Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Réfrigérateurs Multi-portes | 645 L | Linear Cooling™
GMF960PY2E.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit

Fonctionnalités

Galerie

Caractéristiques

Avis

Où acheter

Assistance

  • Ventes Flash : Coupon de 300€ appliqué en ajoutant ce produit au panier !

Réfrigérateurs Multi-portes | 645 L | Linear Cooling™

GMF960PY2E.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit

Réfrigérateurs Multi-portes | 645 L | Linear Cooling™

LG GMF960PY2E
  • LG GML860EPFE Vue de face
  • LG GML860EPFE Vue de face
  • LG GML860EPFE Vue de face
  • LG GML860EPFE Vue de face
  • LG GML860EPFE Vue de côté
  • LG Réfrigérateurs Multi-portes | 645 L | Linear Cooling™, LG GMF960PY2E
  • LG Réfrigérateurs Multi-portes | 645 L | Linear Cooling™, LG GMF960PY2E
  • LG Réfrigérateurs Multi-portes | 645 L | Linear Cooling™, LG GMF960PY2E
  • LG Réfrigérateurs Multi-portes | 645 L | Linear Cooling™, LG GMF960PY2E
  • LG Réfrigérateurs Multi-portes | 645 L | Linear Cooling™, LG GMF960PY2E
  • LG Réfrigérateurs Multi-portes | 645 L | Linear Cooling™, LG GMF960PY2E
  • LG Réfrigérateurs Multi-portes | 645 L | Linear Cooling™, LG GMF960PY2E
  • LG Réfrigérateurs Multi-portes | 645 L | Linear Cooling™, LG GMF960PY2E
  • LG Réfrigérateurs Multi-portes | 645 L | Linear Cooling™, LG GMF960PY2E
  • LG Réfrigérateurs Multi-portes | 645 L | Linear Cooling™, LG GMF960PY2E
LG GML860EPFE Vue de face
LG GML860EPFE Vue de face
LG GML860EPFE Vue de face
LG GML860EPFE Vue de face
LG GML860EPFE Vue de côté
LG Réfrigérateurs Multi-portes | 645 L | Linear Cooling™, LG GMF960PY2E
LG Réfrigérateurs Multi-portes | 645 L | Linear Cooling™, LG GMF960PY2E
LG Réfrigérateurs Multi-portes | 645 L | Linear Cooling™, LG GMF960PY2E
LG Réfrigérateurs Multi-portes | 645 L | Linear Cooling™, LG GMF960PY2E
LG Réfrigérateurs Multi-portes | 645 L | Linear Cooling™, LG GMF960PY2E
LG Réfrigérateurs Multi-portes | 645 L | Linear Cooling™, LG GMF960PY2E
LG Réfrigérateurs Multi-portes | 645 L | Linear Cooling™, LG GMF960PY2E
LG Réfrigérateurs Multi-portes | 645 L | Linear Cooling™, LG GMF960PY2E
LG Réfrigérateurs Multi-portes | 645 L | Linear Cooling™, LG GMF960PY2E
LG Réfrigérateurs Multi-portes | 645 L | Linear Cooling™, LG GMF960PY2E

Fonctionnalités principales

  • Technologie Linear Cooling™
  • LED UVnano™
  • L'application LG ThinQ™
  • Multi Air Flow™
  • Door Cooling+™
  • Slim Spaceplus™ - fabrique à glace innovante
Plus

Fonctionnement de la technologie UVnano

UV nano

Avec UVnano, profitez d'une hygiène au quotidien

Une lumière UV, présente sur l'embout du distributeur, permet d'éliminer jusqu'à 99.99%* présentes sur la buse d'eau.

*L'effet de l'UVnano (nom de la fonction Self Care) a été évalué par des tests en laboratoire réalisés par TÜV en 2020 à l'aide de méthodes de tests internes consistant à mesurer la réduction d'E. coli, S. aureus et P. aeruginosa dans des échantillons d'eau distillée après exposition à la LED UV du produit pendant 10 minutes chaque heure, après un total de 24 heures dans le cadre d'une utilisation domestique normale. Les résultats réels peuvent varier en fonction des conditions environnementales et de l'utilisation. Le produit ne traite ni ne guérit les problèmes de santé et ne garantit pas que l'eau filtrée par le produit sera exempte de contaminants tels que des particules microbiologiques affectant la santé des utilisateurs.

*UVnano est un mélange des mots UV (ultraviolet) et nanomètre (unité de longueur).

LINEARCoolingTM

Gardez la fraicheur des aliments plus longtemps

Le compresseur linéaire LG Inverter aide à maintenir l'apparence et le goût des produits frais plus longtemps en réduisant les fluctuations de température.

GBB92STAXP_Global_LinearV%2B_2018_Feature_02_2_LinearCooling_D_9022019

GBB92STAXP_Global_LinearV%2B_2018_Feature_02_3_LinearCooling_D_9022019

GBB92STAXP_Global_LinearV%2B_2018_Feature_02_4_LinearCooling_D_9022019

Froid uniforme 24 heures sur 241

Gardez les aliments frais jusqu'à 7 jours

La technologie Linear Cooling™ réduit les fluctuations de température à ± 0,5℃, conservant le fraîcheur des aliments jusqu’à 7 jours.*

Rideau d'air froid intégré au réfrigérateur

DoorCooling TM

Jusqu'à 19%* Refroidissement rapide et uniforme

La ventilation située à l'avant du réfrégirateur aide à maintenir la température pour garder vos aliments frais.

*Basé sur les résultats des tests UL utilisant la méthode de test interne de LG consistant à mesurer le temps qu'il a fallu pour atteindre le taux de réduction de poids de 5 % du pak choi sur l'étagère du compartiment des aliments frais du modèle de refroidissement linéaire LGE. Modèles applicables uniquement. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l'utilisation réelle.

Bac Fresh zone intégré au réfrigérateur

Fresh Zone

Des fruits et légumes frais au quotidien

Stockez vos fruits et légumes dans le tiroir pour garantir une humidité optimale afin d'assurer leur fraicheur. 

Action du compresseur linéaire sur le réfrigérateur
Compresseur linéaire Inverter

Garantie de 10 ans sur le compresseur linéaire


Le compresseur LG linéaire Inverter est moins bruyant que le compresseur conventionnel grâce à la technologie avancée de LG. Il permet également d'économiser plus d'énergie et offre une plus grande fiabilité et une plus grande durabilité grâce à une garantie de 10 ans* sur les pièces du compresseur.

*Garantie de 10 ans sur le compresseur linéaire (Pièce seulement).

Intégration de la fabrique à glace dans la porte du réfrigérateur
Fabrique à glace SpacePlus™

Fabrique à glace réduite pour libérer de l'espace

Notre système innovant de fabrique à glace est intégré à la porte du réfrigérateur pour vous offrir un large espace de rangement tout en optimisant les propriétés de stockage de la porte.

Connexion à distance depuis un smartphone

SmartThinQTM

Contrôle à distance

Avec un smartphone compatible et l'application LG SmartThinQTM, vous pouvez régler à distance les paramètres de température pour que votre réfrigérateur soit prêt à accueillir vos courses*.

*Compatible smartphone with Android 4,1,2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 8 or later required for LG SmartThinQTM app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data Connection's required.

Etiquette Energie<br>GML844PZ6F1

Etiquette Energie
GMF960PY2E

Consignes de tri

Consigne tri

Consigne tri<br> www.quefairedemesdechets.fr

FAQ

Q.

Qu’est-ce que le Linear Cooling™ de LG ?

A.

La technologie Linear Cooling™ maintient la température du réfrigérateur constante dans une plage de ± 0,5 ℃ en ajustant soigneusement l’approvisionnement d’air froid, prévenant la perte d’humidité de la nourriture et gardant sa fraîcheur plus longtemps.

Q.

Qu’est-ce que la technologie Door Cooling+™ de LG ?

A.

La technologie Door Cooling+™ envoie un puissant souffle d’air froid sur la nourriture conservée dans la porte par le biais d’évents situés à l’avant du réfrigérateur. Cette technologie permet de maintenir la température froide et la fraîcheur de tout ce que vous avez conservé dans la porte de votre réfrigérateur.

Q.

Que dois-je faire pour installer un réfrigérateur congélateur à plomberie ? 

A.

Pour en savoir plus, cliquez sur le lien ci-dessous.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

Q.

Comment modifier le réglage de la température sur mon réfrigérateur congélateur LG ? 

A.

Utilisez le panneau de commande sur la porte ou à l'intérieur du réfrigérateur pour régler la température souhaitée pour votre réfrigérateur ou votre congélateur. Utilisez l'application LG ThinQ™ pour modifier le réglage de la température à distance via votre smartphone pour les modèles pris en charge. 

Q.

Que dois-je prendre en compte lors de l’achat d’un réfrigérateur congélateur ?

A.

LG propose une vaste gamme de réfrigérateurs congélateurs élégants et économes en énergie avec de nombreuses fonctionnalités intelligentes. Du réfrigérateur américain spacieux au multi-portes pratique, en passant par la technologie InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ et aux modèles combinés et Slim, LG propose le réfrigérateur congélateur parfait pour chaque ménage. Si vous concevez une cuisine de zéro, vous pouvez facilement intégrer les appareils électroménagers dont vous rêvez. Si vous avez un espace existant à remplir, votre choix sera alors dicté par cet espace. Une fois que vous avez choisi un réfrigérateur congélateur adapté à votre style de vie, cherchez l’espace de stockage, les technologies de refroidissement innovantes qui gardent la nourriture fraîche plus longtemps, les fonctionnalités pratiques comme le Total No Frost, un distributeur d’eau et de glaçons UVnano™ à nettoyage automatique, des étagères pliantes et un système de tiroir FRESHBalancer™. N’oubliez pas de vérifier son efficacité énergétique et les garanties du produit. 

Q.

De quelle taille de réfrigérateur-congélateur ai-je besoin ?

A.

Bien que cela dépende de votre style de vie, en règle générale : le réfrigérateur-congélateur LG Combi (capacité : 340-384 L) suffit normalement pour un petit ménage de 1 à 2 personnes ; Les modèles Slim Multi-Door (506-508 L) conviennent à une famille de 3-4 personnes ; pour une famille plus nombreuse, nous recommandons les modèles spacieux LG Multi-Door ou American Style (capacité 625-705 L). Les modèles multi-portes offrent une largeur supplémentaire pour ranger les tiroirs ou les plateaux. Puisque chez LG, nous souhaitons que chaque client trouve le réfrigérateur-congélateur qui lui convient le mieux, nous proposons une sélection de tailles par gamme. 

Q.

Quelle est la différence entre un réfrigérateur à plomberie et sans plomberie ?

A.

LG vous offre un maximum de liberté concernant le placement de votre Réfrigérateur congélateur en proposant des modèles à plomberie et sans plomberie. Un réfrigérateur à plomberie est connecté directement à la distribution d’eau afin d’alimenter le distributeur d’eau et de glaçons. Un réfrigérateur sans plomberie possède un réservoir d’eau rechargeable intégré connecté au distributeur intégré à la porte. Il vous suffit de maintenir le réservoir rempli pour profiter d’eau fraîche du robinet.

Imprimer

Toutes les caractéristiques

SPÉCIFICATIONS DE BASE

  • Type de produit

    Réfrigérateur Multi-Portes

  • Norme/Profondeur

    Encastrable

  • Classe d’énergie

    E

CAPACITÉ

  • Volume total (L)

    645

  • Volume du congélateur (L)

    261

  • Volume du réfrigérateur (L)

    384

COMMANDE ET ÉCRAN

  • Écran LED interne

    Écran Interne

  • Congélation express

    Oui

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

  • Poids de l’emballage (kg)

    136

  • Dimensions de l’appareil (LxHxP, mm)

    914 x 1 792 x 729

  • Poids du produit (kg)

    126

  • Profondeur sans poignée (mm)

    684

  • Profondeur avec poignée (mm)

    729

  • Hauteur jusqu'au dessus de l'unité

    1 753

  • Hauteur jusqu’au-dessus de la charnière ou du cache décoratif de porte (mm)

    1 792

FONCTIONS

  • Door Cooling+

    Oui

  • Door-in-Door

    Non

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Oui

  • InstaView

    Non

SYSTÈME DE GLACE ET D’EAU

  • Fabrique à glaçons_Manuel

    Non

  • Plomberie

    Plomberie requise

  • Distributeur d’eau et de glaçons

    Glaçons

  • Fabrique à glaçe automatique

    Oui (Slim Spaceplus)

MATÉRIAU ET FINITION

  • Porte (Finition)

    VCM

  • Finition (porte)

    Silver

  • Fond métallique(Metal Fresh)

    Ar métal

  • Type de poignée

    Non

PERFORMANCE

  • Type de compresseur

    Compresseur linéaire Inverter

  • Consommation électrique (kWh/an)

    352

  • Classe climatique

    T

  • Niveau sonore (dB)

    40

  • Niveau sonore (classe)

    C

COMPARTIMENT RÉFRIGÉRATEUR

  • Balconnet dans la porte_Transparent

    6

  • Lumière

    LED supérieur+latéral

  • Étagère_Verre trempé

    4

  • Bac à légumes

    Non

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Oui

  • Clayette rétractable

    Clayette rétractable

  • Pure N Fresh

    Oui

TECHNOLOGIE INTELLIGENTE

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Oui

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Oui

CODE BARRE

  • Code barre

    8806096396919

COMPARTIMENT CONGÉLATEUR

  • Balconnet dans la porte_Transparent

    6

  • Éclairage du congélateur

    LED supérieur

  • Étagère_Verre trempé

    Non

  • Tiroir_Congélateur

    6 transparents

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Les informations de sécurité des accessoires sont inclues dans les informations de sécurité du produit et ne sont pas fournies séparément

Ce qu’ils en pensent

Trouver à proximité

Découvrez ce produit autour de vous.

Notre sélection pour vous