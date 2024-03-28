Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG CBIZ2437B.WS9D767

Fonctionnalités

Galerie

Caractéristiques

Avis

Assistance

Où acheter

LG CBIZ2437B.WS9D767

LG CBIZ2437B.WS9D767

LG CBIZ2437B.WS9D767

Top view
2 Produit(s) dans ce pack
Top view

LG CBIZ2437B

Plaque de cuisson à induction encastrable | 60cm | 4 foyers | 2 zones flex | Design élégant et épuré| puissance maximale de 3,7 kW

LG WS9D7673CB

Four encastrable | 76L | InstaView™ | Design élégant | ProBake Convection™ | EasyClean™
Label_WS9D7673CB.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit

Prêt pour une cuisine qui répond à toutes vos attentes ?

Le duo de choc pour votre cuisine

Expérimentez l'harmonie entre votre plaque à induction et votre hotte grâce à l'application LG ThinQ™.

Rapidité, précision et sécurité

Cuisinez rapidement et en toute sécurité grâce aux commandes indépendantes de votre plaque à induction LG.

Rapidité et facilité avec la fonction Boost

Accélérez la préparation de vos repas avec la fonction Boost. Atteignez une puissance maximale de 3.7 kW.

Cuisson intelligente

Votre plaque à induction et votre hotte en harmonie

Avec votre plaque à induction et votre hotte synchronisées via l'appli LG ThinQ™, concentrez-vous sur la cuisson pendant que la connectivité intelligente s'occupe du reste. L'application vious permet de surveiller chaque foyer et minuteur, tout en gardant un œil sur votre utilisation quotidienne, hebdomadaire ou mensuelle.

Contrôle facile

Prenez le contrôle d'une simple pression du doigt

Les commandes tactiles Slider indépendantes vous permettent d'allumer/éteindre et de régler la puissance de chaque foyer.

Performances de pointe

Utilisez la puissance maximale lorsque vous en avez besoin

Bénéficiez d'une puissance maximale de 3,7 kW en utilisant deux foyers en mode Flex. L'activation de la fonction Boost en mode Flex permet de faire bouillir l'eau rapidement et d'optimiser le temps de cuisson.

Cette image est segmentée. À gauche, le mode standard de la plaque à induction, avec une casserole sur chaque foyer. À droite, la fonction "boost" de la table à induction, avec une casserole sur deux foyers. Dans la casserole, vous pouvez voir des plats de viande qui ont été cuits à feu vif donc les plats fument.

Maintenez la sécurité dans votre cuisine.

Pour éviter les brûlures accidentelles, la plaque à induction est équipée de voyants lumineux qui indiquent si la surface est chaude. Ces voyants restent allumés jusqu'à ce que la table refroidisse.

Protégez votre entourage

 La sécurité de votre famille est assurée grâceà la sécurité enfant, qui les empêchent d'allumer accidentellement la plaque à induction.

Innovant par conception

Image d'une cuisine avec un four encastrable, une plaque et une hotte installés.

Style et Harmonie

L'image montre la finition en verre noir brillant de la table à induction.

Finitons en verre noir

L'affichage LED blanche de la table à induction.

Design élégant avec l'affichage LED blanche

Guide d'installation de la plaque à induction encastrable


Cliquez pour plus d'informations sur la façon dont la plaque à induction encastrable s'adapte à votre espace, connaître les mesures et les autres critères à prendre en compte.

 

 



1. Mesure de la zone d'installation

Assurez-vous que la zone d'installation ait une surface minimale de 5 cm autour de la perforation.

Dimensions de la plaque à induction.

2. Précautions d'installation

Pour assurer une bonne ventilation de la plaque de cuisson, veillez à ce que la distance entre la table de cuisson et l'armoire soit d'au moins 50 cm et que le passage de l'air ne soit pas obstrué.

Immagine che mostra i margini da considerare per l'installazione del piano cottura

Voici le tableau des dimensions de la plaque à induction.

Veillez à laisser un espace d'au moins 0,3 cm entre la surface intérieure et le côté du plan de travail de la table de cuisson.

Cette image montre la marge requise pour l'installation de la plaque à induction.

Veillez à installer une vis en bois à au moins 1,5 cm du fond de la table de cuisson afin d'éviter tout choc électrique dû à un contact accidentel.

Cette image montre la marge requise pour l'installation d'une plaque à induction.

Pièces et accessoires

Image de boîtes en carton sur la table de la cuisine.


Consultez les détails des pièces que vous recevrez pour l'installation.

 

 




Quelles pièces sont fournies ?

Des supports de fixation des accessoires du four.



Téléchargez le manuel pour obtenir les instructions d'utilisation et les réglages du produit.

Guide d'utilisation

Vous pourriez également aimer

 Complétez votre cuisine avec l'expérience complète des produits encastrables LG.

Image d'une plaque à induction installée.
Hotte
Image d'une hotte installée.
Four
Image d'un lave-vaisselle installé.
Lave-vaisselle
L'animation mets en scène différentes tables inductions

Plaque à induction encastrable LG

Apportez de la précision à votre cuisine

Découvrez ce qui se passe lorsque le style rencontre l'innovation, et faites l'expérience d'une cuisine en parfaite harmonie.

Imprimer

Toutes les caractéristiques

SPÉCIFICATIONS DE BASE

Marque

LG Electronics France

Pays d’origine

Chine

Type d’alimentation

Electrique

FONCTIONNALITÉS PRATIQUES

Minuteur de cuisine

Oui

Contrôle verrouillé

Oui

Mode Sabbath

Non

Cuisson chronométrée

Non

DESIGN/FINITION

Finition de la surface de cuisson

Verre (Schott)

Écran de commande

Tactile

DIMENSIONS/POIDS

Dimensions de l’emballage (LxHxP) (mm)

690 x 108 x 645

Dimensions du produit (LxHxP) (mm)

590 x 50 x 520

Poids du produit (kg)

11,1

Dimensions de la découpe (LxHxP) (mm)

560 x 480

Taille en largeur (mm)

590

TECHNOLOGIE INTELLIGENTE

Vérification et contrôle

Oui

Recette intelligente (Application de recette tierce)

Oui

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Oui

Commande vocale (appareil tiers)

Non

CODE EAN

CODE EAN

8806091859334

PUISSANCE/VALEURS NOMINALES

Puissance de sortie (W)

7400

Alimentation électrique requise (Volt/Hz)

220-240V 50Hz/60Hz

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

extension
Dismantling information(CBIZ2437B)
extension
PRODUCT FICHE(CBIZ2437B)
extension
WEB INFO(CBIZ2437B)
PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
Imprimer

Toutes les caractéristiques

SPÉCIFICATIONS DE BASE

Couleur de boîtier extérieur

Acier inoxydable noir

Marque

LG

Pays d’origine

Corée

Type d’alimentation

Électrique

Système de cuisson du four

Convection ProBake

Type de four

Une seule

FONCTIONNALITÉS PRATIQUES

Minuteur de cuisine

Oui

Contrôle verrouillé

Oui (four)

Volume de la sonnerie annonçant la fin de la cuisson

Oui

Type de nettoyage du four

Nettoyage facile + Autonettoyage

Mode Sabbath

Oui

Verrouillage du port autonettoyant

Automatique

Système à fermeture douce

Oui (porte du four)

Cuisson chronométrée

Oui

FONCTIONS DU FOUR

Capacité du four (L)

76

Type d’éclairage du four

Halogène

Arrêt automatique de sécurité

Oui

Type d’élément de cuisson

Caché

Type d’élément de grillage

Résistance

Conversion pour la convection

Non

Convection du ventilateur

Double vitesse (élevée/basse)

Convection

Convection ProBake

Puissance de la résistance de sole (W)

1 500

Puissance de la résistance de voûte(W)

1 600 / 1 500

Puissance de l'élément de convection (W)

1 900

Type d’alimentation

Électrique

Lampe de four intelligente GoCook

Oui

Maintenance

Détartrage, Séchage

Nombre de positions de l’égouttoir

5

Mode de cuisson du four

Friture à air chaud, Air sous vide, Chaleur de sole, Décongélation, Séchage, Chaleur tournante Eco, Chaleur de voûte et sole Eco, Chaleur voûte & sole + air, Repas surgelé, Chaleur tournante, Gril grande surface, Pizza, Résistant, Rôtissage, Gril petite surface, Pâtisserie à la vapeur, Chaleur tournante, Générateur de vapeur, Rôtissage vapeur, Chaleur de voûte et sole, Chaud, Chauffe plat

DESIGN/FINITION

Matériau de la cavité

Émail

Couleur de la porte

Noir, Opaque

Couleur de boîtier extérieur

Acier inoxydable noir

Écran de commande

LCD

Couleur de la poignée

Acier inoxydable noir

Matériau de la poignée

Aluminium

Bouton d’éclairage

Non

Type de commandes du four

Écran tactile en verre

Fonctions de la porte du four

Porte de chargement InstaView

Finition résistante à l’impression

Non

DIMENSIONS/POIDS

Dimensions de l’emballage (LxHxP) (mm)

700 x 645 x 660

Dimensions du produit (LxHxP) (mm)

592 x 594 x 569

Poids du produit (kg)

45,0

Dimensions de la découpe (LxHxP) (mm)

560 x 590 x 556

Dimension de l’intérieur du four (LxHxP) (mm)

488 x 373 x 420

Taille en largeur (mm)

592

TECHNOLOGIE INTELLIGENTE

SmartDiagnosis

Oui

Vérification et contrôle

Oui

NFC Tag On

Non

Service client proactif

Oui

Recette intelligente (Application de recette tierce)

Non

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Oui

Commande vocale (appareil tiers)

Non

ACCESSOIRES

Plaque de cuisson

1

Lèchefrite

1

Grille AirFry

1

Grille (Unité)

1

PUISSANCE/VALEURS NOMINALES

Puissance de sortie (W)

3 500

Alimentation électrique requise (Volt/Hz)

230V / 50Hz

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

extension
Dismantling information(WS9D7673CB)
extension
ENERGY LABEL(WS9D7673CB)
extension
PRODUCT FICHE(WS9D7673CB)
extension
WEB INFO(WS9D7673CB)
PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

Ce qu’ils en pensent

Acheter

Top view

LG CBIZ2437B.WS9D767

LG CBIZ2437B.WS9D767