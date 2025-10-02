A Taste of the Good Life: LG and MasterChef Australia Inspire Culinary Confidence

The highlight of the event was a cooking masterclass led by Declan Cleary. Together with Martin, he showcased the versatility of the LG 6-in-1 InstaView oven, walking guests through its different cooking modes while preparing a selection of dishes designed to spark inspiration for everyday cooking.

Following Declan’s masterclass, guests participated in a series of three interactive and educational workshops. First, cocktail specialist Jenna Hemsworth led a master mixology session, where she demonstrated LG’s slow melting craft ice feature and how it can elevate any cocktail creation. Next, Are Media’s resident food stylist, Michelle Cranston, hosted a food photography masterclass, sharing her expertise on plating and capturing Insta-worthy shots. Finally, Declan Cleary returned with his “sauce it, sear it, style it” workshop, bringing the magic of MasterChef Australia to life while showcasing the fast-heating capabilities of the LG Induction cooktop.