60 pouces (151 cm) | TV LED | SUPER UHD | 4K | Son Harman Kardon | Smart TV WebOs 3.5 | Active HDR avec Dolby Vision | Technologie Nano Cell™
Toutes les caractéristiques
IMAGE
-
Categorie
SUPER UHD 4K UHD
-
Taille de l'écran en pouces (cm)
60'' (151 cm)
-
Définition
3840*2160 (4K UHD)
-
Technologie écran
LCD
-
Gestion du rétroéclairage
Local Dimming Edge
-
Nano Cell Display
Oui
-
Angle de vision
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Index de Qualité d'Image (PMI)
PMI 2800 (Refresh Rate 100Hz)
-
Processeur Vidéo
Color Master Engine
-
Processeur Vidéo Upscaller
4K Upscaler
-
Processeur Vidéo Précision des couleurs: True Color Accuracy
Oui
-
Processeur Vidéo Active Depth Enhancer
Oui
-
Profondeur des noirs
Nano Cell Black
-
Espace Colorimétrique Etendu (WCG)
Nano Cell Color
-
Profondeur des couleurs
Billion Rich Color (compatible 10 bits)
-
Ultra Luminance
Oui
-
HDR
Active HDR with Dolby vision
-
HDR Compatibilité HDR-10
Oui
-
HDR Compatibilité HDR HLG
Oui
-
HDR Compatibilité HDR Dolby Vision
Oui
-
HDR Upscaller HDR
Oui
-
Capteur de luminosité
White Sensor
-
3D
Non
DESIGN
-
Design
Minimal Design
-
Type de pied
Crescent Stand
SMART TV
-
Smart TV
Oui
-
Smart TV Plateforme Smart TV
webOS 3.5
-
Smart TV Processeur
Quad
-
Fonctionnalités Navigateur internet
Oui
-
Fonctionnalités Magic Zoom
Live Zoom + Focus Zoom
-
Fonctionnalités 360 VR
Oui
-
Fonctionnalités Quick Access (Raccourci télécommande)
Oui
-
Fonctionnalités Music Player
Oui
-
Fonctionnalités Magic Mobile Connection
Oui
-
Fonctionnalités Compatibilité Miracast / WiDi
Oui
-
Fonctionnalités Application Smartphone (LG TV Plus)
Oui
-
Fonctionnalités My Channels (Mes chaînes favorites)
Oui
-
Fonctionnalités LG Content Store (catalogue d'applications)
Oui
-
Fonctionnalités Multi-view (PAP)
Oui
-
Fonctionnalités Internet Of Things
Oui (SmartThinQ)
-
Usage avec Magic Remote
Oui (Incluse)
-
Usage avec Magic Remote Reconnaissance vocale
Oui (Incluse)
-
Usage avec Magic Remote Télécommande Universelle
Oui (Incluse)
FONCTIONS MULTIMEDIA
-
DLNA
Oui
-
Compatibilité Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Oui
-
Compatibilité clavier/souris/manette USB
Oui
-
Enregistrement via HDD externe
Oui
-
Enregistrement via HDD externe Timeshift (contrôle du direct)
Oui
-
Enregistrement via HDD externe Fonctionalité Regarder et Enregistrer (double Tuner)
Non
-
Mode Hotel
Oui
RECEPTION
-
Tuner
DVB - T2/C/S2
-
Compatibilité HEVC
Oui (4K@60P, 10bit)
-
Compatibilité VP9
Oui (4K@60P, 10bit)
-
HbbTV
Oui
-
Canal Ready
Oui (CI+)
-
Certifié Fransat
Oui (CI+)
FORMATS RECONNUS
-
Audio
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
-
Vidéos
VC-1 Advanced Profile (except WMVA ), Xvid(except 3 warp-point GMC), Motion Jpeg, H.264/AVC, Motion Jpeg, MPEG-4, MPEG-2, MPEG-1, VP8, RV30, RV40, VP9, HEVC
CONFORT
-
Verrouillage parental
Oui
-
Guide électronique des programmes (EPG)
Oui
-
Télétexte
2,000 page
-
Sous-titres
Oui
CONNECTIQUES
-
Entrées HDMI
4
-
Entrées HDMI ARC (Audio Return Chanel)
Oui
-
Port USB (3.0/2.0)
3 (1/2)
-
Port Ci+
CI+ 1.3
-
Prise antenne
2 (RF, Sat)
-
Entrée Péritel
Non
-
Entrée Composite (AV)
Non
-
Entrée composante (Y/Pb/Pr) + Audio
Non
-
Sortie audio numérique optique
Oui
-
Port Ethernet RJ45
Oui
-
Port RS-232C (Control / SVC)
Non
-
Prise casque/Line Out
1(Headphone out common)
-
WiFi (type)
Oui (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Oui
CARACTERISTIQUES AUDIO
-
Système sonore
Harman Kardon
-
Puissance Audio (WF : Caisson Basses)
20 W
-
Système d'enceintes
2.0 ch
-
Compatible Enceinte Bluetooth
Oui
-
Paramétrage automatique de l'audio (magic sound tuning)
Oui
-
TECHNOLOGIES Décodeur Dolby Atmos
Non
-
TECHNOLOGIES Décodeur DTS
Oui
-
TECHNOLOGIES Mode Surround
Ultra Surround
-
TECHNOLOGIES Amplification des voix (Clear Voice)
Clear Voice III
-
TECHNOLOGIES Smart Sound Mode (mode sonore automatique)
Oui
ACCESSOIRES
-
ACCESSOIRES INCLUS Télécommande
Oui (Magic Remote)
-
ACCESSOIRES INCLUS Accroche Murale Incluse
Non
-
ACCESSOIRES EN OPTION Télécommande supplémentaire
Magic Remote (AN-MR650A)
-
ACCESSOIRES EN OPTION Accroche Murale LG
Non
-
Fixation murale VESA
Oui (300*300)
ECO
-
Consommation IEC 62087 ed2 marche/veille
99 / 0,3 W
-
Consommation annuelle en marche
137 kWh/annum
-
Alimentation
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Classe énergétique
A+ (échelle A++ à E)
-
ErP Tier 1 / Tier 2
442 / 354
-
Quantité de mercure
0 mg
-
Présence de plomb
Oui
INFORMATIONS COMPLEMENTAIRES
-
Poids TV sans pied
20,8 Kg
-
Poids TV avec pied
22,3 Kg
-
Poids TV dans carton
28,4 Kg
-
Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H)
134,4 / 6,35 / 77,3 cm
-
Dimensions TV avec pied (L×l×H)
134,4 / 31,2 / 83,4 cm
-
Dimensions du carton (L×l×H)
149,2 / 20,7 / 88 cm
-
Gencod EAN
8806087418071
INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
-
extension
