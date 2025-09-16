We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A Screen for Every Vision: How LG’s UltraGear Won Over Today’s Most Demanding Users
In the world of high-performance displays, two tribes have long stood apart. On one side, the elite gamers, for whom victory is measured in milliseconds and every frame counts. On the other, the creative professionals, for whom color is not a preference but a science. For a long time, the idea that a single brand could truly master both disciplines seemed unlikely.
That’s why we’re especially proud that the readers of Digital Trends – one of the most discerning tech communities online – voted us Best Monitor Brand of 2025. To us, this recognition means more than an award. It shows that we’ve earned the trust of two of the toughest audiences out there by delivering displays that don’t ask people to compromise – whether they’re chasing a win in-game or chasing perfection in their craft.
Bridging Two Worlds: A Vision Validated by Users
Historically, a monitor that excelled for one of these groups was often a compromise for the other, but Digital Trends’ readers recognized that LG consistently bridges this gap. The publication praised the brand’s unique ability to serve both markets, noting that even a legacy model showcases this dual excellence.
Highlighting the brand’s long-standing philosophy, Digital Trends wrote, “Take the LG 27GN950, a monitor from several years ago. It’s a 4K gaming monitor… but more than that, its color accuracy is so on-point that it will serve professionals well in day-to-day work.” This core strength – engineering a gaming monitor with technology so excellent that it also meets professional standards – is the foundation for LG’s latest innovations.
“If you’re editing video, tweaking an image or anything else that requires you to be able to spot even the slightest shade variances in an image,” Digital Trends concluded, “LG is the brand for you.”
It’s this very philosophy – that a gaming monitor’s underlying technology should be so excellent that it also meets the exacting standards of creative professionals – that forms the foundation for our latest flagship lineups.
The Story Behind the Screen: The Two Pillars of UltraGear Innovation
When we designed the UltraGear lineup, we focused on breaking down barriers between the user and their digital world. That meant two things: delivering immersive, expansive screens that fuel productivity, and ensuring visuals so accurate that they meet the highest creative standards. These principles are perfectly showcased in two key models from the lineup.
The LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor GX9 (45GX950A) is built for immersion on a whole new scale. With world-first 45-inch 5K2K (5120×2160) screen* and dramatic 800R curvature, it surrounds gamers with an incredible field of view. Its Dual-Mode feature offers the versatility to switch between the breathtaking detail of 5K2K at 165Hz for graphic-rich worlds and the blistering speed of WFHD at 330Hz for competitive action. For creators, that same 21:9 screen provides 50 percent more space than a standard 32:9 monitor, while its 125 PPI ensures razor-sharp text clarity. With 98.5 percent DCI-P3 color coverage and DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 certification, it delivers the cinematic color and deep blacks needed for high-fidelity creative work – making it a massive digital canvas perfect for laying out long video timelines or managing multiple applications.
Then there’s the UltraGear 27GX700A, which represents an unwavering commitment to visual fidelity. For gamers, its QHD (2560×1440) resolution, blazing-fast 280Hz refresh rate and near-instantaneous 0.03ms (GtG) response time deliver a perfect balance of detail and speed. For creators, its groundbreaking fourth-generation Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel provides professional-grade accuracy. Its color performance is impressive, covering 99.5 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut for vibrant, true-to-life visuals. It has been recognized with a “Perfect Color Consistency” certification from UL Solutions and “100 percent Color Fidelity” certification from Intertek, ensuring accurate and uniform color expression across every frame and brightness level. The monitor’s VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 certification and a peak brightness of up to 1,500 nits reveal the most subtle details in both the darkest and brightest parts of an image – preserving the full dynamic range of a photograph or a cinematic scene.
It’s this powerful combination – the versatile, expansive productivity of the 45GX950A and the uncompromising color fidelity of the 27GX700A – that defines the UltraGear lineup. It’s why a brand celebrated by the world’s most competitive gamers is the same one trusted by creative professionals.
A Commitment to User-Centric Innovation
We see the Digital Trends award not as a finish line, but as motivation to keep pushing forward. Gamers and creators are two of the most demanding communities in the world – and rightly so. They expect nothing less than speed, precision and authenticity.
At LG, we’re committed to giving them just that. With UltraGear, our goal is simple: to build a screen for every vision, so that whatever you’re creating – or competing for – you have the right tools to bring it to life.
To explore the ongoing evolution of LG’s display technology and the award-winning UltraGear lineup, visit LG.com for the latest updates and insights.
* Based on published specifications of every OLED monitor as of March 2025, LG 45GX950A is the only OLED display with 5K2K (5120×2160) resolution.