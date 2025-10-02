Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
A Taste of the Good Life: LG and MasterChef Australia Inspire Culinary Confidence

Beyond News 02/10/2025

At LG, we’ve always believed that the kitchen is the true heart of the home – a place where innovation meets creativity, and where Life’s Good can be experienced in every meal. To celebrate this spirit, LG Australia teamed up with MasterChef Australia to inspire home cooks across the country to embrace their culinary confidence. To mark the collaboration, LG Australia hosted A Taste of the Good Life – an exclusive event that gave guests an immersive culinary experience and a chance to see our innovative kitchen solutions in action.

Held shortly after the finale of MasterChef Australia Season 17, the event brought together media and influencers at the Are Media test kitchen in Sydney. Hosted by Declan Cleary, third runner-up MasterChef contestant and LG ambassador, the event showcased how our appliances make it easier for anyone – from beginners to passionate home cooks – to create delicious meals with confidence.

A Taste of the Good Life: LG and MasterChef Australia Inspire Culinary Confidence

Upon arrival, guests were welcomed with a unique touch of LG hospitality: their coats were steamed and refreshed using the LG Styler, ready for pick-up at the end of the evening. Each was also gifted an LG x MasterChef Australia apron and chef’s hat to set the tone for culinary inspiration both at the event and back at home.

A Taste of the Good Life: LG and MasterChef Australia Inspire Culinary Confidence

The program commenced with Shannon Tweedie, Home Appliance Solutions Marketing Manager at LG Australia, who shared the story of our partnership with MasterChef Australia. Martin Kim, product specialist at LG Australia, followed with a demonstration of how features like the InstaView refrigerator contribute to great recipes by keeping ingredients fresher for longer.

A Taste of the Good Life: LG and MasterChef Australia Inspire Culinary Confidence

The highlight of the event was a cooking masterclass led by Declan Cleary. Together with Martin, he showcased the versatility of the LG 6-in-1 InstaView oven, walking guests through its different cooking modes while preparing a selection of dishes designed to spark inspiration for everyday cooking.

 

Following Declan’s masterclass, guests participated in a series of three interactive and educational workshops. First, cocktail specialist Jenna Hemsworth led a master mixology session, where she demonstrated LG’s slow melting craft ice feature and how it can elevate any cocktail creation. Next, Are Media’s resident food stylist, Michelle Cranston, hosted a food photography masterclass, sharing her expertise on plating and capturing Insta-worthy shots. Finally, Declan Cleary returned with his “sauce it, sear it, style it” workshop, bringing the magic of MasterChef Australia to life while showcasing the fast-heating capabilities of the LG Induction cooktop.

A Taste of the Good Life: LG and MasterChef Australia Inspire Culinary Confidence

Throughout the event, guests also had the chance to experience our broader lineup of home and entertainment solutions – from the CordZero vacuum and StanbyME to the OLED C5 TV.

 

As a nod to the iconic MasterChef Australia Mystery Box challenge, guests were invited to guess how many ingredients were stored inside our InstaView French Door Fridge. The lucky winner, announced at the end of the event, took home their very own LG InstaView fridge – fully stocked with fresh ingredients to kickstart their culinary adventures.

 

Before heading home, every guest received co-branded cookware from LG and MasterChef Australia – a small but meaningful gift to keep the inspiration going long after the event.

A Taste of the Good Life: LG and MasterChef Australia Inspire Culinary Confidence

The response was overwhelmingly positive, with attendees praising both the interactive workshops and the practical demonstrations. More than just a showcase, A Taste of the Good Life brought our complete kitchen solution to life in a way that was fun, memorable and inspiring.

 

With MasterChef Australia, we’re not just demonstrating innovation – we’re helping Australians discover new confidence in the kitchen, proving once again that when it comes to life at home, Life’s Good.

 

Contributed by LG Australia

 

# # #

#2025
