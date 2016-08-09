A PEEK INSIDE LG G5

Whether you feel that you’re ready for a modular experience on your smartphone, if the reaction at this year’s Mobile World Congress is any indicator, there’s no question that the concept has been on gadget aficianados’ minds for some time. While we still have a ways to go because we see phones that turn into robots (http://goo.gl/7CJ1xp), the era of modularly is certainly upon us, although it’s at a very nascent stage.





If you’ve ever been curious about the inner workings of LG’s interpretation of a modular smartphone, you’ve come to the right place!