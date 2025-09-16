A Screen for Every Vision: How LG’s UltraGear Won Over Today’s Most Demanding Users

That’s why we’re especially proud that the readers of Digital Trends – one of the most discerning tech communities online – voted us Best Monitor Brand of 2025. To us, this recognition means more than an award. It shows that we’ve earned the trust of two of the toughest audiences out there by delivering displays that don’t ask people to compromise – whether they’re chasing a win in-game or chasing perfection in their craft.

Bridging Two Worlds: A Vision Validated by Users

Historically, a monitor that excelled for one of these groups was often a compromise for the other, but Digital Trends’ readers recognized that LG consistently bridges this gap. The publication praised the brand’s unique ability to serve both markets, noting that even a legacy model showcases this dual excellence.

Highlighting the brand’s long-standing philosophy, Digital Trends wrote, “Take the LG 27GN950, a monitor from several years ago. It’s a 4K gaming monitor… but more than that, its color accuracy is so on-point that it will serve professionals well in day-to-day work.” This core strength – engineering a gaming monitor with technology so excellent that it also meets professional standards – is the foundation for LG’s latest innovations.

“If you’re editing video, tweaking an image or anything else that requires you to be able to spot even the slightest shade variances in an image,” Digital Trends concluded, “LG is the brand for you.”

It’s this very philosophy – that a gaming monitor’s underlying technology should be so excellent that it also meets the exacting standards of creative professionals – that forms the foundation for our latest flagship lineups.

The Story Behind the Screen: The Two Pillars of UltraGear Innovation

When we designed the UltraGear lineup, we focused on breaking down barriers between the user and their digital world. That meant two things: delivering immersive, expansive screens that fuel productivity, and ensuring visuals so accurate that they meet the highest creative standards. These principles are perfectly showcased in two key models from the lineup.