Il a été conçu pour y placer 5 bouteilles.
Eclairage LED pour diffuser la lumière

Soft LED

Le système d'éclairage Soft LED permet une meilleure diffusion de la lumière dans l'ensemble du réfrigérateur. Il est 39% plus lumineux que les précédents systèmes mais a été conçu pour être moins éblouissant
Un smartphone connecté à distance au réfrigérateur
SmartThinQTM

Contrôle à distance

Avec un smartphone compatible et l'application LG SmartThinQTM, vous pouvez régler à distance les paramètres de température pour que votre réfrigérateur soit prêt à accueillir vos courses*.
Réfrigérateur parfaitement intégré dans une cuisine

Silence à toute épreuve

Les cuisines sont désormais ouvertes sur nos salons. Il est alors important d’avoir un réfrigérateur ultra silencieux qui sait se rendre discret. La technologie du Compresseur LG offre un niveau sonore maîtrisé pouvant descendre jusqu’à 35 décibels, pour vous assurer un niveau de confort et de tranquillité maximum.
Consignes de tri

Consigne tri

www.quefairedemesdechets.fr

DIMENSIONS

Capacité
384 L
Dimensions (LxHxP)
59,5 x 203 x 68,2 cm
Technologie principale
Door Cooling
Bénéfice additionnel
Linear Cooling

Caractéristiques clés

  • Volume total (L)

    107

  • Dimensions de l’appareil (LxHxP, mm)

    OUI

  • Consommation électrique (kWh/an)

    SNT

  • Classe d’énergie

    384

  • Type de compresseur

    35

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    LED Uniforme

Toutes les caractéristiques

SPÉCIFICATIONS DE BASE

  • Type de produit

    Grade D

  • Classe d’énergie

    384

CAPACITÉ

  • Volume total (L)

    107

  • Volume du congélateur (L)

    277

  • Volume du réfrigérateur (L)

    78

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

  • Dimensions de l’appareil (LxHxP, mm)

    OUI

  • Poids du produit (kg)

    82

  • Profondeur sans poignée (mm)

    595×2030×682

  • Hauteur jusqu'au dessus de l'unité

    682

  • Hauteur jusqu’au-dessus de la charnière ou du cache décoratif de porte (mm)

    2135

  • Poids de l’emballage (kg)

    2030

FONCTIONS

  • LINEAR Cooling

    OUI

SYSTÈME DE GLACE ET D’EAU

  • Distributeur d’eau uniquement

    OUI

MATÉRIAU ET FINITION

  • Porte (Finition)

    Poignée intégrée

  • Type de poignée

    OUI

PERFORMANCE

  • Type de compresseur

    35

  • Consommation électrique (kWh/an)

    SNT

  • Classe climatique

    Smart Inverter

  • Niveau sonore (dB)

    OUI

  • Niveau sonore (classe)

    215

COMPARTIMENT RÉFRIGÉRATEUR

  • Lumière

    OUI

  • Balconnet de porte_Tiroir à Fromage

    2

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    3

  • Multi-Air Flow

    1

  • Pure N Fresh

    1

TECHNOLOGIE INTELLIGENTE

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    LED Uniforme

COMPARTIMENT CONGÉLATEUR

  • Étagère_Verre trempé

    8806091336002

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

LG GBB72PZUDN

Réfrigérateur combiné | 384L | D | 35dB(B) | Total No Frost | Compresseur Smart Inverter

GBB72PZUDN D Grade 215 kWh 35 dB.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit