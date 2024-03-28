Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
60 pouces (151 cm) | TV LED | SUPER UHD | 4K | Son Harman Kardon | Smart TV WebOs 3.5 | Active HDR avec Dolby Vision | Technologie Nano Cell™

Caractéristiques

Avis

Assistance

60 pouces (151 cm) | TV LED | SUPER UHD | 4K | Son Harman Kardon | Smart TV WebOs 3.5 | Active HDR avec Dolby Vision | Technologie Nano Cell™

LG 60SJ810V

60 pouces (151 cm) | TV LED | SUPER UHD | 4K | Son Harman Kardon | Smart TV WebOs 3.5 | Active HDR avec Dolby Vision | Technologie Nano Cell™

TVs Super UHD 4K LG 60SJ810V
Imprimer

Toutes les caractéristiques

IMAGE

  • Categorie

    SUPER UHD 4K UHD

  • Taille de l'écran en pouces (cm)

    60'' (151 cm)

  • Définition

    3840*2160 (4K UHD)

  • Technologie écran

    LCD

  • Gestion du rétroéclairage

    Local Dimming Edge

  • Nano Cell Display

    Oui

  • Angle de vision

    Wide Viewing Angle

  • Index de Qualité d'Image (PMI)

    PMI 2800 (Refresh Rate 100Hz)

  • Processeur Vidéo

    Color Master Engine

  • Processeur Vidéo Upscaller

    4K Upscaler

  • Processeur Vidéo Précision des couleurs: True Color Accuracy

    Oui

  • Processeur Vidéo Active Depth Enhancer

    Oui

  • Profondeur des noirs

    Nano Cell Black

  • Espace Colorimétrique Etendu (WCG)

    Nano Cell Color

  • Profondeur des couleurs

    Billion Rich Color (compatible 10 bits)

  • Ultra Luminance

    Oui

  • HDR

    Active HDR with Dolby vision

  • HDR Compatibilité HDR-10

    Oui

  • HDR Compatibilité HDR HLG

    Oui

  • HDR Compatibilité HDR Dolby Vision

    Oui

  • HDR Upscaller HDR

    Oui

  • Capteur de luminosité

    White Sensor

  • 3D

    Non

DESIGN

  • Design

    Minimal Design

  • Type de pied

    Crescent Stand

SMART TV

  • Smart TV

    Oui

  • Smart TV Plateforme Smart TV

    webOS 3.5

  • Smart TV Processeur

    Quad

  • Fonctionnalités Navigateur internet

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités Magic Zoom

    Live Zoom + Focus Zoom

  • Fonctionnalités 360 VR

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités Quick Access (Raccourci télécommande)

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités Music Player

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités Magic Mobile Connection

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités Compatibilité Miracast / WiDi

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités Application Smartphone (LG TV Plus)

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités My Channels (Mes chaînes favorites)

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités LG Content Store (catalogue d'applications)

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités Multi-view (PAP)

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités Internet Of Things

    Oui (SmartThinQ)

  • Usage avec Magic Remote

    Oui (Incluse)

  • Usage avec Magic Remote Reconnaissance vocale

    Oui (Incluse)

  • Usage avec Magic Remote Télécommande Universelle

    Oui (Incluse)

FONCTIONS MULTIMEDIA

  • DLNA

    Oui

  • Compatibilité Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Oui

  • Compatibilité clavier/souris/manette USB

    Oui

  • Enregistrement via HDD externe

    Oui

  • Enregistrement via HDD externe Timeshift (contrôle du direct)

    Oui

  • Enregistrement via HDD externe Fonctionalité Regarder et Enregistrer (double Tuner)

    Non

  • Mode Hotel

    Oui

RECEPTION

  • Tuner

    DVB - T2/C/S2

  • Compatibilité HEVC

    Oui (4K@60P, 10bit)

  • Compatibilité VP9

    Oui (4K@60P, 10bit)

  • HbbTV

    Oui

  • Canal Ready

    Oui (CI+)

  • Certifié Fransat

    Oui (CI+)

FORMATS RECONNUS

  • Audio

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X

  • Vidéos

    VC-1 Advanced Profile (except WMVA ), Xvid(except 3 warp-point GMC), Motion Jpeg, H.264/AVC, Motion Jpeg, MPEG-4, MPEG-2, MPEG-1, VP8, RV30, RV40, VP9, HEVC

CONFORT

  • Verrouillage parental

    Oui

  • Guide électronique des programmes (EPG)

    Oui

  • Télétexte

    2,000 page

  • Sous-titres

    Oui

CONNECTIQUES

  • Entrées HDMI

    4

  • Entrées HDMI ARC (Audio Return Chanel)

    Oui

  • Port USB (3.0/2.0)

    3 (1/2)

  • Port Ci+

    CI+ 1.3

  • Prise antenne

    2 (RF, Sat)

  • Entrée Péritel

    Non

  • Entrée Composite (AV)

    Non

  • Entrée composante (Y/Pb/Pr) + Audio

    Non

  • Sortie audio numérique optique

    Oui

  • Port Ethernet RJ45

    Oui

  • Port RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    Non

  • Prise casque/Line Out

    1(Headphone out common)

  • WiFi (type)

    Oui (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Oui

CARACTERISTIQUES AUDIO

  • Système sonore

    Harman Kardon

  • Puissance Audio (WF : Caisson Basses)

    20 W

  • Système d'enceintes

    2.0 ch

  • Compatible Enceinte Bluetooth

    Oui

  • Paramétrage automatique de l'audio (magic sound tuning)

    Oui

  • TECHNOLOGIES Décodeur Dolby Atmos

    Non

  • TECHNOLOGIES Décodeur DTS

    Oui

  • TECHNOLOGIES Mode Surround

    Ultra Surround

  • TECHNOLOGIES Amplification des voix (Clear Voice)

    Clear Voice III

  • TECHNOLOGIES Smart Sound Mode (mode sonore automatique)

    Oui

ACCESSOIRES

  • ACCESSOIRES INCLUS Télécommande

    Oui (Magic Remote)

  • ACCESSOIRES INCLUS Accroche Murale Incluse

    Non

  • ACCESSOIRES EN OPTION Télécommande supplémentaire

    Magic Remote (AN-MR650A)

  • ACCESSOIRES EN OPTION Accroche Murale LG

    Non

  • Fixation murale VESA

    Oui (300*300)

ECO

  • Consommation IEC 62087 ed2 marche/veille

    99 / 0,3 W

  • Consommation annuelle en marche

    137 kWh/annum

  • Alimentation

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

  • Classe énergétique

    A+ (échelle A++ à E)

  • ErP Tier 1 / Tier 2

    442 / 354

  • Quantité de mercure

    0 mg

  • Présence de plomb

    Oui

INFORMATIONS COMPLEMENTAIRES

  • Poids TV sans pied

    20,8 Kg

  • Poids TV avec pied

    22,3 Kg

  • Poids TV dans carton

    28,4 Kg

  • Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H)

    134,4 / 6,35 / 77,3 cm

  • Dimensions TV avec pied (L×l×H)

    134,4 / 31,2 / 83,4 cm

  • Dimensions du carton (L×l×H)

    149,2 / 20,7 / 88 cm

  • Gencod EAN

    8806087418071

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

Ce qu’ils en pensent